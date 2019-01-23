COLOST
No. 7 Nevada focused on shots as Colorado State visits

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 23, 2019

Nevada is ranked No. 7 in the nation but coach Eric Musselman isn't ignoring the club's warts.

Outside shooting has been a bit of a worry for the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack will try to improve their aim against visiting Colorado State (7-11, 2-3) on Wednesday in Mountain West play at Reno, Nev.

Nevada (18-1, 5-1) has won four consecutive games but its most-recent victory surely wasn't artistic.

The Wolf Pack posted their second-lowest point total of the campaign in the 67-52 win over Air Force on Saturday and had to overcome shaky 5-of-27 shooting from 3-point range.

The 18.5 percentage continued a bad trend for Nevada as it marked the fourth time in six conference games that it finished at 27 percent or lower from behind the arc.

"Our guys got to start making 3s because we've tried everything," Musselman told reporters. "We've got to start taking less 3s if we are going to keep shooting this way. We can't keep trying to shoot our way out of it. We have to have better shot selection and the ball has to go inside more."

One of the biggest culprits has been star shooting guard Caleb Martin, who is shooting just 33.7 percent from the field and 28.8 from 3-point range during Mountain West play.

Martin was just 4-of-15 from the field -- and 2 of 11 from long range -- while scoring 10 points in the victory over Air Force.

Martin has scored 10 or fewer points in four of the six Mountain West games after scoring at least 12 in all 13 of Nevada's nonconference games.

He doesn't have an explanation for his shooting slump or the problems of his team.

"It's frustrating," Martin told reporters. "With the character of our guys, everyone is hard on themselves. It's nothing new for guys to get down on themselves whenever they miss their shots, including myself. I don't think it's making us play more timid. It's not making us play any different."

Despite his funk, Martin ranks second on the Wolf Pack in scoring at 18.1. Senior big man Jordan Caroline has team-best averages of 18.3 points and 9.8 rebounds.

Colorado State has a standout post player of its own in junior center Nico Carvacho, who averages a team-high 15.9 points and 12.3 rebounds.

Carvacho, who is shooting 60.4 percent from the field, has 11 double-doubles this season and 24 in his career.

"It's been fun to watch the work he's put in," Rams coach Niko Medved told reporters. "I think he's really grown in the way he looks at himself as a player."

Senior guard J.D. Paige (15.1 points) and junior guard Anthony Masinton-Bonner (12.9) also average in double digits. Masinton-Bonner has missed the past two games with an Achilles injury and his status may not be determined until close to game time.

Colorado State is 0-5 on the road this season, including Saturday's 87-72 loss at Utah State.

"We didn't give in," Medved said of the setback. "But at some point, playing hard is just the price of admission. We just had too many errors of discipline at both ends."

Nevada leads the all-time series 12-9.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Carvacho
32 F
J. Caroline
24 G
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
9.8 Reb. Per Game 9.8
59.3 Field Goal % 49.6
0.0 Three Point % 43.5
53.0 Free Throw % 64.9
+ 1 Anthony Masinton-Bonner made 2nd of 2 free throws 8:42
  Anthony Masinton-Bonner missed 1st of 2 free throws 8:42
  Shooting foul on Nisre Zouzoua 8:42
+ 3 Jordan Caroline made 3-pt. jump shot 9:00
  Defensive rebound by Colorado State 9:23
  Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 9:25
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Caroline 9:08
  Hyron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot 9:10
  Defensive rebound by Kris Martin 9:25
  Cody Martin missed free throw 9:25
  Shooting foul on Anthony Masinton-Bonner 9:25
Team Stats
Points 50 86
Field Goals 18-42 (42.9%) 32-50 (64.0%)
3-Pointers 8-18 (44.4%) 13-22 (59.1%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 25 21
Offensive 5 3
Defensive 17 16
Team 3 2
Assists 11 18
Steals 1 6
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 14 4
Fouls 15 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
J. Paige G
15 PTS, 1 AST
home team logo
24
J. Caroline G
26 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
Key Players
22
J. Paige G 15.1 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.6 APG 44.6 FG%
24
J. Caroline G 18.3 PPG 9.8 RPG 1.7 APG 48.0 FG%
Top Scorers
22
J. Paige G 15 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
24
J. Caroline G 26 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
42.9 FG% 64.0
44.4 3PT FG% 59.1
66.7 FT% 69.2
Colorado State
Starters
N. Carvacho
K. Martin
A. Masinton-Bonner
H. Edwards
K. Moore
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Carvacho 11 14 2 5/12 0/0 1/2 1 29 0 0 2 5 9
K. Martin 7 3 3 3/7 1/4 0/0 1 22 0 0 3 0 3
A. Masinton-Bonner 5 1 1 2/4 0/1 1/2 2 14 0 0 0 0 1
H. Edwards 2 3 1 0/3 0/1 2/2 2 16 1 0 3 0 3
K. Moore 2 0 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 3 21 0 0 3 0 0
Nevada
Starters
J. Caroline
Co. Martin
T. Porter
J. Johnson
N. Zouzoua
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Caroline 26 7 2 11/14 4/5 0/0 1 28 0 0 1 1 6
Co. Martin 15 2 4 7/8 1/1 0/3 1 30 1 0 1 0 2
T. Porter 13 3 1 3/4 0/0 7/7 1 19 1 0 1 1 2
J. Johnson 5 1 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 0 1
N. Zouzoua 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
