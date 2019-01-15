BUFF
BUFF
WMICH

No Text

No. 16 Buffalo holds off upset-minded WMU 88-79

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 15, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) Jeremy Harris had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 16 Buffalo held off upset-minded Western Michigan 88-79 on Tuesday night.

Nick Perkins added 14 points for the Bulls (16-1, 4-0 Mid-American Conference), who trailed by 11 in the first half and struggled to shake free of WMU until the very end. Buffalo had won its first three MAC games by a combined 70 points.

The Bulls led by just four toward the end of this one, but star guard CJ Massinburg - who had been scoreless in the second half - connected from 3-point range to make it 86-79 with under 90 seconds remaining.

The Broncos (6-11, 0-4) went on a 15-0 run in the first half and led 33-22, but Buffalo rebounded quickly and led 43-39 at halftime.

The Bulls led 69-68 when Perkins and Ronaldo Segu made consecutive 3-pointers. Buffalo pushed the lead to nine, but WMU answered with seven straight points to make it 77-75.

Josh Davis scored 24 points for WMU.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo: The Bulls were probably due for a closer game, especially on the road, and they committed 14 turnovers, their highest total in six games. But they did not look overly rattled toward the end in their first tight game in a while.

WMU: The Broncos weren't afraid to push the pace against Buffalo, and although they gave up the double-digit lead quickly in the first half, they hung tough throughout the second.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A win is a win, but this one didn't have much in the way of style points for Buffalo.

UP NEXT

Buffalo: The Bulls return home to face Eastern Michigan on Friday night. Buffalo beat EMU 74-58 earlier this month.

WMU: The Broncos play at Bowling Green on Saturday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Massinburg
5 G
M. Flowers
12 G
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
45.9 Field Goal % 43.4
41.5 Three Point % 38.2
75.4 Free Throw % 78.4
  Defensive rebound by CJ Massinburg 14.0
  Michael Flowers missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Seth Dugan 33.0
  CJ Massinburg missed 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 CJ Massinburg made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on Josh Davis 33.0
  Defensive rebound by CJ Massinburg 34.0
  Jared Printy missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Patrick Emilien 43.0
  CJ Massinburg missed layup, blocked by Patrick Emilien 45.0
  Offensive rebound by CJ Massinburg 46.0
Team Stats
Points 88 79
Field Goals 31-68 (45.6%) 27-55 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 9-29 (31.0%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 17-20 (85.0%) 17-25 (68.0%)
Total Rebounds 39 33
Offensive 10 5
Defensive 25 26
Team 4 2
Assists 12 12
Steals 7 7
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 21 18
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
2
J. Harris G
22 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
J. Davis G
24 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
12T
Buffalo
Starters
J. Harris
C. Massinburg
J. Graves
M. McRae
D. Jordan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harris 22 11 1 6/17 3/9 7/8 2 36 0 2 1 3 8
C. Massinburg 13 5 3 5/13 2/7 1/2 1 32 0 0 2 2 3
J. Graves 9 3 1 3/7 1/4 2/2 2 26 1 0 2 0 3
M. McRae 8 2 0 3/5 0/2 2/2 4 16 0 0 2 1 1
D. Jordan 4 2 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 4 19 4 0 2 0 2
Bench
N. Perkins
D. Caruthers
J. Williams
R. Segu
B. Bertram
A. Johnson
G. Grant
C. Moultrie
J. Bivens
G. Davis
T. Fagan
P. Moore
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Perkins 14 5 1 5/11 2/3 2/3 2 31 0 1 3 0 5
D. Caruthers 11 5 2 5/7 0/1 1/1 4 27 1 1 2 2 3
J. Williams 4 2 0 1/4 0/2 2/2 0 8 1 0 0 2 0
R. Segu 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
B. Bertram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bivens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fagan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 35 12 31/68 9/29 17/20 21 200 7 4 14 10 25
W. Michigan
Starters
J. Davis
S. Dugan
M. Flowers
K. Wilkins
W. Boyer-Richard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Davis 24 6 4 10/16 1/4 3/4 2 34 1 0 4 3 3
S. Dugan 15 8 3 6/9 0/0 3/5 2 34 0 1 0 1 7
M. Flowers 10 3 1 3/12 2/8 2/2 4 23 3 0 6 0 3
K. Wilkins 6 4 0 2/3 1/1 1/1 3 17 0 0 4 0 4
W. Boyer-Richard 5 3 1 1/2 1/2 2/3 3 25 0 0 0 0 3
Bench
P. Emilien
J. Printy
T. Clifford
A. Ikongshul
D. Houston
B. Moore
J. Whitens
L. Toliver
A. Martin
B. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Emilien 12 3 1 2/4 2/3 6/8 0 25 2 2 0 0 3
J. Printy 5 2 1 2/8 1/7 0/0 2 31 0 0 0 0 2
T. Clifford 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 4 1 0 0 1 0
A. Ikongshul 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 1 0 1
D. Houston 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Toliver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 31 12 27/55 8/25 17/25 18 201 7 3 15 5 26
