MEMP
HOU

Memphis-Houston Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 05, 2019

Memphis Tigers first-year coach Penny Hardaway is acutely aware of the challenge ahead. His relative inexperience working a collegiate bench and matching wits with his cohorts in the American Athletic Conference hasn't prevented Hardaway from thoroughly researching the opposition.

But Hardaway has a clear picture of what makes 19th-ranked Houston (14-0, 1-0) formidable. The Cougars, who host the Tigers (9-5, 1-0) on Sunday, remain one of four unbeaten teams and are riding a 27-game homecourt winning streak due largely to the identity they have established as one of the most ferocious defensive teams around.

"I do know that they are playing some exceptional basketball," Hardaway said of the Cougars. "First of all, they're getting after people; they're very tough. They're a very physical team and they hang their hat on their defense, but they also have some really good guards and scorers, and everybody stars in their role. Everybody understands who they are."

The Cougars pace the AAC and going into Sunday are ninth nationally in scoring defense (58.1 points per game) while ranking third in the nation in field goal percentage defense (35.8%). Their guards are integral, with seniors Corey Davis Jr. and Galen Robinson Jr., and junior Armoni Brooks totaling 39.1 points per game. Brooks leads Houston in rebounding while Robinson averages a team-leading 5.4 assists per game. Davis ranks fourth nationally with a 94.3 free throw percentage.

The Cougars' defensive prowess has not only enabled them to overcome a series of slow offensive starts, but also it serves as the foundation undergirding their belief that no deficit is too great.

"We put so much emphasis on defense with rebounding and having a defined way we're going to win the game," Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson said of their defense. "Our kids, when they walk out of that locker room and onto the court, whether it's in practice or games, they have a clear idea on how we're going to win.

"Our guys understand what our culture is and that's a very overused and misunderstood word. It gets thrown around a lot because people think it's just a word, but it's not, it's our DNA. The way we play is who we are, it's how we practice, how we prepare, and it's what we demand out of our kids on a daily basis."

In just 14 games under Hardaway, the Tigers have gradually established an identity as an offensive juggernaut, leading the AAC (and ranking 17th nationally) in scoring at 85.1 points per game while building a streak of shooting 50% or better in six of their last seven games. Memphis' scoring average through 14 games is its highest in the last 15 seasons.

Hardaway has made headway by maximizing his roster. Of the nine players averaging double figures in minutes, eight are freshmen or seniors. By ably blending players he inherited (seniors Kyvon Davenport and Jeremiah Martin are first and second in scoring) with future program stars (freshmen guards Tyler Harris and Alex Lomax), Hardaway has his alma mater rolling.

"The one thing we're not worried about is the offensive end because we feel like we have enough weapons to score," Hardaway said. "We've been focusing more on the defensive end and holding teams to a certain percentage and a certain number. Our offensive little woes that we have don't really worry me because I feel like we can turn it on at any time."

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Martin
3 G
G. Robinson Jr.
25 G
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
8.9 Pts. Per Game 8.9
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
41.8 Field Goal % 44.7
29.0 Three Point % 41.2
66.3 Free Throw % 66.7
+ 2 Kyvon Davenport made driving layup 18:43
+ 2 Breaon Brady made hook shot 19:02
  Defensive rebound by Armoni Brooks 19:18
  Jeremiah Martin missed layup 19:20
+ 3 Corey Davis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedrick Alley Jr. 19:35
+ 1 Raynere Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws 19:46
+ 1 Raynere Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws 19:46
  Shooting foul on Armoni Brooks 19:46
  Defensive rebound by Antwann Jones 1.0
  Galen Robinson Jr. missed layup 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Armoni Brooks 26.0
Team Stats
Points 38 50
Field Goals 11-26 (42.3%) 17-39 (43.6%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 17 23
Offensive 3 10
Defensive 12 12
Team 2 1
Assists 6 9
Steals 0 7
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 10 5
Fouls 11 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Martin G
11 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
N. Hinton G
10 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo Memphis 9-5 34438
home team logo 19 Houston 14-0 45550
HOU -8, O/U 155.5
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
HOU -8, O/U 155.5
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Memphis 9-5 85.1 PPG 41.4 RPG 16.4 APG
home team logo 19 Houston 14-0 74.4 PPG 47.1 RPG 15.2 APG
Key Players
5
K. Brewton Jr. G 7.5 PPG 1.9 RPG 2.4 APG 49.4 FG%
11
N. Hinton G 6.8 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.4 APG 37.2 FG%
Top Scorers
5
K. Brewton Jr. G 11 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
11
N. Hinton G 10 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
42.3 FG% 43.6
28.6 3PT FG% 35.3
80.0 FT% 76.9
Memphis
Starters
J. Martin
K. Davenport
T. Harris
R. Thornton
M. Parks Jr.
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Martin 20 11 6 2 0 0 2 0 2/5 1/2 6/6 0 6
K. Davenport 16 7 3 0 0 0 0 1 3/6 0/2 1/2 2 1
T. Harris 17 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 1
R. Thornton 9 2 2 0 0 0 1 3 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 1
M. Parks Jr. 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Court
J. Martin
K. Davenport
T. Harris
R. Thornton
M. Parks Jr.
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Martin 20 11 6 2 0 0 2 0 2/5 1/2 6/6 0 6
K. Davenport 16 7 3 0 0 0 0 1 3/6 0/2 1/2 2 1
T. Harris 17 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 1
R. Thornton 9 2 2 0 0 0 1 3 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 1
M. Parks Jr. 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Bench
K. Brewton Jr.
A. Lomax
K. Sameh Azab
L. Thomas
V. Enoh
E. Olds
R. Boyce
J. Hardaway
D. Wingett
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Brewton Jr. 9 11 0 0 0 0 1 1 4/6 2/4 1/2 0 0
A. Lomax 6 0 1 2 0 0 2 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Enoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wingett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 38 15 6 0 0 10 11 11/26 4/14 12/15 3 12
Houston
Starters
G. Robinson Jr.
A. Brooks
C. Davis Jr.
C. Alley Jr.
B. Brady
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Robinson Jr. 20 9 4 3 1 0 1 1 3/6 1/2 2/2 0 4
A. Brooks 17 6 3 0 0 0 0 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 3
C. Davis Jr. 6 6 0 0 0 0 0 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 0
C. Alley Jr. 16 5 3 2 1 1 0 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 3 0
B. Brady 8 4 1 0 2 1 1 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 0
On Court
G. Robinson Jr.
A. Brooks
C. Davis Jr.
C. Alley Jr.
B. Brady
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Robinson Jr. 20 9 4 3 1 0 1 1 3/6 1/2 2/2 0 4
A. Brooks 17 6 3 0 0 0 0 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 3
C. Davis Jr. 6 6 0 0 0 0 0 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 0
C. Alley Jr. 16 5 3 2 1 1 0 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 3 0
B. Brady 8 4 1 0 2 1 1 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 0
On Bench
N. Hinton
D. Jarreau
B. Gresham
F. White Jr.
L. Goesling
C. Harris Jr.
J. Gorham
C. Broodo
N. VanBeck
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Hinton 13 10 6 0 0 0 1 1 3/7 0/2 4/4 1 5
D. Jarreau 15 6 0 3 2 0 1 1 2/5 0/1 2/3 0 0
B. Gresham 12 4 4 1 1 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 2/4 4 0
F. White Jr. 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
L. Goesling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Harris Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gorham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 50 22 9 7 2 5 13 17/39 6/17 10/13 10 12
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores