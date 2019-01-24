MICH
No. 5 Michigan takes aim at slumping Indiana

  STATS TSX
  • Jan 24, 2019

No. 5 Michigan dodged a bullet in its last game. The Wolverines will try to avoid a misstep against a desperate team on Friday.

They will head to Indiana to face the Hoosiers, who have dropped five consecutive games after a strong start.

A loss at Wisconsin on Saturday ended the Wolverines' 17-game winning streak. They were in danger again on Tuesday when Minnesota reeled off 10 unanswered points in the late going to tie the game at 57. Charles Matthews prevented an overtime session when a buzzer-beating baseline put-back.

"He's always around the basket and he mopped up," coach John Beilein said.

As the final score would suggest, the Wolverines struggled on offense. They shot 33.9 percent overall and 3 of 22 (13.6 percent) from 3-point range. They were also out-rebounded 43-33 but committed only six turnovers, compared to 16 by the Gophers.

"From Wisconsin to this game we improved," center Jon Teske told the Detroit Free Press. "From this game on, we've got to improve even more, and we'll definitely do that."

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis scored a team-high 18 points, a vast improvement from his scoreless outing against the Badgers. However, he shot just 4 of 18 from the field.

"I told him to come in and do the same thing (he's been doing)," Matthews told the Detroit News.

"You might not be as productive as you once were but stay aggressive. You've got to have a short memory out here. That's what happens when you establish yourself as a premier player. You're going to be targeted and it's not going to come to easy to you. You've got to continue to find a way."

The Wolverines (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) won the first meeting with Indiana on Jan. 6, 74-63, with Matthews and Jordan Poole each scoring 18 points.

That began the Hoosiers' tumble down the standings.

Indiana's slide has been partly due to poor perimeter shooting. It has made just 25 percent of its 3-point shots in the past five games.

"We've got to be better and figure out different ways to re-create some of our movement," coach Archie Miller said. "We have to be able to be harder to guard, not as much stationary. We're not shooting the ball well right now."

The Hoosiers' latest stumble came at Northwestern on Tuesday. With that 73-66 loss, they matched their longest skid since dropping five straight in February 2017.

"It's frustrating," senior forward Juwan Morgan told Hoosiers Sports Report.

"Even if it was a one-game losing streak, I hate losing. I'm a competitor. I'm sure anybody on this team could attest to that. For themselves as well. We're all competitors. We hate losing. We have to stay to the grind. We have to stay true to it. We can't shortcut anything."

Indiana (12-7, 3-5) played without junior guard Devonte Green, who was suspended indefinitely prior to the Northwestern game for failing to meet "the standards expected of members of the program," according to a team press release. He averages 8.0 points and a team-high 3.2 assists per game.

Against the Wildcats, the Hoosiers trailed by 15, then pulled within three points before Northwestern put the game away.

Miller said the Hoosiers have to put that loss behind them before facing the powerful Wolverines.

"For us, it's all about the next opportunity," he said.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
Z. Simpson
3 G
R. Langford
0 G
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
43.0 Field Goal % 48.1
29.8 Three Point % 21.7
51.7 Free Throw % 72.3
  Shooting foul on Jon Teske 8:22
+ 2 Juwan Morgan made layup 8:22
+ 2 Jon Teske made jump shot, assist by Eli Brooks 8:43
  Defensive rebound by Ignas Brazdeikis 8:43
  Justin Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8:57
  Justin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws 9:05
  Personal foul on Jon Teske 9:05
  Lost ball turnover on Charles Matthews, stolen by Aljami Durham 9:13
  Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson 9:27
  Justin Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 9:29
  Personal foul on Eli Brooks 9:38
Team Stats
Points 22 6
Field Goals 9-18 (50.0%) 2-13 (15.4%)
3-Pointers 3-11 (27.3%) 0-4 (0.0%)
Free Throws 1-3 (33.3%) 2-6 (33.3%)
Total Rebounds 15 8
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 12 7
Team 2 0
Assists 5 0
Steals 1 3
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 3 4
Fouls 5 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
I. Brazdeikis F
8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
A. Durham G
4 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo 5 Michigan 18-1 22-22
home team logo Indiana 12-7 6-6
IND +4.5, O/U 133.5
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
IND +4.5, O/U 133.5
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Team Stats
away team logo 5 Michigan 18-1 71.8 PPG 38.9 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo Indiana 12-7 74.2 PPG 38.5 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
13
I. Brazdeikis F 14.9 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.1 APG 45.2 FG%
1
A. Durham G 8.0 PPG 1.6 RPG 1.7 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
13
I. Brazdeikis F 8 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
1
A. Durham G 4 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 15.4
27.3 3PT FG% 0.0
33.3 FT% 33.3
Michigan
Starters
I. Brazdeikis
J. Teske
C. Matthews
J. Poole
E. Brooks
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Brazdeikis 8 3 1 3/4 1/2 1/1 0 10 0 0 0 0 3
J. Teske 4 0 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 2 10 1 1 0 0 0
C. Matthews 3 5 0 1/1 1/1 0/2 0 10 0 0 1 0 5
J. Poole 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 0
E. Brooks 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
I. Brazdeikis
J. Teske
C. Matthews
J. Poole
E. Brooks
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Brazdeikis 8 3 1 3/4 1/2 1/1 0 10 0 0 0 0 3
J. Teske 4 0 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 2 10 1 1 0 0 0
C. Matthews 3 5 0 1/1 1/1 0/2 0 10 0 0 1 0 5
J. Poole 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 0
E. Brooks 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
I. Livers
B. Johns Jr.
A. Davis
J. Faulds
L. Wilson
C. Baird
R. Ozuna-Harrison
C. Castleton
D. DeJulius
A. Nunez
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Livers 0 3 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 1 2
B. Johns Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ozuna-Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Castleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DeJulius - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nunez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 22 13 5 9/18 3/11 1/3 5 48 1 1 3 1 12
Indiana
Starters
A. Durham
J. Morgan
J. Smith
D. Anderson
R. Phinisee
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Durham 4 1 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 8 1 0 0 0 1
J. Morgan 2 2 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 12 1 0 1 0 2
J. Smith 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/2 0 12 0 0 1 0 1
D. Anderson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
R. Phinisee 0 3 0 0/3 0/1 0/2 0 12 1 0 1 0 3
On Court
A. Durham
J. Morgan
J. Smith
D. Anderson
R. Phinisee
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Durham 4 1 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 8 1 0 0 0 1
J. Morgan 2 2 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 12 1 0 1 0 2
J. Smith 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/2 0 12 0 0 1 0 1
D. Anderson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
R. Phinisee 0 3 0 0/3 0/1 0/2 0 12 1 0 1 0 3
On Bench
E. Fitzner
Q. Taylor
D. Davis
D. Green
J. Jager
V. Blackmon
C. Moore
R. Thompson
J. Forrester
J. Hunter
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Fitzner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jager - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Forrester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 6 8 0 2/13 0/4 2/6 5 47 3 0 4 1 7
