IOWAST
Iowa State
Cyclones
12-4
away team logo
43
TF 0
FINAL
2nd
17:45
ESPU
Wed Jan. 16
9:00pm
BONUS
36
TF 1
home team logo
TXTECH
8 Texas Tech
Red Raiders
15-1
ML: +192
TXTECH -5, O/U 133.5
ML: -227
IOWAST
TXTECH

No. 8 Texas Tech riding high before hosting Iowa State

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 16, 2019

No. 8 Texas Tech looks to build on its Big 12 lead and national resume when it plays host to the reeling Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders, riding a five-game winning streak, enter the contest at 15-1, fresh off a historic road victory against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday; it was Tech's first win in Austin since 1996 when both schools were part of the Southwest Conference.

Tech sits alone atop the Big 12 at 4-0, the only undefeated team in conference play.

Texas Tech's only loss came at Duke on Dec. 20, 69-58.

On the flip side, the Cyclones (12-4, 2-2) dropped out of the Top 25 after losing their second consecutive game, a heartbreaking home loss to Kansas State on Saturday, 58-57. Barry Brown's layup with 4 seconds left capped a 6-0 run for K-State to end the game, stunning the Cyclones.

"Biggest thing, it's a tough loss," Cyclones coach Steve Prohm said. "Brutal loss."

ISU's 57-point output was its lowest of the season.

Iowa State has lost consecutive games for the first time all season, also losing last week at Baylor, 73-70. The Cyclones' 17-point drubbing of then-No. 5 Kansas on Jan. 5 seems like a distant memory.

The Cyclones are 1-2 on the road and in danger of dropping to 1-3. The Red Raiders are 10-0 at home this season and 43-4 in Lubbock under coach Chris Beard.

The Red Raiders boast one of the top defenses in the country, sitting No. 2 in the country in scoring defense at 54.0 points allowed per game. The Red Raiders are No. 1 in opponent field goal percentage (33.8 percent), and No. 2 in 3-point defense (25.4 percent).

"We are a defensive team," Beard said after defeating the Longhorns. "That's our identity. Teams like Texas make it look like you can't play defense from time to time. I thought our guys were dialed in for most of the game."

The Red Raiders are led by Wooden Award candidate Jarrett Culver, a 6-foot-6 sophomore guard who is averaging 18.7 points per game. The Lubbock native has scored in double figures in 14 of 15 games and is shooting 56.3 percent from the field.

Culver is also the team's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.4 boards per game and leads the team in assists (65).

Senior guard Matt Mooney is second on the team, averaging 11.4 points per game, and leads the team in steals (30).

Texas Tech's defensive prowess will be put to the test by a Cyclones team that leads the Big 12 in scoring average and features four players averaging double figures in points per game.

Senior guard Marial Shayok leads the Cyclones, averaging 19.4 points per game, tops in the Big 12.

Junior forward Michael Jacobson (13.6 ppg), freshman guard Talen Horton-Tucker (12.3 ppg) and sophomore guard Lindell Wigginton (11.7 ppg) pace a team that's averaging 79.8 points per game.

The Cyclones are shooting 48.1 percent from the field.

The status of big man Cam Lard, who missed Saturday's game with a sprained ankle, was up in the air, as of Tuesday. Prohm said he expects Lard to be in uniform, but anything beyond that was unknown.

The Cyclones also said Saturday that fellow big man Solomon Young will miss the remainder of the season with a groin injury. He appeared in four games.

Iowa State owns a 19-14 edge in the series, but Tech leads 10-5 in games played in Lubbock. The Cyclones have won three of the past four contests.

