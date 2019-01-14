Ole Miss, picked 14th in its conference back in October, is now ranked 18th in the country.

The Rebels (13-2, 3-0 SEC) have made a meteoric rise in their first-year under coach Kermit Davis, who has guided the team to 10 consecutive wins and a first-place in the SEC, where Ole Miss was projected to finish last.

The Rebels try to keep their unexpected roll going Tuesday night when they welcome LSU to The Pavilion in Oxford, Miss.

Ole Miss catapulted into the rankings as the result of two conference wins against Top 25 teams last week. After spanking No. 14 Auburn 82-67 Wednesday night, it scored an 81-77 victory Saturday at No. 24 Mississippi State.

One coach who isn't surprised at how quickly Davis has turned things around is Auburn's Bruce Pearl, who got an up-close look last week.

"Kermit Davis is one of the best coaches in our country," Pearl said. "They are terrifically offensively efficient. What he has been able to do was give them a little more discipline offensively. They are valuing possessions more."

How good have the Rebels been with the ball?

They are shooting 49.9 percent from the field, 38.2 percent from 3-point range and 76.1 percent at the foul line. They're averaging 79.8 points per game and have logged assists on more than 57 percent of their buckets.

Ole Miss entered the week ranked 15th nationally in field goal percentage and 20th nationally in free throw percentage. It also ranked in the top 50 in 3-point percentage and assists. Its top three scorers are all hitting between 40 and 42 percent from 3-point range, led by Breein Tyree, who averages 17.5 points per game.

Davis marveled recently at the team's progress from its August trip to Canada, where they trailed Ottawa 44-17 in the second quarter before rallying for an 85-74 win that capped its tour at 3-1.

"To see our team make this kind of progress from that game until now is a credit to our guys," he said. "They have totally bought in. When they do that, they are capable of doing great things."

LSU (12-3, 2-0) has done some great things as well, including a 94-88 overtime win Saturday at Arkansas, where it survived blowing a 13-point second-half lead and losing two of its eight-man rotation via fouls. A third player, Darius Days, departed with just over six minutes left after suffering a knee injury.

"Everybody picked everybody up, which is what you have to do on the road," Tigers coach Will Wade said in the Advocate of Baton Rouge. "It's never going to be easy on the road, so I was really proud of the guys for how they responded."

LSU got 27 points and seven rebounds in just 26 minutes from Naz Reid, plus 17 points and 11 assists from Tremont Waters. Marlon Taylor added a career-high 21 points, tripling his 6.9 per game average.

The Tigers enter the game averaging 82.1 points but have more turnovers (221) than assists (219).

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.