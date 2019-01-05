WISC
PSU

Wisconsin-Penn St. Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 05, 2019

Penn State will try to pull off an upset win without longtime head coach Pat Chambers when it hosts No. 22 Wisconsin on Sunday night in State College, Pa.

Chambers will serve a one-game suspension for shoving Nittany Lions freshman Myles Dread during a timeout three nights earlier in a loss to No. 2 Michigan. The 48-year-old coach accepted the suspension and has apologized for the incident in which he berated the 19-year-old guard and shoved him in the chest with a jab of his right hand.

The incident was a low point in a difficult season for Penn State (7-7, 0-3 Big Ten), which remains winless in the conference. Chambers has led the program since 2011, posting a 120-128 record while missing seven straight NCAA tournaments.

"Coach Chambers and I have spoken about what occurred during the Michigan game and he is very remorseful," Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement released by the program. "His actions were unacceptable, which he recognized, and he apologized to Myles Dread (on Thursday) and his family (on Friday). His actions do not reflect the values of Penn State and the expectations we set for our programs and must not occur again. Pat and I agree his actions were unacceptable and he will be suspended for Sunday night's game vs. Wisconsin."

Meanwhile, the Badgers (10-4, 2-1) are looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses against Western Kentucky on the road and Minnesota at home. The team has lost three of its past five games after winning nine of its first 10.

Ethan Happ leads Wisconsin with averages of 19.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season. D'Mitrik Trice is second on the team with 14.9 points per game, and Brad Davison is third with an average 10.0 points.

Happ knows that he and his teammates cannot afford to look past Penn State regardless of Chambers' suspension.

"That was said (earlier this week) about how this is one of the best years for the Big Ten in a while, where every night you're not going to have any (easy) games," Happ said in comments published by the Wisconsin State Journal. "That was proven to us (against Minnesota). If we don't come ready to play, it'll be the same thing against Penn State."

Wisconsin is shooting 48.6 percent from the field this season and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc. Free-throw shooting has been a weak spot, with the Badgers making only 67.4 percent of their attempts.

Penn State is shooting only 41.7 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from 3-point range. The Nittany Lions have performed a hair better than the Badgers from the charity stripe, making 67.7 percent of their attempts.

Lamar Stevens leads Penn State with 18.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Rasir Bolton is the only other player on the Nittany Lions who is averaging in double figures with 13.6 points per game.

This is the first of two regular-season meetings between the schools. Penn State will visit Wisconsin on March 2.

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
E. Happ
22 F
L. Stevens
11 F
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
55.4 Field Goal % 43.3
0.0 Three Point % 17.5
49.1 Free Throw % 74.4
+ 2 Brad Davison made jump shot 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Brad Davison 11.0
  Brad Davison missed driving layup 13.0
  Personal foul on Lamar Stevens 14.0
  Offensive rebound by Ethan Happ 18.0
  Ethan Happ missed reverse layup, blocked by Mike Watkins 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers 39.0
  Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
  Defensive rebound by Myles Dread 55.0
  D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot 57.0
+ 2 Rasir Bolton made driving layup 1:16
Team Stats
Points 33 23
Field Goals 14-34 (41.2%) 10-23 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 4-7 (57.1%) 2-8 (25.0%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 16 18
Offensive 4 2
Defensive 10 16
Team 2 0
Assists 8 4
Steals 6 2
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 3 11
Fouls 2 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
E. Happ F
10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
L. Stevens F
11 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo 22 Wisconsin 10-4 33-33
home team logo Penn State 7-7 23-23
PSU +2, O/U 128.5
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
PSU +2, O/U 128.5
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Team Stats
away team logo 22 Wisconsin 10-4 74.7 PPG 36.9 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo Penn State 7-7 69.3 PPG 39.4 RPG 12.1 APG
Key Players
22
E. Happ F 19.1 PPG 10.5 RPG 4.7 APG 57.2 FG%
11
L. Stevens F 18.7 PPG 8.4 RPG 1.9 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
22
E. Happ F 10 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
11
L. Stevens F 11 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
41.2 FG% 43.5
57.1 3PT FG% 25.0
50.0 FT% 100.0
Wisconsin
Starters
E. Happ
B. Davison
D. Trice
N. Reuvers
K. Iverson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Happ 16 10 4 2 0 0 0 0 5/15 0/0 0/0 2 2
B. Davison 16 9 5 1 1 0 1 0 3/6 2/2 1/2 1 4
D. Trice 17 2 0 2 2 0 0 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 0
N. Reuvers 12 2 1 0 0 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Iverson 15 0 3 2 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2
On Court
E. Happ
B. Davison
D. Trice
N. Reuvers
K. Iverson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Happ 16 10 4 2 0 0 0 0 5/15 0/0 0/0 2 2
B. Davison 16 9 5 1 1 0 1 0 3/6 2/2 1/2 1 4
D. Trice 17 2 0 2 2 0 0 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 0
N. Reuvers 12 2 1 0 0 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Iverson 15 0 3 2 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2
On Bench
C. Thomas IV
B. Pritzl
K. King
A. Ford
M. Potter
M. Ballard
T. Anderson
O. Hamilton
W. McGrory
T. Currie
T. Strickland
C. Higginbottom
J. Hedstrom
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Thomas IV 5 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
B. Pritzl 7 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
K. King 9 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Ford 3 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Potter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. McGrory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Currie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 33 14 8 6 2 3 2 14/34 4/7 1/2 4 10
Penn State
Starters
M. Dread
M. Watkins
R. Bolton
T. Buttrick
J. Wheeler
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Dread 17 6 4 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 4
M. Watkins 16 4 7 0 0 1 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 5
R. Bolton 16 2 0 1 0 0 2 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 0
T. Buttrick - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Wheeler 9 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Court
M. Dread
M. Watkins
R. Bolton
T. Buttrick
J. Wheeler
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Dread 17 6 4 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 4
M. Watkins 16 4 7 0 0 1 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 5
R. Bolton 16 2 0 1 0 0 2 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 0
T. Buttrick 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Wheeler 9 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Bench
J. Harrar
M. Jones
S. Pierce
D. Zemgulis
G. Hazle
T. Nussbaum
I. Brockington
D. Kasatkin
K. McCloskey
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Harrar 4 0 2 0 1 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
M. Jones 8 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
S. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Zemgulis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hazle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brockington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kasatkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McCloskey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 23 18 4 2 1 11 6 10/23 2/8 1/1 2 16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores