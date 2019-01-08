OHIOST
No. 16 Ohio State ready to rebound at Rutgers

  • Jan 08, 2019

Ohio State tries to rebound from its second loss of the season when the No. 16 Buckeyes play at Rutgers on Wednesday.

The Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) are coming off an 86-77 home loss to No. 6 Michigan State on Saturday. The Spartans closed out the victory with a 14-5 run thanks to some hot shooting.

"We're certainly not there yet," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said afterward. "You let a team shoot 76 percent on your home floor and score 50 points (in the second half), then you've got a long ways to go. That's a fact for us."

OSU sophomore forward Kaleb Wesson, who scored 25 points vs. the Spartans before fouling out, was more optimistic in comparing the Buckeyes against the gold standard of the conference.

"I don't think they're any better than we are," he said. "We just had mishaps that happened late in the game that cost us the game, but I don't think there's any huge step or level that we need to take to be a team like that."

Being an elite team program means not having a letdown against a team such as Rutgers, which has lost five of its past seven.

The Scarlet Knights (7-6, 0-3) lost 77-63 to Maryland at the Rutgers Athletic Center on Saturday despite career highs in points (11) and rebounds (eight) by freshman guard Montez Mathis.

He is part of an inexperienced roster that is getting a rough indoctrination into Big Ten play, having already lost to Michigan State (78-67) and Wisconsin (69-64).

The Scarlet Knights are among the youngest teams with 1.18 years of experience to rank 312th out of 353 Division I schools, according to KenPom.com. The average is 1.68 years.

"This league is a monster, there are obstacles at every turn," Rutgers third-year coach Steve Pikiell said. "All the teams are well coached, traditionally great programs, with coaches that have been there for a while and good players.

"The league is as deep as it has ever been. It just makes it harder to break through. It is a tough challenge night in and night out. I wanted this challenge when I came here, and so did our players. That is the challenge we are faced with."

Ohio State is a young team as well, so Pikiell could be speaking of both programs' performances in their most recent games when momentum quickly shifted to the opponents.

"We have moments the turnovers and poor play on offense affects the other side of the ball," he said. "We had that during that stretch (vs. Maryland) and we were never able to recover from that."

The Buckeyes hope graduate transfer (Wake Forest) guard Keyshawn Woods gets back on track. He averages 7.9 points and 3.0 rebounds, mainly off the bench, but had two points and zero boards in 28 minutes against Michigan State.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Caleb McConnell made jump shot 11:34
  Lost ball turnover on Andre Wesson, stolen by Shaq Carter 12:01
+ 2 Shaq Carter made jump shot, assist by Caleb McConnell 12:20
  Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell 12:37
  Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 12:39
  Personal foul on Montez Mathis 12:58
+ 2 Montez Mathis made layup 13:18
  Lost ball turnover on Keyshawn Woods, stolen by Myles Johnson 13:24
  Personal foul on Geo Baker 13:29
+ 2 Shaq Carter made layup, assist by Montez Mathis 13:48
  Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson 14:06
Team Stats
Points 40 48
Field Goals 16-39 (41.0%) 17-39 (43.6%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 4-11 (36.4%)
Free Throws 2-5 (40.0%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 22 26
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 14 17
Team 4 3
Assists 8 8
Steals 6 7
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 12 12
Technicals 0 0
34
K. Wesson F
12 PTS, 4 REB
0
G. Baker G
13 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
away team logo 16 Ohio State 12-2 301040
home team logo Rutgers 7-6 311748
Louis Brown Athletic Center Piscataway, NJ
Louis Brown Athletic Center Piscataway, NJ
Ohio State
Starters
C. Jackson
D. Washington Jr.
K. Young
A. Wesson
K. Woods
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jackson 6 2 4 2/8 2/6 0/0 2 26 2 0 1 0 2
D. Washington Jr. 5 0 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0
K. Young 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 15 1 0 1 1 1
A. Wesson 3 4 2 1/3 0/1 1/2 1 27 0 0 3 1 3
K. Woods 2 1 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 3 22 0 0 1 0 1
On Bench
M. Jallow
J. LeDee
D. Hummer
J. Lane
C. Walker
J. Ahrens
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jallow 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
J. LeDee 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
D. Hummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ahrens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 40 18 8 16/39 6/20 2/5 12 106 6 0 10 4 14
Rutgers
Starters
G. Baker
S. Carter
C. McConnell
M. Johnson
I. Thiam
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Baker 13 4 3 4/8 2/4 3/4 2 27 1 0 4 0 4
S. Carter 10 5 0 3/5 0/0 4/4 1 21 2 0 2 2 3
C. McConnell 2 1 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
M. Johnson 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 10 2 0 0 0 1
I. Thiam 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 1
On Bench
M. Mathis
J. Young
P. Kiss
J. Downes
L. Nathan
M. Doucoure
N. Brooks
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Mathis 12 3 1 5/8 1/2 1/1 2 22 1 1 1 0 3
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Kiss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Downes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nathan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Doucoure - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 23 8 17/39 4/11 10/12 12 102 7 4 8 6 17
