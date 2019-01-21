Perhaps a team's ability to rally late in a game, even if it doesn't pull out a victory, can carry over to the next game.

If that's the case, then South Carolina might be in a whole lot of trouble Tuesday night when No. 16 Auburn visits Colonial Life Arena for an SEC matchup.

The Tigers (13-4, 2-2 SEC) wiped out a 17-point second-half deficit Saturday and took a late lead on Kentucky before falling 82-80 in Auburn Arena, getting 28 points on just nine field goal attempts from Bryce Brown. He was 6 of 7 on 3-pointers, but his heroics weren't enough to stop the Wildcats.

Coach Bruce Pearl wants the Tigers to do a couple of specific things in their matchup with the Gamecocks (9-8, 4-1).

"We've got to be able to handle the physicality of the game and be able to use our quickness and speed more," he said.

South Carolina was tied with Tennessee atop the SEC until it ran into the conference's other unbeaten team Saturday night. The Gamecocks' five-game winning streak crashed in the bayou, as LSU established a 48-28 halftime lead en route to an 89-67 decision.

In the view of South Carolina coach Frank Martin, there was nothing his team could claim as a positive.

"We got totally outplayed, especially their guards who dominated our guards," he said. "We lost in every statistical category. I've never coached a game like this where we got destroyed on the glass."

Not only did the Gamecocks get out-rebounded 49-29, their offense ground to a halt. They had been averaging 82.8 points per game during their winning streak, with four players tallying between 12.4 and 14.8 points per game.

Only A.J. Lawson held up his end of the deal at LSU, scoring a team-high 18. Keyshawn Bryant was held to 10. Hassani Gravett managed only nine. South Carolina doesn't have enough margin for error to beat good teams without its key players contributing.

Meanwhile, Auburn has to find a way to get back on track on the road this week. After this game, the Tigers face a difficult test Saturday night at No. 22 Mississippi State in a conference matchup of teams not invited to the weekend soiree with the Big 12 Conference.

For Auburn to succeed, it will need more from Brown, who is their leading scorer at 16.9 points per game and is canning 40.0 percent of his 3-pointers. The Tigers also are going to need more 17-point, six-assist games like the one Jared Harper produced against Kentucky.

Harper canned a 3-ball that put the Tigers ahead 80-79 with 32 seconds left. He had a chance to put them in the lead in the final 10 seconds, but his runner in the lane went begging.

"I feel like when I shot it, I put it in the right place on the backboard," Harper said. "It just didn't go in."

The Tigers are playing short-handed for a couple of weeks. Austin Wiley, their 6-foot-11, 260-pound center who is averaging 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds, is out with a lower-leg injury suffered last week at Texas A&M.

--Field Level Media

