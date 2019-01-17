Ole Miss' first game as a ranked team didn't go well.

Neither did Arkansas' first game against a ranked team.

The Rebels moved into the AP poll at No. 18 on Monday, playing as a ranked team for the first time in six years on Tuesday, when they saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end in an 83-69 loss to visiting LSU.

On the same night, the Razorbacks trailed by as many as 30 points in a 106-87 loss at No. 3 Tennessee.

Both teams will try to bounce back when they meet Saturday afternoon in Oxford, Miss.

"We've got to let it go, have a short memory and get ready for Arkansas," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "(LSU) just had a purpose, and we just got intimidated around the rim. The shots we missed, we were intimidated. We were just soft around the rim."

The Rebels (13-3, 3-1) might have to play without guard Devontae Shuler, their third-leading scorer (10.3 points per game), who has been hobbled by a sore foot.

"He'll try, but he didn't play great (against LSU)," Davis said.

"I'm not placing all the blame on his foot. He did some things that he normally does. It's been lingering for about a week and a half. He really can't practice. We put him in a boot, do some really light stuff with him trying to get him into the game. If anyone can play, he can."

Ole Miss and LSU were tied at 31 at halftime, but poor shooting caught up with the Rebels in the second half. They entered the game ranked first in the SEC in free-throw percentage and second in 3-point percentage, but made 9 of 17 free throws and 8 of 28 3-pointers. They shot 40 percent from the floor.

While the Rebels lost contact with the Tigers in the second half, Arkansas lost contact with Tennessee in the first half.

The Volunteers raced to a 20-6 lead and led 55-34 at the half, although the Razorbacks (10-6, 1-3) outscored the Volunteers 53-51 in the second half.

"I think with a young basketball team coming into this environment, I thought our guys played on their heels," Arkansas coach Mike Anderson told ArkansasOnline.com. "We came out and spotted them, and then we played catch-up from there.

"But I was proud of the way our guys were fighting in the second half. We outscored them by two. You can say they were up, but they still had their starters in there. They were trying."

Despite the comeback, the margin of defeat matched that of Arkansas' previous five losses combined.

Tennessee made 35 of 39 free throws; Arkansas made 13 of 22.

"We were just playing really soft," Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe told ArkansasOnline.com. "We're not known for playing soft defense. We're going to pick it up."

The Volunteers converted 19 Arkansas turnovers into 35 points.

"We turned the ball over too many times," Anderson said. "I just thought it was experience versus inexperience in this particular game."

--Field Level Media

