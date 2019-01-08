UNC
NCST

North Carolina-NC State Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 08, 2019

North Carolina State, which has been on the rise this season, will test that strength in Tuesday night's matchup against visiting No. 12 North Carolina.

The Wolfpack's No. 15 ranking is the school's highest since January 2013.

The rivals will meet at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

"We're playing good basketball at both ends of the floor," N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. "With so many new pieces, I feel like we're getting better from every practice to every game situation."

N.C. State (13-1) and North Carolina (11-3) opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with road victories last week, though they came in different fashions.

The Wolfpack needed a comeback from a 10-point, second-half deficit to win 87-82 at Miami. The Tar Heels breezed past Pittsburgh, 85-60.

"We know we're catching a different animal," North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. "We know it's going to be a different battle. We know we have to play a heck of a lot better ourselves. But ACC basketball is here and you're going to have a difficult challenge every night."

This is the Wolfpack's best record through 14 games since the 1973-74 season, when they won a national championship.

That would certainly account for much of the hype surrounding this game so early in the conference season. Plus, the Wolfpack hold a 12-game home winning streak.

"We really haven't talked about the buzz a lot," said Keatts, realizing there's plenty of outside noise associated with the matchup. "It's just about what we have to do to be successful in the game."

N.C. State guard Markell Johnson has had his most productive games against the more-established opponents on the schedule. He scored 20 points in the ACC opener.

"We need him to do more with this team if you look at from last year to this year," Keatts said. "In order for this team to be successful, we asked him to do more things, especially scoring the basketball."

North Carolina freshman guard Coby White scored 22 points in his ACC debut.

North Carolina, which will be taking on a ranked opponent for the fifth time, is 9-1 this season when reaching the 80-point mark.

The Tar Heels have dealt with turnover issues in several games, but they might be getting that under control. They have committed 11 turnovers in each of the past two games, showing improvement.

"It was better Saturday and they tried to press us," Williams said of the Pittsburgh game. "Still, three or four of them were just the silly variety and those we have to eliminate. We want to continue to attack; we just want to do it under control."

The road team won each meeting last season.

"They certainly have a different team and so do we," Keatts said.

North Carolina has won 13 of its 15 road assignments against the Wolfpack under Williams, including all of the past five.

This marks the 11th time overall and second time in three seasons that the Tar Heels will open ACC play with two road games. They have swept two games in this situation six times.

Key Players
L. Maye
32 F
T. Dorn
2 G
25.9 Min. Per Game 25.9
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
44.9 Field Goal % 52.1
35.3 Three Point % 37.1
79.4 Free Throw % 62.2
+ 2 Nassir Little made reverse layup, assist by Coby White 6:27
  Defensive rebound by Nassir Little 6:56
  C.J. Bryce missed jump shot 6:58
  Defensive rebound by Torin Dorn 7:21
  Luke Maye missed fade-away jump shot 7:23
  Defensive rebound by Luke Maye 7:43
  Markell Johnson missed jump shot 7:45
  Defensive rebound by Torin Dorn 7:54
  Kenny Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:56
  Lost ball turnover on Torin Dorn, stolen by Leaky Black 8:00
  Personal foul on Luke Maye 8:15
Team Stats
Points 77 69
Field Goals 27-60 (45.0%) 27-60 (45.0%)
3-Pointers 10-23 (43.5%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 8-11 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 42 28
Offensive 12 6
Defensive 28 19
Team 2 3
Assists 20 14
Steals 4 9
Blocks 4 8
Turnovers 18 13
Fouls 15 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
L. Maye F
17 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
10
B. Beverly G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo 12 North Carolina 11-3 473077
home team logo 15 NC State 13-1 422769
NCST -1, O/U 172.5
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
NCST -1, O/U 172.5
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 12 North Carolina 11-3 89.9 PPG 47 RPG 19.7 APG
home team logo 15 NC State 13-1 89.2 PPG 44.1 RPG 18.1 APG
Key Players
32
L. Maye F 14.4 PPG 9.9 RPG 1.9 APG 44.8 FG%
10
B. Beverly G 8.5 PPG 1.5 RPG 2.8 APG 39.8 FG%
Top Scorers
32
L. Maye F 17 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
10
B. Beverly G 18 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
45.0 FG% 45.0
43.5 3PT FG% 31.8
81.3 FT% 72.7
North Carolina
Starters
L. Maye
C. White
K. Williams
N. Little
L. Black
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Maye 29 17 8 3 0 0 5 3 6/13 2/5 3/4 2 6
C. White 23 14 5 4 0 0 4 0 6/11 1/3 1/2 1 4
K. Williams 28 13 6 2 1 0 2 1 5/12 2/5 1/2 3 3
N. Little 17 2 2 0 0 0 2 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 2
L. Black 9 2 0 0 1 1 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Court
L. Maye
C. White
K. Williams
N. Little
L. Black
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Maye 29 17 8 3 0 0 5 3 6/13 2/5 3/4 2 6
C. White 23 14 5 4 0 0 4 0 6/11 1/3 1/2 1 4
K. Williams 28 13 6 2 1 0 2 1 5/12 2/5 1/2 3 3
N. Little 17 2 2 0 0 0 2 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 2
L. Black 9 2 0 0 1 1 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Bench
B. Robinson
S. Woods
A. Platek
S. Rush
K. Smith
R. McAdoo
B. Huffman
S. Manley
W. Miller
C. Ellis
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Robinson 10 3 0 1 0 1 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
S. Woods 9 0 1 0 1 0 3 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
A. Platek 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huffman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Manley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 127 77 40 20 4 4 18 15 27/60 10/23 13/16 12 28
NC State
Starters
B. Beverly
C. Bryce
D. Funderburk
T. Dorn
M. Johnson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Beverly 28 18 2 4 0 0 2 1 7/12 4/6 0/0 0 2
C. Bryce 28 13 3 4 3 1 1 0 4/9 1/3 4/5 1 2
D. Funderburk 18 13 5 0 1 2 0 3 5/6 0/0 3/3 2 3
T. Dorn 21 8 9 1 1 2 1 1 4/9 0/3 0/0 1 8
M. Johnson 19 7 0 2 1 0 5 3 3/8 1/5 0/0 0 0
On Court
B. Beverly
C. Bryce
D. Funderburk
T. Dorn
M. Johnson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Beverly 28 18 2 4 0 0 2 1 7/12 4/6 0/0 0 2
C. Bryce 28 13 3 4 3 1 1 0 4/9 1/3 4/5 1 2
D. Funderburk 18 13 5 0 1 2 0 3 5/6 0/0 3/3 2 3
T. Dorn 21 8 9 1 1 2 1 1 4/9 0/3 0/0 1 8
M. Johnson 19 7 0 2 1 0 5 3 3/8 1/5 0/0 0 0
On Bench
J. Hellems
B. Harris
E. Lockett
S. Killeya-Jones
M. Bates
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hellems 14 7 1 1 0 1 0 0 3/7 1/3 0/0 1 0
B. Harris 6 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/1 0 1
E. Lockett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Killeya-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 134 69 25 14 9 8 13 16 27/60 7/22 8/11 6 19
