Mississippi State has sailed through its nonconference slate with just one blemish.

The No. 14 Bulldogs now look to carry that success into conference play.

Mississippi State aims to notch its 10th consecutive victory on Tuesday when it visits South Carolina in its SEC opener.

The Bulldogs (12-1) beat solid teams like Clemson and Cincinnati during their strong start. The only loss was against Arizona State, a 72-67 neutral-court defeat in Las Vegas on Nov. 19.

Other than that misstep, Mississippi State coach Ben Howland has been pleased with what he's seen.

"I'm excited about our team," Howland told reporters. "We've done a good job thus far. We played a much tougher nonconference schedule this year than a year ago. Our guys have really responded well to that challenge."

The Bulldogs are also well-rested for the Gamecocks as they have not played since establishing a season best for points with a 103-81 win over BYU on Dec. 29.

South Carolina (6-7, 1-0 SEC) has won two straight games after losing its previous four games, with the last triumph coming in dramatic fashion.

Sophomore forward Felipe Haase heaved a baseball pass from under his own basket that barely cleared two Florida defenders. Senior power forward Chris Silva caught the 90-foot aerial and dunked home the decisive points with 2.5 seconds left for a 71-69 victory over the Gators on Saturday.

The clutch play - not to mention a solid all-around performance for 40 minutes - left Gamecocks coach Frank Martin in a content mood.

"We've been growing up a lot over the last five weeks," Martin told reporters after the victory. "We just beat a real good team. We played some real good teams in nonconference play. ... I'm proud of these guys."

Silva scored all 18 of his points in the second half for South Carolina. He is averaging 12.9 points and leads the team in rebounding (6.7) and blocked shots (26).

Freshman guard A.J. Lawson is averaging a team-best 13.2 points. Senior guard Hassani Gravett is averaging 10.8 points after scoring 22 points against Florida - one shy of his career high.

Mississippi State has five players scoring in double digits, led by senior guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (17.2).

Weatherspoon and senior forward Aric Holman are the leaders of the team. Holman is averaging 12.5 points and leads the team in rebounding (8.6) and blocked shots (31).

"We're now at a point where we have two seniors that I've had a chance to coach for four years - Quinndary Weatherspoon and Aric Holman," Howland told reporters. "They've given us great leadership and are both very good players. Both have improved each and every year."

Junior guard Lamar Peters is a solid floor leader and is averaging 13.2 points and a team-leading 6.2 assists. Junior guard Tyson Carter is averaging 10.5 points off the bench and sophomore guard Nick Weatherspoon is scoring 10.1 per game.

The Bulldogs won both of last season's meetings after losing five of the previous six.

