ARK
MISS

No. 18 Rebels, Razorbacks lament 'soft' play before matchup

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 17, 2019

Ole Miss' first game as a ranked team didn't go well.

Neither did Arkansas' first game against a ranked team.

The Rebels moved into the AP poll at No. 18 on Monday, playing as a ranked team for the first time in six years on Tuesday, when they saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end in an 83-69 loss to visiting LSU.

On the same night, the Razorbacks trailed by as many as 30 points in a 106-87 loss at No. 3 Tennessee.

Both teams will try to bounce back when they meet Saturday afternoon in Oxford, Miss.

"We've got to let it go, have a short memory and get ready for Arkansas," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "(LSU) just had a purpose, and we just got intimidated around the rim. The shots we missed, we were intimidated. We were just soft around the rim."

The Rebels (13-3, 3-1) might have to play without guard Devontae Shuler, their third-leading scorer (10.3 points per game), who has been hobbled by a sore foot.

"He'll try, but he didn't play great (against LSU)," Davis said.

"I'm not placing all the blame on his foot. He did some things that he normally does. It's been lingering for about a week and a half. He really can't practice. We put him in a boot, do some really light stuff with him trying to get him into the game. If anyone can play, he can."

Ole Miss and LSU were tied at 31 at halftime, but poor shooting caught up with the Rebels in the second half. They entered the game ranked first in the SEC in free-throw percentage and second in 3-point percentage, but made 9 of 17 free throws and 8 of 28 3-pointers. They shot 40 percent from the floor.

While the Rebels lost contact with the Tigers in the second half, Arkansas lost contact with Tennessee in the first half.

The Volunteers raced to a 20-6 lead and led 55-34 at the half, although the Razorbacks (10-6, 1-3) outscored the Volunteers 53-51 in the second half.

"I think with a young basketball team coming into this environment, I thought our guys played on their heels," Arkansas coach Mike Anderson told ArkansasOnline.com. "We came out and spotted them, and then we played catch-up from there.

"But I was proud of the way our guys were fighting in the second half. We outscored them by two. You can say they were up, but they still had their starters in there. They were trying."

Despite the comeback, the margin of defeat matched that of Arkansas' previous five losses combined.

Tennessee made 35 of 39 free throws; Arkansas made 13 of 22.

"We were just playing really soft," Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe told ArkansasOnline.com. "We're not known for playing soft defense. We're going to pick it up."

The Volunteers converted 19 Arkansas turnovers into 35 points.

"We turned the ball over too many times," Anderson said. "I just thought it was experience versus inexperience in this particular game."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Harris
5 G
D. Shuler
2 G
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
10.3 Pts. Per Game 10.3
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
36.8 Field Goal % 45.5
15.4 Three Point % 39.3
68.3 Free Throw % 82.9
+ 2 Gabe Osabuohien made layup 2:25
+ 3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Stevens 2:42
+ 2 Adrio Bailey made layup, assist by Jalen Harris 2:56
  Offensive rebound by Jalen Harris 3:03
  Gabe Osabuohien missed jump shot 3:05
  Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien 3:14
  KJ Buffen missed jump shot 3:16
+ 1 Gabe Osabuohien made 2nd of 2 free throws 3:36
+ 1 Gabe Osabuohien made 1st of 2 free throws 3:36
  Personal foul on Dominik Olejniczak 3:36
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris 3:43
Team Stats
Points 33 41
Field Goals 10-23 (43.5%) 16-30 (53.3%)
3-Pointers 3-9 (33.3%) 2-8 (25.0%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 11 20
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 8 13
Team 0 0
Assists 7 8
Steals 2 3
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 6 5
Fouls 7 10
Technicals 0 0
Arkansas
Starters
G. Osabuohien
I. Joe
A. Bailey
K. Embery-Simpson
J. Harris
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Osabuohien 7 1 0 2/4 0/0 3/4 2 10 1 0 1 0 1
I. Joe 6 1 1 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 1
A. Bailey 4 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 1 0
K. Embery-Simpson 4 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/1 1 7 0 0 0 1 0
J. Harris 3 3 5 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 1 1 2
On Bench
D. Sills
J. Holmes
K. Garland
I. Ali
E. Henderson
T. Stevens
E. Obukwelu
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Sills 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 5 0 0 2 0 0
J. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stevens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Obukwelu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 33 11 7 10/23 3/9 10/13 7 57 2 1 6 3 8
Ole Miss
Starters
B. Tyree
T. Davis
D. Shuler
B. Stevens
K. Buffen
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Tyree 11 2 1 5/8 1/3 0/0 0 16 1 1 0 2 0
T. Davis 10 5 4 3/6 0/1 4/5 1 16 1 0 0 2 3
D. Shuler 3 2 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 1 1
B. Stevens 2 3 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 1 2
K. Buffen 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 1
On Bench
Z. Naylor
A. Morgano
J. McBride
L. Rodriguez
C. Curry
F. Miller Jr.
B. Halums
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Naylor 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
A. Morgano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Halums - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 20 8 16/30 2/8 7/8 10 57 3 3 5 7 13
