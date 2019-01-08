AUBURN
AUBURN
MISS

No. 11 Auburn opens SEC play at surging Ole Miss

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 08, 2019

Auburn is trying to repeat as SEC champion.

Ole Miss is trying to grow into an SEC contender in head coach Kermit Davis' first season.

Both teams will get a gauge of where they're at when they meet Wednesday night in Oxford, Miss.

The No. 11 Tigers (11-2) face a new challenge with a conference schedule that begins against a Rebels team that has won eight games in a row.

"The league this year is much better than it was a year ago," said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. "We have three or four teams in the top of our league that are good enough to get to the Elite 8 or Sweet 16.

"We've got to try and get every (win) that we can. It's just going to be a real grind."

Auburn is well rested for the start of the grind. It has had 10 days off since its last game -- a 95-49 win against North Florida on Dec. 29 that will have been its only game in 17 days.

"I would prefer to play, but I'm a glass half-full guy," Pearl said. "We will take this break and turn it into a positive."

The Tigers are hoping to get off to a fast start in SEC play just like they did last season. That team won its first four conference games and nine of its first 10. It finished 13-5 and won the program's first SEC title since 1999.

Auburn has four players averaging double-digit points, led by senior guard Bryce Brown at 15.3 points per game.

The Rebels (11-2, 1-0) weren't projected to contend for the SEC title, but Davis has them on a roll as excitement builds around campus. Ole Miss has its longest winning streak in six seasons after beginning SEC play with an 81-71 win at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

"I'm proud of our players and what they've been able to do in a short period of time," Davis said in the Commercial Appeal.

"I know we've got a lot of work ahead of us, but that's exactly why you want to come to Ole Miss and coach in the SEC -- to get these kinds of games on national TV (ESPN2) against a team that maybe can go to the Final Four in front of hopefully a sellout in your building."

Junior guard Breein Tyree scored a career-high 31 points against Vanderbilt and was named SEC Player of the Week. He hit a career-high 11 shots on 16 attempts after making his first six shots.

Tyree is the only SEC player to rank in the conference's top five in scoring (second at 18.4 points per game), field goal percentage (third at 53.7 percent), free throw percentage (fourth at 83.9 percent) and 3-point field goal percentage (fourth at 42.6 percent).

The Rebels' free-throw shooting was a big factor in the victory as they made 19 of 22 (86.4 percent), including 14 of 15 (93.3 percent) in the second half.

Now Ole Miss gets a chance to show whether it's ready to compete with a highly ranked team.

"I just want them to be the best version of themselves," Davis said. "Let (Auburn) see the best version of ourselves. Let them see who we are. Don't go out there and try to do things that we haven't done."

--Field Level Media

No Text
Key Players
J. Harper
1 G
D. Shuler
2 G
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
10.4 Pts. Per Game 10.4
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
38.8 Field Goal % 46.2
41.1 Three Point % 36.4
86.7 Free Throw % 85.3
+ 1 Malik Dunbar made 2nd of 2 free throws 9:59
  Malik Dunbar missed 1st of 2 free throws 9:59
  Personal foul on Blake Hinson 9:59
  Offensive rebound by Auburn 10:00
  Austin Wiley missed 2nd of 2 free throws 10:01
+ 1 Austin Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws 10:01
  Personal foul on Breein Tyree 10:01
  Offensive rebound by Auburn 10:01
  Austin Wiley missed alley-oop shot 10:03
+ 3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Stevens 10:17
  Shot clock violation turnover on Auburn 10:28
Team Stats
Points 50 56
Field Goals 16-45 (35.6%) 19-45 (42.2%)
3-Pointers 11-25 (44.0%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 7-13 (53.8%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 26 34
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 16 21
Team 4 8
Assists 9 10
Steals 4 8
Blocks 6 1
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 11 13
Technicals 1 0
Team Stats
away team logo 11 Auburn 11-2 85.2 PPG 42 RPG 16.9 APG
home team logo Ole Miss 11-2 79.5 PPG 39.2 RPG 16.4 APG
Key Players
2
B. Brown G 15.3 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.4 APG 41.8 FG%
3
T. Davis G 15.2 PPG 5.2 RPG 3.7 APG 49.7 FG%
Top Scorers
2
B. Brown G 20 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
3
T. Davis G 23 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
35.6 FG% 42.2
44.0 3PT FG% 31.3
53.8 FT% 81.3
Auburn
Starters
J. Harper
M. Dunbar
H. Spencer
C. Okeke
J. McCormick
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harper 6 1 5 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 28 0 0 2 0 1
M. Dunbar 5 2 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 10 2 1 1 1 1
H. Spencer 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 1 0
C. Okeke 2 3 2 1/4 0/1 0/3 2 24 0 1 3 1 2
J. McCormick 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 1
On Bench
A. McLemore
C. Blackstock
W. Macoy
D. Purifoy
D. Williams
J. Johnson
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. McLemore 0 5 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 4 10 0 2 0 0 5
C. Blackstock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Purifoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 22 9 16/45 11/25 7/13 11 83 4 6 12 6 16
Ole Miss
Starters
T. Davis
K. Buffen
D. Shuler
B. Tyree
B. Stevens
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Davis 23 9 1 8/14 4/9 3/3 1 29 1 0 2 1 8
K. Buffen 10 2 1 3/5 0/0 4/5 3 13 1 0 1 1 1
D. Shuler 6 1 0 2/6 0/1 2/2 1 24 1 0 1 1 0
B. Tyree 3 3 1 1/8 0/1 1/2 1 25 0 0 3 0 3
B. Stevens 2 2 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 10 1 1 1 0 2
On Bench
D. Davis
A. Morgano
Z. Naylor
J. McBride
L. Rodriguez
C. Curry
F. Miller Jr.
B. Halums
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Davis 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 1
A. Morgano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Naylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Halums - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 26 10 19/45 5/16 13/16 13 108 8 1 13 5 21
NCAA BB Scores