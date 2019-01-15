ARK
Arkansas
Razorbacks
10-6
away team logo
87
TF 14
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Tue Jan. 15
7:00pm
BONUS
106
TF 9
home team logo
TENN
3 Tennessee
Volunteers
15-1
ML: +862
TENN -14.5, O/U 150.5
ML: -1343
ARK
TENN

No Text

No Text
Key Players
J. Harris
5 G
J. Bone
0 G
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
36.6 Field Goal % 43.6
13.2 Three Point % 26.2
68.3 Free Throw % 86.0
+ 2 Reggie Chaney made layup 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney 0.0
  Reggie Chaney missed layup 1.0
+ 2 Derrick Walker made layup 9.0
  Offensive rebound by Derrick Walker 15.0
  Brock Jancek missed layup 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Derrick Walker 35.0
  Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
+ 1 Jordan Bone made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Jordan Bone made free throw 34.0
  Personal foul on Keyshawn Embery-Simpson 34.0
Team Stats
Points 87 106
Field Goals 32-67 (47.8%) 30-57 (52.6%)
3-Pointers 10-26 (38.5%) 11-18 (61.1%)
Free Throws 13-22 (59.1%) 35-39 (89.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 34
Offensive 15 11
Defensive 16 19
Team 2 4
Assists 16 19
Steals 9 9
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 18 16
Fouls 28 18
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
1
I. Joe G
23 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
1
L. Turner G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Arkansas 10-6
home team logo 3 Tennessee 15-1
TENN -14.5, O/U 150.5
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
TENN -14.5, O/U 150.5
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Arkansas 10-6 79.6 PPG 42.7 RPG 17.6 APG
home team logo 3 Tennessee 15-1 85.8 PPG 42.8 RPG 20.4 APG
Key Players
1
I. Joe G 14.1 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.9 APG 42.0 FG%
1
L. Turner G 9.5 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.7 APG 34.6 FG%
Top Scorers
1
I. Joe G 23 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
1
L. Turner G 21 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
47.8 FG% 52.6
38.5 3PT FG% 61.1
59.1 FT% 89.7
Arkansas
Starters
I. Joe
M. Jones
D. Gafford
A. Bailey
J. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Joe 23 4 0 7/15 7/13 2/2 1 30 2 0 0 2 2
M. Jones 18 7 6 7/16 2/8 2/3 2 32 1 0 3 2 5
D. Gafford 10 7 0 4/6 0/0 2/4 5 20 2 0 2 3 4
A. Bailey 7 2 0 3/9 0/0 1/2 5 25 0 0 5 1 1
J. Harris 6 3 5 3/7 0/1 0/2 1 28 1 0 4 1 2
Bench
R. Chaney
G. Osabuohien
K. Embery-Simpson
E. Henderson
D. Sills
J. Holmes
K. Garland
I. Ali
J. Phillips
T. Stevens
E. Obukwelu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Chaney 11 6 1 5/7 0/0 1/2 4 21 0 1 1 5 1
G. Osabuohien 5 1 0 0/0 0/0 5/7 5 10 0 0 2 0 1
K. Embery-Simpson 3 0 3 1/5 1/4 0/0 3 22 1 0 1 0 0
E. Henderson 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 2 0 0 1 0
D. Sills 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
J. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stevens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Obukwelu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 31 16 32/67 10/26 13/22 28 202 9 1 18 15 16
Tennessee
Starters
G. Williams
A. Schofield
K. Alexander
J. Bone
Y. Pons
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Williams 18 7 4 2/7 0/1 14/14 2 32 0 1 3 2 5
A. Schofield 17 5 2 7/11 3/4 0/0 2 25 0 0 3 2 3
K. Alexander 12 5 0 4/6 0/0 4/5 4 25 2 0 3 3 2
J. Bone 8 2 8 2/10 0/1 4/4 1 30 2 0 2 1 1
Y. Pons 1 2 0 0/2 0/2 1/2 0 21 0 0 0 1 1
Bench
L. Turner
J. Bowden
J. Fulkerson
D. Walker
J. Johnson
B. Jancek
B. Woodson
L. Campbell
J. Fleschman
Z. Kent
D. Burns
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Turner 21 2 2 6/8 3/4 6/6 3 19 1 0 2 0 2
J. Bowden 19 1 1 6/7 5/6 2/2 3 25 1 0 1 0 1
J. Fulkerson 7 4 2 2/4 0/0 3/4 2 18 3 2 2 1 3
D. Walker 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 4 0 0 0 1 1
J. Johnson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Jancek 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Woodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 30 19 30/57 11/18 35/39 18 202 9 3 16 11 19
NCAA BB Scores