Everyone in the Mid-American Conference wants to knock Buffalo off its perch. The Bulls learned last week that another conference championship won't come easy.

They lost at Northern Illinois 77-75 on Tuesday, then toughed out an 88-79 victory at Kent State on Friday. The Bulls dropped from No. 14 to No. 18 in the latest AP poll.

Buffalo (18-2, 6-1 MAC) gets a chance to play in front of its home crowd on Tuesday when it faces Ball State.

The game against the Golden Flashes was tied with less than six minutes remaining. Buffalo averted a second straight loss by going on an 11-2 run, sparked by a Nick Perkins 3-pointer.

"This was a tough hard fought road win in the MAC," said coach Nate Oats.

"Kent State is a hard place to play and they came out ready to go and punched us in the mouth early. They hit some tough shots, but then I thought our guys settled in and made the game a lot more difficult for them."

Perkins and CJ Massinburg led the way with 20 points apiece, and the Bulls also got an unexpected contribution from defensive ace Dontay Caruthers. He knocked down a pair of 3-pointers en route to 12 points. Caruthers was 4-for-18 from long range this season entering Friday's contest.

"Dontay is a guy who doesn't get much credit for his shooting ability, but he probably shoots the ball better than anybody in practice," Perkins told the Buffalo News.

"When he gets in games, he kind of gets a little passive but (Friday), he got some good looks and was able to shoot the ball well. He's really good on the defensive end, like he always is, but him hitting the big shots for us was really important."

Caruthers (7.8 points per game) is the senior-laden team's fifth-leading scorer. Massinburg (18.2) is the team's top threat, with Jeremy Harris (14.6) and Perkins (14.4) also providing consistent production.

Sophomore guard Jayvon Graves (9.3) will look to bounce back from a two-point outing. Oats wants his team to understand it can't just expect to win on its reputation.

"We talk about being blue-collar," Oats told the Buffalo News.

"Blue-collar teams aren't worried about the other stuff. They just show up and punch the clock every day. They show up, guard people, rebound, share a ball and don't worry about the articles written about you, or worry about all that stuff."

Ball State (11-9, 2-5) has lost five of its last six games, all against conference foes. It dropped a 78-74 decision at Ohio on Saturday, getting outscored 48-37 in the second half.

"This was there to win for us," Ball State head coach James Whitford said.

"We didn't play our best by any stretch of the imagination. I thought we had a better grasp of what we have to do to be successful. The ball moved a lot better; we played much faster on offense. Down the stretch we had opportunities to make some big plays, and we didn't."

The Cardinals are led by senior guard Tayler Persons, who averages 17.0 points, and senior forward Tahjai Teague, who is posting 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Buffalo won last season's meeting 83-63.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.