No. 16 Buffalo holds off upset-minded WMU 88-79
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) Jeremy Harris had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 16 Buffalo held off upset-minded Western Michigan 88-79 on Tuesday night.
Nick Perkins added 14 points for the Bulls (16-1, 4-0 Mid-American Conference), who trailed by 11 in the first half and struggled to shake free of WMU until the very end. Buffalo had won its first three MAC games by a combined 70 points.
The Bulls led by just four toward the end of this one, but star guard CJ Massinburg - who had been scoreless in the second half - connected from 3-point range to make it 86-79 with under 90 seconds remaining.
The Broncos (6-11, 0-4) went on a 15-0 run in the first half and led 33-22, but Buffalo rebounded quickly and led 43-39 at halftime.
The Bulls led 69-68 when Perkins and Ronaldo Segu made consecutive 3-pointers. Buffalo pushed the lead to nine, but WMU answered with seven straight points to make it 77-75.
Josh Davis scored 24 points for WMU.
BIG PICTURE
Buffalo: The Bulls were probably due for a closer game, especially on the road, and they committed 14 turnovers, their highest total in six games. But they did not look overly rattled toward the end in their first tight game in a while.
WMU: The Broncos weren't afraid to push the pace against Buffalo, and although they gave up the double-digit lead quickly in the first half, they hung tough throughout the second.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
A win is a win, but this one didn't have much in the way of style points for Buffalo.
UP NEXT
Buffalo: The Bulls return home to face Eastern Michigan on Friday night. Buffalo beat EMU 74-58 earlier this month.
WMU: The Broncos play at Bowling Green on Saturday night.
---
|Team Stats
|Points
|88
|79
|Field Goals
|31-68 (45.6%)
|27-55 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-29 (31.0%)
|8-25 (32.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-20 (85.0%)
|17-25 (68.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|33
|Offensive
|10
|5
|Defensive
|25
|26
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|15
|Fouls
|21
|18
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|16 Buffalo 16-1
|85.4 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|17.8 APG
|W. Michigan 6-11
|72.5 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|12.5 APG
|
|45.6
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|31.0
|3PT FG%
|32.0
|
|
|85.0
|FT%
|68.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|22
|11
|1
|6/17
|3/9
|7/8
|2
|36
|0
|2
|1
|3
|8
|C. Massinburg
|13
|5
|3
|5/13
|2/7
|1/2
|1
|32
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|J. Graves
|9
|3
|1
|3/7
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. McRae
|8
|2
|0
|3/5
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|16
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|D. Jordan
|4
|2
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|19
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
