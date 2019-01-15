No Text
ARK
TENN
No Text
Key Players
J. Harris
5 G
J. Bone
0 G
|32.2
|Min. Per Game
|32.2
|13.8
|Pts. Per Game
|13.8
|6.2
|Ast. Per Game
|6.2
|2.7
|Reb. Per Game
|2.7
|36.6
|Field Goal %
|43.6
|13.2
|Three Point %
|26.2
|68.3
|Free Throw %
|86.0
|+ 2
|Reggie Chaney made layup
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney
|0.0
|Reggie Chaney missed layup
|1.0
|+ 2
|Derrick Walker made layup
|9.0
|Offensive rebound by Derrick Walker
|15.0
|Brock Jancek missed layup
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Derrick Walker
|35.0
|Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|37.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Bone made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Bone made free throw
|34.0
|Personal foul on Keyshawn Embery-Simpson
|34.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|87
|106
|Field Goals
|32-67 (47.8%)
|30-57 (52.6%)
|3-Pointers
|10-26 (38.5%)
|11-18 (61.1%)
|Free Throws
|13-22 (59.1%)
|35-39 (89.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|34
|Offensive
|15
|11
|Defensive
|16
|19
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|16
|19
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|18
|16
|Fouls
|28
|18
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|47.8
|FG%
|52.6
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|61.1
|
|
|59.1
|FT%
|89.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Joe
|23
|4
|0
|7/15
|7/13
|2/2
|1
|30
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|M. Jones
|18
|7
|6
|7/16
|2/8
|2/3
|2
|32
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5
|D. Gafford
|10
|7
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|2/4
|5
|20
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|A. Bailey
|7
|2
|0
|3/9
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|25
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|J. Harris
|6
|3
|5
|3/7
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|28
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Joe
|23
|4
|0
|7/15
|7/13
|2/2
|1
|30
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|M. Jones
|18
|7
|6
|7/16
|2/8
|2/3
|2
|32
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5
|D. Gafford
|10
|7
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|2/4
|5
|20
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|A. Bailey
|7
|2
|0
|3/9
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|25
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|J. Harris
|6
|3
|5
|3/7
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|28
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Chaney
|11
|6
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|21
|0
|1
|1
|5
|1
|G. Osabuohien
|5
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|5/7
|5
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Embery-Simpson
|3
|0
|3
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Henderson
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Sills
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Garland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stevens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obukwelu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|87
|31
|16
|32/67
|10/26
|13/22
|28
|202
|9
|1
|18
|15
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Williams
|18
|7
|4
|2/7
|0/1
|14/14
|2
|32
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|A. Schofield
|17
|5
|2
|7/11
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|K. Alexander
|12
|5
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|25
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|J. Bone
|8
|2
|8
|2/10
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|30
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Y. Pons
|1
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Williams
|18
|7
|4
|2/7
|0/1
|14/14
|2
|32
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|A. Schofield
|17
|5
|2
|7/11
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|K. Alexander
|12
|5
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|25
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|J. Bone
|8
|2
|8
|2/10
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|30
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Y. Pons
|1
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Turner
|21
|2
|2
|6/8
|3/4
|6/6
|3
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Bowden
|19
|1
|1
|6/7
|5/6
|2/2
|3
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Fulkerson
|7
|4
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|18
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|D. Walker
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Jancek
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Woodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fleschman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|106
|30
|19
|30/57
|11/18
|35/39
|18
|202
|9
|3
|16
|11
|19
