How tough does the Big Ten Conference appear to be this winter? When No. 24 Nebraska visits No. 25 Iowa on Sunday, it will be a matchup of teams that are just 1-5 combined in conference play.

The late-afternoon tipoff at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City will carry with it a distinct air of desperation for Iowa (11-3, 0-3). Lose this one and the Hawkeyes likely forfeit any chance at earning a bye for the conference tournament in March.

"We have dug ourselves a hole," sophomore forward Luka Garza said. "We are of a mindset that we have to push out of that. Every game is important for us right now. They are always important, but we need to get better every game from here on out.

"We need to come out with better focus. We're going to take care of Nebraska on Sunday and then keep pushing forward."

Iowa's non-conference resume is decent, with a win over No. 13 Oregon before the Ducks lost 7-foot-2 freshman star Bol Bol for the season, and a rivalry win over Iowa State. But the Hawkeyes really need some heft in the conference slate, and beating a top 25 team would help in that regard.

The Cornhuskers (11-3, 1-2) are coming off a tough 74-72 loss Wednesday night at Maryland. Although James Palmer did his part by scoring 26 points, grabbing seven rebounds and making five steals, Nebraska couldn't keep Jalen Smith from potting the game-winning bucket with 3.8 seconds left.

Cornhuskers coach Tim Miles attributed the loss to poor perimeter defense and rebounding against the Terrapins. Maryland outboarded Nebraska 38-28.

"You can't give them eight 3s and not rebound," he said. "Pick one that you want to be awful at ... you hear the celebration in the opposing locker room, and it's disappointing because you probably played well enough to win but you just didn't do enough little things."

The result negated another big game for Palmer, who has been on a tear. He's tallied at least 20 points in four of his last five games, boosting his scoring average to 20.1 for the season. He also averages 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Three other players are averaging double figures for the Cornhuskers. Isaac Copeland hits for 14.1 ppg, Glynn Watson chips in 13.5 to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists, and Isaiah Roby contributes 10.2 points along with a team-high 6.1 rebounds.

Iowa also has four players scoring in double digits. Tyler Cook leads the way with 17.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, shooting 58.9 percent from the field. Garza is averaging 12.7 points, followed by Joe Wieskamp (11.0) and Jordan Bohannon (10.4).

This will be the first time in 16 seasons that Nebraska has played as a ranked team against another top 25 opponent.