Wednesday's game is the first of two between the teams. The Red Raiders and Cyclones will meet again in the final game of the regular season in Ames on March 9.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
T. Haliburton
22 G
J. Culver
23 G
30.2 Min. Per Game 30.2
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
54.4 Field Goal % 55.2
45.3 Three Point % 37.7
72.7 Free Throw % 70.5
  Shooting foul on Tariq Owens 17:45
+ 3 Brandone Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 18:05
+ 2 Nick Weiler-Babb made driving layup 18:25
  Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson 18:48
  Jarrett Culver missed floating jump shot 18:50
  Lost ball turnover on Talen Horton-Tucker, stolen by Tariq Owens 19:02
  Defensive rebound by Nick Weiler-Babb 19:07
  Norense Odiase missed layup 19:09
  Offensive rebound by Norense Odiase 19:14
  Norense Odiase missed layup 19:16
  Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver 19:33
Team Stats
Points 43 36
Field Goals 15-33 (45.5%) 16-36 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 3-11 (27.3%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 19 20
Offensive 3 4
Defensive 15 15
Team 1 1
Assists 8 4
Steals 2 1
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 1 4
Fouls 4 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
M. Shayok G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
23
J. Culver G
10 PTS, 9 REB
12T
away team logo Iowa State 12-4 41243
home team logo 8 Texas Tech 15-1 33336
TXTECH -5, O/U 133.5
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
TXTECH -5, O/U 133.5
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Iowa State 12-4 79.8 PPG 38.7 RPG 16.6 APG
home team logo 8 Texas Tech 15-1 72.7 PPG 37.5 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
3
M. Shayok G 19.4 PPG 5.4 RPG 2.1 APG 51.8 FG%
23
J. Culver G 18.7 PPG 6.4 RPG 4.1 APG 56.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
M. Shayok G 15 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
23
J. Culver G 10 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
45.5 FG% 44.4
25.0 3PT FG% 27.3
75.0 FT% 50.0
Iowa State
Starters
M. Shayok
M. Jacobson
N. Weiler-Babb
T. Horton-Tucker
T. Haliburton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Shayok 15 1 1 5/7 3/4 2/2 1 20 0 0 0 0 1
M. Jacobson 8 6 0 3/6 0/2 2/2 2 16 0 0 0 2 4
N. Weiler-Babb 7 3 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 20 0 1 0 0 3
T. Horton-Tucker 6 4 3 3/7 0/4 0/2 0 18 1 0 1 0 4
T. Haliburton 0 0 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 17 0 1 0 0 0
On Court
M. Shayok
M. Jacobson
N. Weiler-Babb
T. Horton-Tucker
T. Haliburton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Shayok 15 1 1 5/7 3/4 2/2 1 20 0 0 0 0 1
M. Jacobson 8 6 0 3/6 0/2 2/2 2 16 0 0 0 2 4
N. Weiler-Babb 7 3 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 20 0 1 0 0 3
T. Horton-Tucker 6 4 3 3/7 0/4 0/2 0 18 1 0 1 0 4
T. Haliburton 0 0 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 17 0 1 0 0 0
On Bench
L. Wigginton
G. Conditt IV
Z. Talley Jr.
P. Nixon
C. Lard
S. Young
T. Lewis
C. Boothe
E. Steyer
Z. Griffin
N. Schuster
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Wigginton 6 4 1 1/7 0/3 4/4 0 14 1 0 0 1 3
G. Conditt IV 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Talley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boothe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Steyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Schuster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 18 8 15/33 4/16 9/12 4 111 2 2 1 3 15
Texas Tech
Starters
J. Culver
D. Moretti
M. Mooney
T. Owens
B. Francis
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Culver 10 9 0 4/11 1/3 1/2 0 22 0 0 3 2 7
D. Moretti 7 0 1 3/4 1/2 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 0 0
M. Mooney 4 1 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 2 18 0 0 1 0 1
T. Owens 4 2 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 17 1 1 0 0 2
B. Francis 3 1 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 1 11 0 1 0 0 1
On Court
J. Culver
D. Moretti
M. Mooney
T. Owens
B. Francis
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Culver 10 9 0 4/11 1/3 1/2 0 22 0 0 3 2 7
D. Moretti 7 0 1 3/4 1/2 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 0 0
M. Mooney 4 1 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 2 18 0 0 1 0 1
T. Owens 4 2 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 17 1 1 0 0 2
B. Francis 3 1 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 1 11 0 1 0 0 1
On Bench
K. Edwards
K. Moore
A. Sorrells
A. Benson
P. Hicks
M. Ondigo
D. Corprew
J. Mballa
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Edwards 4 2 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 2
K. Moore 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Sorrells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Benson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ondigo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Corprew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mballa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 19 4 16/36 3/11 1/2 8 101 1 3 4 4 15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores