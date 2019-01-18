HOU
21 Houston
Cougars
17-1
away team logo
23
TF 12
FINAL
1st
3:58
ESPU
Sat Jan. 19
8:00pm
BONUS
19
TF 11
home team logo
SFLA
South Florida
Bulls
12-5
ML: -247
SFLA +5.5, O/U 131
ML: +208
HOU
SFLA

USF set to test No. 21 Houston in AAC action

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 18, 2019

No. 21 Houston, back atop the American Athletic Conference standings, will be the road again when it takes on South Florida on Saturday in Tampa.

The Cougars (17-1, 4-1 AAC) moved into a tie for the conference lead with Cincinnati and Temple Wednesday night when their 69-58 victory at SMU was followed by UCF's first conference loss, a 75-67 setback at Wichita State.

Houston's game against the Bulls (12-5, 2-3 AAC) is the second of three road outings over a four-game stretch.

SMU offered little in the way of resistance as the Cougars led all the way, jumping out to a 12-4 lead. The usual suspects led Houston with leading scorer guard Corey Davis and junior guard Armoni Brooks scoring 20 and 19 points, respectively.

Davis is averaging 15.7 points per game. Brooks is scoring at a 14.5 clip and leads the conference in 3-pointers with 64 in 165 attempts. The Cougars also have the league's No. 2 assist man, guard Galen Robinson Jr., who needs one more assist for 500 for his career and his fourth consecutive season with at least 100.

He is typical of the kind of grind-it-out player who has put Houston well within reach of a third-consecutive 20-win season. Robinson dished out 11 assists in a 79-70 win over Wichita State last weekend.

"I'd much rather have a kid that hates to lose than one who wants to win," coach Kelvin Sampson said. "Everybody wants to win, OK? Usually kids who want to win, they like how winning sounds. But I'd much rather have that hates to lose. Galen hates to lose."

USF has lost its past two games -- to Temple and Cincinnati, both on the road -- but still is on its way to its first winning season since the 2011-12 Bulls finished 22-14. Their dozen wins already match their highest season total since then.

The Bulls also have a seven-game winning streak at home.

"We've always been good defensively, but our defense didn't create offense," coach Brian Gregory said recently in the Tampa Times. "Now our defense is starting to create some offense."

Gregory, the former Dayton and Georgia Tech coach, is in his second season USF.

Led by junior guard Laquincy Rideau, a transfer from Gardner-Webb, the Bulls have three players averaging in double figures.

Rideau is scoring at 14.6 points per game, just ahead of guard David Collins' 14.3-point average. Redshirt freshman forward Alexis Yetna is averaging a double-double (12.8 points, 10.4 rebounds) and shooting 44 percent (11 of 25) on 3-pointers.

Guard Justin Brown is the third-most accurate 3-point shooter in the AAC (40.6 percent on 28-of-69 shooting).

After traveling to Tampa, Houston is home against East Carolina on Wednesday before going to Tulsa for a Sunday afternoon affair on Jan. 27. USF is home against Wichita State this Tuesday.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
G. Robinson Jr.
25 G
L. Rideau
3 G
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
43.3 Field Goal % 45.4
38.6 Three Point % 34.3
66.0 Free Throw % 53.2
+ 2 Armoni Brooks made floating jump shot, assist by Galen Robinson Jr. 4:21
  Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr. 4:35
  Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:37
+ 2 Dejon Jarreau made layup 5:04
  Turnover on Xavier Castaneda 5:17
  Offensive foul on Xavier Castaneda 5:17
  Traveling violation turnover on Galen Robinson Jr. 5:39
  Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr. 5:44
  Mayan Kiir missed layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr. 5:46
  Defensive rebound by Alexis Yetna 5:58
  Armoni Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:00
Team Stats
Points 23 19
Field Goals 6-13 (46.2%) 4-17 (23.5%)
3-Pointers 0-2 (0.0%) 2-10 (20.0%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 8 14
Offensive 1 4
Defensive 5 7
Team 2 3
Assists 2 1
Steals 3 1
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 5 7
Fouls 12 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
B. Brady F
7 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
10
A. Yetna F
9 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo 21 Houston 17-1 23-23
home team logo South Florida 12-5 19-19
SFLA +5.5, O/U 131
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
SFLA +5.5, O/U 131
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Team Stats
away team logo 21 Houston 17-1 74.9 PPG 45.2 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo South Florida 12-5 74.7 PPG 43.4 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
24
B. Brady F 6.9 PPG 4.5 RPG 0.3 APG 64.2 FG%
10
A. Yetna F 12.8 PPG 10.4 RPG 1.1 APG 54.2 FG%
Top Scorers
24
B. Brady F 7 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
10
A. Yetna F 9 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
46.2 FG% 23.5
0.0 3PT FG% 20.0
78.6 FT% 81.8
Houston
Starters
A. Brooks
D. Jarreau
N. Hinton
C. Harris Jr.
G. Robinson Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Brooks 6 0 0 1/4 0/2 4/4 2 16 0 0 1 0 0
D. Jarreau 4 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
N. Hinton 3 0 0 0/1 0/0 3/4 0 8 0 0 1 0 0
C. Harris Jr. 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 1 0 0 2
G. Robinson Jr. 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 14 2 0 2 0 0
On Court
A. Brooks
D. Jarreau
N. Hinton
C. Harris Jr.
G. Robinson Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Brooks 6 0 0 1/4 0/2 4/4 2 16 0 0 1 0 0
D. Jarreau 4 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
N. Hinton 3 0 0 0/1 0/0 3/4 0 8 0 0 1 0 0
C. Harris Jr. 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 1 0 0 2
G. Robinson Jr. 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 14 2 0 2 0 0
On Bench
B. Gresham
C. Alley Jr.
L. Goesling
J. Gorham
C. Broodo
N. VanBeck
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Gresham 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Alley Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 1
L. Goesling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gorham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 23 6 2 6/13 0/2 11/14 12 55 3 2 5 1 5
South Florida
Starters
A. Yetna
L. Rideau
X. Castaneda
M. Kiir
J. Brown
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Yetna 9 2 0 1/2 1/2 6/6 0 15 0 0 0 1 1
L. Rideau 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 14 0 0 3 1 0
X. Castaneda 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 2 8 0 0 1 0 0
M. Kiir 1 1 0 0/3 0/1 1/2 1 6 0 1 0 0 1
J. Brown 0 2 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 1 1
On Court
A. Yetna
L. Rideau
X. Castaneda
M. Kiir
J. Brown
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Yetna 9 2 0 1/2 1/2 6/6 0 15 0 0 0 1 1
L. Rideau 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 14 0 0 3 1 0
X. Castaneda 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 2 8 0 0 1 0 0
M. Kiir 1 1 0 0/3 0/1 1/2 1 6 0 1 0 0 1
J. Brown 0 2 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 1 1
On Bench
A. Maricevic
T. Lang
N. Scekic
E. Dawson III
R. Lubin
R. Williams
M. Akec
M. Calleja
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Maricevic 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
T. Lang 0 2 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 2
N. Scekic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dawson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lubin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 19 11 1 4/17 2/10 9/11 11 65 1 1 7 4 7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores