After ending ACC skid, Pitt visits No. 15 NC State

  • Jan 11, 2019

The Pittsburgh Panthers are coming off their first Atlantic Coast Conference victory in nearly two years.

Starting a conference winning streak won't be easy.

Pitt plays at No. 15 North Carolina State on Saturday, with the Wolfpack eager to get back to their dominance on the boards after taking a 90-82 home loss to No. 12 North Carolina on Tuesday.

"I told the team at the end of the game in the locker room, when you score 82 points, that's enough to win the game," NC State coach Kevin Keatts said. "We've got to do a better job cleaning up some of the mistakes that we made. I thought they did a great job of beating us to some 50-50 balls, and obviously, we gave up a lot of rebounds."

The Wolfpack (13-2, 1-1 ACC) have a plus-nine rebounding margin for the season, but the Tar Heels outrebounded NC State by 18. The Wolfpack had been off to their best start to a season since 1973-74, when they won the national championship.

Pitt (11-4, 1-1) doesn't have the size or rebounding muscle like North Carolina has, but it will try to attack with the potent freshman backcourt of Trey McGowens and Xavier Johnson. They combined for 54 points -- 33 from McGowens on 12-of-19 shooting -- in an 89-86 overtime win against visiting Louisville on Wednesday night.

That was the Panthers' first regular-season ACC victory since beating Florida State on Feb. 18, 2017.

"Tonight was huge for us. I'd be lying if I tried to play it down," said first-year Pitt coach Jeff Capel, who spent the past seven seasons as a Duke assistant after gaining head coaching experience at Oklahoma and Virginia Commonwealth.

"I've talked to these guys since I took this job, and we got together as a group that we're not going to be the most talented team. We're not; that's the reality. But that doesn't mean that we can't be the better team."

Capel is building something with his young backcourt. Johnson averages team-highs with 16.5 points and 5.1 assists per game. McGowens averages 13.8 points. Another freshman, forward Au'Diese Toney, pulls down a team-best 5.9 rebounds per game.

The Pitt defense has been stout, too. The Panthers forced 18 Louisville turnovers, and they are holding opponents to 38.4 percent shooting from the field, including 28.3 percent from beyond the arc.

NC State also can pour in points from the backcourt -- and the Wolfpack have experience. Senior Torin Dorn leads the team with 14.3 points per game, followed by junior Markell Johnson (12.3). Sophomore guard Braxton Beverly came off the bench against the Tar Heels to score 21 points, hitting 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

Perhaps NC State's best hope Saturday is to re-assert that rebounding margin, especially on the offensive glass, against a Pitt team that was outrebounded by 10 in the win over Louisville.

"I like where my team is at. I like how we fought," Keatts said after the loss to North Carolina. "I told our guys that if we clean up some things, then we have a chance to be a really good basketball team. ... We won't be defined by one game."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
X. Johnson
1 G
T. Dorn
2 G
25.9 Min. Per Game 25.9
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
6.7 Reb. Per Game 6.7
46.6 Field Goal % 51.7
42.0 Three Point % 36.1
82.2 Free Throw % 63.3
  Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown 0.0
  Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Trey McGowens 29.0
+ 2 Eric Lockett made layup 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Eric Lockett 59.0
  Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Khameron Davis 1:18
  Torin Dorn missed layup 1:20
  Offensive rebound by NC State 1:38
  Eric Lockett missed jump shot 1:40
+ 2 Trey McGowens made layup 1:52
Team Stats
Points 40 41
Field Goals 10-27 (37.0%) 17-36 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 2-5 (40.0%) 3-9 (33.3%)
Free Throws 18-21 (85.7%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 20 18
Offensive 5 3
Defensive 14 13
Team 1 2
Assists 6 10
Steals 6 6
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 7 12
Technicals 0 1
4
J. Wilson-Frame G
9 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
24
D. Daniels G
15 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Pittsburgh 11-4 40-40
home team logo 15 NC State 13-2 41-41
NCST -11, O/U 155
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Pittsburgh 11-4 77.0 PPG 41.8 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo 15 NC State 13-2 88.7 PPG 43.7 RPG 18.0 APG
Key Players
5
A. Toney G 9.6 PPG 5.9 RPG 0.3 APG 40.2 FG%
24
D. Daniels G 9.9 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.8 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
A. Toney G 9 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
24
D. Daniels G 15 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
37.0 FG% 47.2
40.0 3PT FG% 33.3
85.7 FT% 57.1
Pittsburgh
Starters
J. Wilson-Frame
A. Toney
T. Brown
K. Davis
M. Ellison
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wilson-Frame 9 2 2 0/4 0/2 9/9 0 18 3 0 2 0 2
A. Toney 9 4 0 4/7 0/0 1/2 0 19 0 0 1 2 2
T. Brown 6 4 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 0 15 0 2 1 0 4
K. Davis 6 4 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 14 2 0 0 0 4
M. Ellison 0 2 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 1 1
On Bench
S. N'Dir
K. Chukwuka
S. George
P. Ilegomah
J. Mascaro
A. Starzynski
S. Stevenson
C. Aiken Jr.
O. Ezeakudo
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. N'Dir 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 1 1 0 0 0 0
K. Chukwuka 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1
S. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Ilegomah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mascaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Starzynski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Stevenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Aiken Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ezeakudo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 40 19 6 10/27 2/5 18/21 7 75 6 2 11 5 14
NC State
Starters
T. Dorn
D. Funderburk
E. Lockett
B. Beverly
B. Harris
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Dorn 7 4 3 3/6 0/0 1/2 0 17 0 0 2 0 4
D. Funderburk 6 2 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 0 15 0 1 1 1 1
E. Lockett 5 4 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 4
B. Beverly 4 0 3 1/5 1/5 1/2 0 17 3 0 0 0 0
B. Harris 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench
D. Daniels
J. Hellems
S. Killeya-Jones
M. Bates
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Daniels 15 3 1 7/8 1/1 0/0 3 11 1 0 2 2 1
J. Hellems 0 0 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 3 8 1 1 0 0 0
S. Killeya-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 16 10 17/36 3/9 4/7 12 84 6 2 9 3 13
