MIAOH
Miami (Ohio)
RedHawks
8-7
away team logo
32
TF 15
FINAL
HALFTIME
CBSSN
Sat Jan. 12
12:00pm
BONUS
36
TF 7
home team logo
BUFF
19 Buffalo
Bulls
14-1
ML: +1003
BUFF -16, O/U 155.5
ML: -1699
MIAOH
BUFF

Buffalo has momentum vs. visiting Miami (OH)

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 11, 2019

Buffalo had some time to savor a victory over one of its main conference rivals. The Bulls' schedule gets a little more hectic this weekend.

The Mid-American Conference powerhouse will play three games in seven days, beginning with a home matchup against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulls dominated Toledo on Tuesday in a rematch of last season's MAC championship game, which Buffalo also won. Senior guard Jeremy Harris enjoyed a career night with 34 points and the 19th-ranked Bulls (14-1 overall, 2-0 conference) steamrolled the Rockets 110-80.

The point total matched their season high as they shot 51.8 percent from the field, drained 15 3-pointers and committed just seven turnovers. It also established a new program record for most points in a conference game.

"I thought our intensity out of the gate was really good. We wanted to come out and punch them in the mouth and for the first four to eight minutes, I thought we did a really good job of that," Buffalo head coach Nate Oats said. "I wasn't happy with the way we closed the half, but our offense was clicking in the second half. For a while there, our defense was as bad as our offense was good, but once we figured that out, we were able to blow that thing wide open."

Harris was the incendiary device. He not only rocked the nets by making 13 of 19 field-goal tries, including six 3-pointers, he also contributed five assists and four steals.

Harris scored just nine points and missed all five of his long-range shots in the team's MAC opener against Eastern Michigan.

"My teammates just did a good job of finding me open shots," Harris told the Buffalo News. "I didn't shoot too many of my shots off the dribble, so all the credit to my teammates, knowing I was feeling it a little bit tonight and they found me the shots. I've been struggling, and now that I've hit a couple of shots, they want me to shoot every shot, if I can."

Next week, the Bulls play at Western Michigan on Tuesday and host Eastern Michigan on Friday

The RedHawks (8-7) are seeking their first conference victory. They lost their MAC opener to Central Michigan 84-77, then dropped an 83-70 decision to Northern Illinois on Tuesday.

Miami trailed throughout the second half to the Huskies. The game on Saturday will be their first road test of the conference season.

"We're definitely mad that we lost the first two," senior point guard Darrian Ringo told the Oxford Journal News. "We just have to keep our heads up and keep working."

The RedHawks also have to travel to Toledo next week before returning home.

"It's tough," coach Jack Owens said to the Journal News. "You want to win every game. We have a big task on Saturday and again on Tuesday. We've just got to work to continue and get better. It's our job to keep them together. We can't feel sorry for ourselves."

Miami has two players averaging double figures in points, sophomore guard Nike Sibande (16.2 ppg) and sophomore forward Dalonte Brown (15.3).

--Field Level Media

Key Players
D. Ringo
12 G
C. Massinburg
5 G
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
17.7 Pts. Per Game 17.7
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
44.8 Field Goal % 46.6
29.6 Three Point % 43.3
64.7 Free Throw % 77.0
  Defensive rebound by Dalonte Brown 2.0
  Jeremy Harris missed 3rd of 3 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Jeremy Harris made 2nd of 3 free throws 2.0
  Jeremy Harris missed 1st of 3 free throws 2.0
  Shooting foul on Milos Jovic 2.0
  Defensive rebound by CJ Massinburg 6.0
  Milos Jovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Precious Ayah 37.0
  Jeenathan Williams missed layup 36.0
  Offensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams 37.0
  CJ Massinburg missed driving layup 39.0
Team Stats
Points 32 36
Field Goals 13-26 (50.0%) 9-28 (32.1%)
3-Pointers 5-11 (45.5%) 3-14 (21.4%)
Free Throws 1-3 (33.3%) 15-24 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 22 18
Offensive 2 4
Defensive 18 12
Team 2 2
Assists 8 6
Steals 0 4
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 7 2
Fouls 15 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
N. Sibande G
7 PTS
home team logo
2
J. Harris G
9 PTS, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Miami (Ohio) 8-7 32-32
home team logo 19 Buffalo 14-1 36-36
BUFF -16, O/U 155.5
Alumni Arena Buffalo, NY
BUFF -16, O/U 155.5
Alumni Arena Buffalo, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Miami (Ohio) 8-7 75.9 PPG 39.6 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo 19 Buffalo 14-1 85.3 PPG 44.3 RPG 17.9 APG
Key Players
1
N. Sibande G 16.2 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.5 APG 38.9 FG%
2
J. Harris G 15.1 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.9 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
1
N. Sibande G 7 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
2
J. Harris G 9 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 32.1
45.5 3PT FG% 21.4
33.3 FT% 62.5
Miami (Ohio)
Starters
N. Sibande
B. Bowman
J. Adaway
D. Brown
M. Lairy
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Sibande 7 0 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 2 10 0 0 1 0 0
B. Bowman 5 2 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 2 10 0 0 1 0 2
J. Adaway 4 6 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 17 0 0 0 1 5
D. Brown 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 1 0 0 1
M. Lairy 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
M. Jovic
P. Ayah
E. McNamara
A. Abrams
A. Harouna
I. Coleman-Lands
M. Ritchie
M. White
B. Litteken
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jovic 6 2 0 2/4 1/3 1/2 2 10 0 0 0 0 2
P. Ayah 5 2 0 2/2 1/1 0/1 1 6 0 0 0 0 2
E. McNamara 2 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 2
A. Abrams 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 1 0
A. Harouna 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
I. Coleman-Lands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ritchie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Litteken - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 20 8 13/26 5/11 1/3 15 87 0 1 7 2 18
Buffalo
Starters
J. Harris
C. Massinburg
N. Perkins
D. Caruthers
D. Jordan
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harris 9 0 2 3/6 1/3 2/4 0 14 1 1 0 0 0
C. Massinburg 7 5 0 1/4 0/2 5/6 0 17 1 0 0 2 3
N. Perkins 5 4 0 2/6 1/4 0/2 0 14 0 0 0 0 4
D. Caruthers 3 3 2 0/1 0/0 3/4 1 12 0 0 1 0 3
D. Jordan 3 1 1 0/3 0/2 3/6 1 15 1 1 1 0 1
On Bench
J. Williams
B. Bertram
R. Segu
A. Johnson
G. Grant
C. Moultrie
J. Bivens
G. Davis
T. Fagan
P. Moore
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Williams 3 2 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 0 5 0 0 0 2 0
B. Bertram 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. Segu 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bivens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fagan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 16 6 9/28 3/14 15/24 7 84 4 3 2 4 12
