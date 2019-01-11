WICHST
HOU

No. 17 Houston hosts struggling Wichita State

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 11, 2019

Wichita State, whose string of nine consecutive 20-win seasons is in danger, has a golden opportunity to reverse course Saturday.

The Shockers (7-7, 0-2 American Athletic Conference) have had a week to move beyond their overtime home loss to Temple last Saturday and prep for perhaps their stiffest conference challenge -- at No. 17 Houston (15-1, 2-1).

Wichita State, which has dropped three consecutive games, needs to catch fire with haste. A win over Houston would be quite a spark.

"Tough couple of games coming up," coach Gregg Marshall said of the Cougars and UCF, which plays at Wichita State next Wednesday. "Houston may be the best team we've played. Let's start there.

"Houston's quite a team. They are legit. This is what I am going to tell my team. Houston, if they stay healthy, is a second-, third-weekend type team in the NCAA Tournament. They could go all the way. They could win it all. They've got that much talent and depth and coaching.

"We've got quite a challenge. Brand new arena. It'll be fun."

Wichita State could link some of its struggles to inexperience; three of the six players averaging 20-plus minutes per game are freshmen. In order to avoid their first four-game skid since January 2009, the Shockers need freshmen Jamarius Burton, Dexter Dennis, and Erik Stevenson to continue their acclimation process with a focus on ball security.

The Shockers are around 200th nationally in Division I with a minus-0.1 turnover margin.

"At any given time, you can look out there and there's a minimum of one, most of the time there's two or three and there can even be four freshmen on the floor at one time," said Marshall, whose Shockers are 0-3 on the road this season.

"And that's like suicide king, you know. ... It's crazy what we're doing sometimes and how silly we are with the basketball and how we don't execute. Again, that's who we are, that's where we are, that's what we are right now and we just got to continue to try to evolve and get better."

The Cougars fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 73-69 loss at Temple on Wednesday, a setback that snapped the third-longest winning streak in program history. They remain in possession of their 28-game home winning streak, including a 9-0 mark at the Fertitta Center.

The defeat put a dent in what had been a rousing start to the season for the Cougars, whose fan base was already invigorated by the early-December opening of the remodeled Fertitta Center. The 15-game winning streak was the longest for the program since the 1982-83 squad won 26 consecutive games before falling to North Carolina State in the national championship game.

The fevered pitch surrounding the Cougars shouldn't dissipate with the loss at Temple. Houston appears to have engaged its community.

"We have a history," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson told CBS Sports Network. "What we're doing is waking it up."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
S. Haynes-Jones
4 G
G. Robinson Jr.
25 G
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
8.9 Pts. Per Game 8.9
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
36.1 Field Goal % 44.3
33.0 Three Point % 39.0
73.7 Free Throw % 67.4
  Personal foul on Jamarius Burton 3:08
  Offensive rebound by Corey Davis Jr. 3:08
  Armoni Brooks missed jump shot 3:09
  Defensive rebound by Armoni Brooks 3:29
  Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:31
+ 2 Brison Gresham made dunk, assist by Corey Davis Jr. 3:48
  Defensive rebound by Armoni Brooks 4:04
  Samajae Haynes-Jones missed jump shot 4:06
+ 2 Brison Gresham made dunk 4:33
  Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham 4:36
  Dejon Jarreau missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:38
Team Stats
Points 63 72
Field Goals 19-51 (37.3%) 24-49 (49.0%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 18-21 (85.7%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 31 32
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 19 21
Team 3 3
Assists 11 16
Steals 4 7
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
M. McDuffie F
16 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
C. Davis Jr. G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Wichita State 7-7 382563
home team logo 17 Houston 15-1 333972
HOU -11, O/U 138.5
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
HOU -11, O/U 138.5
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Wichita State 7-7 71.1 PPG 40.7 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo 17 Houston 15-1 75.1 PPG 46.4 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
1
M. McDuffie F 19.1 PPG 5.2 RPG 0.9 APG 42.1 FG%
5
C. Davis Jr. G 15.2 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.3 APG 40.4 FG%
Top Scorers
1
M. McDuffie F 16 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
5
C. Davis Jr. G 17 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
37.3 FG% 49.0
31.8 3PT FG% 37.5
85.7 FT% 71.4
Wichita State
Starters
M. McDuffie
S. Haynes-Jones
D. Dennis
J. Burton
A. Midtgaard
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 16 5 1 4/11 2/5 6/7 2 11 0 0 4 2 3
S. Haynes-Jones 14 2 2 6/16 2/7 0/0 1 32 2 0 0 0 2
D. Dennis 7 5 1 3/7 1/4 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 2 3
J. Burton 4 2 2 1/2 0/0 2/2 3 3 0 0 2 1 1
A. Midtgaard 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
M. McDuffie
S. Haynes-Jones
D. Dennis
J. Burton
A. Midtgaard
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 16 5 1 4/11 2/5 6/7 2 11 0 0 4 2 3
S. Haynes-Jones 14 2 2 6/16 2/7 0/0 1 32 2 0 0 0 2
D. Dennis 7 5 1 3/7 1/4 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 2 3
J. Burton 4 2 2 1/2 0/0 2/2 3 3 0 0 2 1 1
A. Midtgaard 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
R. Brown
R. Torres
E. Stevenson
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
T. Allen
M. Udeze
B. Bush
J. Herrs
T. Busse
E. Farrakhan
C. Moore
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Brown 6 1 0 1/1 0/0 4/5 1 31 1 1 1 0 1
R. Torres 4 2 1 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 33 1 0 1 0 2
E. Stevenson 3 2 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 3 9 0 0 2 0 2
I. Poor Bear-Chandler 2 3 1 0/4 0/2 2/2 2 32 0 0 1 2 1
T. Allen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 0
M. Udeze 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 2 0
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Farrakhan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 28 11 19/51 7/22 18/21 22 192 4 1 12 9 19
Houston
Starters
C. Davis Jr.
A. Brooks
F. White Jr.
G. Robinson Jr.
B. Gresham
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Davis Jr. 17 4 2 6/14 4/11 1/1 2 35 1 0 2 1 3
A. Brooks 14 5 0 5/14 4/10 0/0 1 32 1 1 3 0 5
F. White Jr. 12 2 1 5/7 0/0 2/4 4 24 0 2 0 0 2
G. Robinson Jr. 6 5 10 2/4 0/0 2/2 0 34 2 0 2 0 5
B. Gresham 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 2 1
On Court
C. Davis Jr.
A. Brooks
F. White Jr.
G. Robinson Jr.
B. Gresham
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Davis Jr. 17 4 2 6/14 4/11 1/1 2 35 1 0 2 1 3
A. Brooks 14 5 0 5/14 4/10 0/0 1 32 1 1 3 0 5
F. White Jr. 12 2 1 5/7 0/0 2/4 4 24 0 2 0 0 2
G. Robinson Jr. 6 5 10 2/4 0/0 2/2 0 34 2 0 2 0 5
B. Gresham 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 2 1
On Bench
D. Jarreau
N. Hinton
C. Harris Jr.
C. Alley Jr.
L. Goesling
J. Gorham
C. Broodo
N. VanBeck
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jarreau 11 0 1 2/3 1/2 6/6 3 13 0 0 1 0 0
N. Hinton 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 6 2 0 2 0 0
C. Harris Jr. 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/3 0 3 1 1 0 1 0
C. Alley Jr. 0 4 0 0/1 0/1 0/1 1 12 0 0 0 2 2
L. Goesling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gorham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 29 16 24/49 9/24 15/21 20 168 7 5 11 8 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores