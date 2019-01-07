MISSST
Mississippi State has sailed through its nonconference slate with just one blemish.

The No. 14 Bulldogs now look to carry that success into conference play.

Mississippi State aims to notch its 10th consecutive victory on Tuesday when it visits South Carolina in its SEC opener.

The Bulldogs (12-1) beat solid teams like Clemson and Cincinnati during their strong start. The only loss was against Arizona State, a 72-67 neutral-court defeat in Las Vegas on Nov. 19.

Other than that misstep, Mississippi State coach Ben Howland has been pleased with what he's seen.

"I'm excited about our team," Howland told reporters. "We've done a good job thus far. We played a much tougher nonconference schedule this year than a year ago. Our guys have really responded well to that challenge."

The Bulldogs are also well-rested for the Gamecocks as they have not played since establishing a season best for points with a 103-81 win over BYU on Dec. 29.

South Carolina (6-7, 1-0 SEC) has won two straight games after losing its previous four games, with the last triumph coming in dramatic fashion.

Sophomore forward Felipe Haase heaved a baseball pass from under his own basket that barely cleared two Florida defenders. Senior power forward Chris Silva caught the 90-foot aerial and dunked home the decisive points with 2.5 seconds left for a 71-69 victory over the Gators on Saturday.

The clutch play - not to mention a solid all-around performance for 40 minutes - left Gamecocks coach Frank Martin in a content mood.

"We've been growing up a lot over the last five weeks," Martin told reporters after the victory. "We just beat a real good team. We played some real good teams in nonconference play. ... I'm proud of these guys."

Silva scored all 18 of his points in the second half for South Carolina. He is averaging 12.9 points and leads the team in rebounding (6.7) and blocked shots (26).

Freshman guard A.J. Lawson is averaging a team-best 13.2 points. Senior guard Hassani Gravett is averaging 10.8 points after scoring 22 points against Florida - one shy of his career high.

Mississippi State has five players scoring in double digits, led by senior guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (17.2).

Weatherspoon and senior forward Aric Holman are the leaders of the team. Holman is averaging 12.5 points and leads the team in rebounding (8.6) and blocked shots (31).

"We're now at a point where we have two seniors that I've had a chance to coach for four years - Quinndary Weatherspoon and Aric Holman," Howland told reporters. "They've given us great leadership and are both very good players. Both have improved each and every year."

Junior guard Lamar Peters is a solid floor leader and is averaging 13.2 points and a team-leading 6.2 assists. Junior guard Tyson Carter is averaging 10.5 points off the bench and sophomore guard Nick Weatherspoon is scoring 10.1 per game.

The Bulldogs won both of last season's meetings after losing five of the previous six.

Key Players
L. Peters
2 G
A. Lawson
00 G
27.7 Min. Per Game 27.7
11.4 Pts. Per Game 11.4
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
45.2 Field Goal % 32.8
43.0 Three Point % 28.1
65.6 Free Throw % 60.4
Team Stats
Points 73 70
Field Goals 25-52 (48.1%) 27-64 (42.2%)
3-Pointers 11-21 (52.4%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 12-20 (60.0%) 8-11 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 35
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 25 22
Team 2 4
Assists 16 12
Steals 6 4
Blocks 7 3
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 12 15
Technicals 0 0
35
A. Holman F
20 PTS, 8 REB
21
M. Kotsar F
16 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo 14 Miss. State 12-1 80.2 PPG 39.3 RPG 16.2 APG
home team logo South Carolina 6-7 73.8 PPG 41.8 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
35
A. Holman F 12.5 PPG 8.6 RPG 1.7 APG 48.3 FG%
21
M. Kotsar F 8.2 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.0 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
35
A. Holman F 20 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
21
M. Kotsar F 16 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
48.1 FG% 42.2
52.4 3PT FG% 40.0
60.0 FT% 72.7
On Bench
T. Carter
K. Feazell
R. Perry
R. Woodard
J. Tshisumpa
E. Datcher
T. Clayton
T. Gray
M. Storm
P. Oduro
A. Junkin
D. Stewart
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Carter 13 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
K. Feazell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Perry 18 0 4 0 0 0 2 3 0/3 0/1 0/2 0 4
R. Woodard 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Tshisumpa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Datcher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Storm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oduro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Junkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 178 73 31 16 6 7 12 12 25/52 11/21 12/20 6 25
On Bench
E. Hinson
J. Bolden
J. Cudd
J. Minaya
T. Moss
N. Nelson
J. Couisnard
A. Frink
R. Borup
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Hinson 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cudd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Minaya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Couisnard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Frink - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Borup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 124 70 31 12 4 3 10 15 27/64 8/20 8/11 9 22
NCAA BB Scores