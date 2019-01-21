VATECH
10 Virginia Tech
Hokies
15-2
away team logo
41
TF 4
FINAL
2nd
15:31
ESPN
Mon Jan. 21
7:00pm
BONUS
60
TF 3
home team logo
UNC
11 North Carolina
Tar Heels
14-4
ML: +165
UNC -4.5, O/U 152.5
ML: -192
VATECH
UNC

No. 10 Virginia Tech, No. 11 UNC collide with ACC lead at stake

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 21, 2019

Two ranked teams that have bounced back after lopsided losses are set to clash with sole possession of first place in the ACC on the line -- at least for one day.

No. 10 Virginia Tech visits No. 11 North Carolina on Monday night at the Smith Center.

North Carolina (14-4, 4-1) has won twice since an 83-62 home loss to Louisville. That includes Saturday's 85-76 victory at Miami when the Tar Heels shot 55 percent from the field, marking their first game at 50 percent or better in an eight-game stretch.

"We need everybody's shooting percentages to be better," North Carolina coach Roy Williams said.

Virginia Tech (15-2, 4-1) recovered from a blowout loss at then-No. 4 Virginia to drub Wake Forest on Saturday.

Getting back in a groove was important to the Hokies, who fell 81-59 in the much-anticipated in-state matchup with Virginia.

"I thought we were much more 'us,' and that is not to take anything at all away from the University of Virginia," Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said after the Wake Forest game. "... The response from our team, it speaks to how they were raised, it speaks to their characters and to their work ethic."

Virginia Tech has reached the 80-point mark in 10 games this season, winning all of those.

North Carolina's defense has been spotty at times, so that could be a factor in this matchup.

North Carolina often excels on the offensive end. The team notched 26 assists in the Miami game for the second-highest total of the season.

"Everything looks better when it's going in the basket," Roy Williams said. "For us, I liked the way we took care of the basketball in the second half."

Virginia Tech dealt with a different kind of dilemma. Because of foul trouble, the Hokies had to dig deep into the bench in Saturday's game.

"I thought the poise and maturity of our team was really good in response to that," Buzz Williams said.

The reserves accounted for 25 points in the 87-71 decision against Wake Forest.

"We just know we've got to contribute to the group," Virginia Tech reserve forward Ty Outlaw said. "It's not about who's in. It's about us, no matter who's on the floor."

The large chunk of playing time for backups might ultimately benefit the Hokies if some energy was conserved for the quick turnaround for Monday night's game.

North Carolina's depth has been impacted by the absence of backup forward Sterling Manley, who has a knee injury that has kept him out of games for three weeks.

Freshman Nassir Little has helped with production off the North Carolina bench, scoring 11 and 12 points in the past two games despite logging only a total of 30 minutes in the two games. Roy Williams said seeing Little take the ball to the basket has been a plus for the Tar Heels.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Robinson
5 G
L. Maye
32 F
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
45.0 Field Goal % 42.7
36.6 Three Point % 32.8
81.6 Free Throw % 77.0
+ 1 Coby White made 2nd of 2 free throws 15:31
+ 1 Coby White made 1st of 2 free throws 15:31
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr. 15:31
  Defensive rebound by Coby White 15:31
  Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed dunk 15:33
  Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 15:34
  Ahmed Hill missed jump shot 15:36
+ 3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 15:57
  Offensive rebound by Coby White 16:05
  Coby White missed jump shot 16:07
+ 1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 16:16
Team Stats
Points 41 60
Field Goals 14-31 (45.2%) 21-42 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 9-15 (60.0%) 10-24 (41.7%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 8-9 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 19 20
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 13 10
Team 1 3
Assists 11 14
Steals 3 8
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 13 6
Fouls 13 6
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
4
N. Alexander-Walker G
12 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
2
C. White G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 10 Virginia Tech 15-2 311041
home team logo 11 North Carolina 14-4 451560
UNC -4.5, O/U 152.5
Dean Smith Center Chapel Hill, NC
UNC -4.5, O/U 152.5
Dean Smith Center Chapel Hill, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 10 Virginia Tech 15-2 78.5 PPG 36.2 RPG 16.7 APG
home team logo 11 North Carolina 14-4 87.3 PPG 46.7 RPG 19.4 APG
Key Players
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 18.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.6 APG 55.1 FG%
2
C. White G 14.2 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.9 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 12 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
2
C. White G 20 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
45.2 FG% 50.0
60.0 3PT FG% 41.7
100.0 FT% 88.9
Virginia Tech
Starters
N. Alexander-Walker
A. Hill
K. Blackshear Jr.
J. Robinson
T. Outlaw
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Alexander-Walker 12 2 0 4/6 4/6 0/0 3 14 1 0 2 0 2
A. Hill 11 3 1 4/10 3/5 0/0 2 24 1 0 4 0 3
K. Blackshear Jr. 10 11 4 3/9 0/0 4/4 3 24 0 1 1 5 6
J. Robinson 6 1 3 2/2 2/2 0/0 3 13 1 0 2 0 1
T. Outlaw 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 0 0
On Court
N. Alexander-Walker
A. Hill
K. Blackshear Jr.
J. Robinson
T. Outlaw
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Alexander-Walker 12 2 0 4/6 4/6 0/0 3 14 1 0 2 0 2
A. Hill 11 3 1 4/10 3/5 0/0 2 24 1 0 4 0 3
K. Blackshear Jr. 10 11 4 3/9 0/0 4/4 3 24 0 1 1 5 6
J. Robinson 6 1 3 2/2 2/2 0/0 3 13 1 0 2 0 1
T. Outlaw 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench
I. Wilkins
P. Horne
L. Nolley II
J. Kabongo
T. Radford
B. Palmer
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Wilkins 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
P. Horne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kabongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 18 11 14/31 9/15 4/4 13 100 3 1 13 5 13
North Carolina
Starters
C. White
G. Brooks
C. Johnson
L. Maye
K. Williams
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. White 20 4 3 7/12 4/8 2/3 1 21 3 1 2 2 2
G. Brooks 11 3 0 5/7 0/0 1/1 1 22 0 0 0 3 0
C. Johnson 6 3 2 2/5 2/5 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 1 2
L. Maye 6 1 2 2/5 2/3 0/0 2 19 1 0 1 0 1
K. Williams 5 1 3 2/5 1/4 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 0 1
On Court
C. White
G. Brooks
C. Johnson
L. Maye
K. Williams
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. White 20 4 3 7/12 4/8 2/3 1 21 3 1 2 2 2
G. Brooks 11 3 0 5/7 0/0 1/1 1 22 0 0 0 3 0
C. Johnson 6 3 2 2/5 2/5 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 1 2
L. Maye 6 1 2 2/5 2/3 0/0 2 19 1 0 1 0 1
K. Williams 5 1 3 2/5 1/4 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 0 1
On Bench
N. Little
L. Black
S. Woods
B. Robinson
S. Rush
K. Smith
R. McAdoo
B. Huffman
S. Manley
W. Miller
A. Platek
C. Ellis
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Little 7 3 2 2/5 0/1 3/3 0 12 1 0 1 1 2
L. Black 3 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0
S. Woods 2 1 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 3 1 0 1 0 1
B. Robinson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
S. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huffman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Manley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Platek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 17 14 21/42 10/24 8/9 6 123 8 1 6 7 10
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores