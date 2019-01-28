No. 1 Tennessee will try to match the school's longest winning streak when it plays at South Carolina on Tuesday night.

The Vols (18-1, 6-0 SEC) have won 14 consecutive games, tying the longest streak in program history since the 1922-23 season. The school record is 15 games, set from Feb. 20, 1915, to Jan. 20, 1917.

Tennessee, which ascended to the top of the polls last week, defended its ranking with an overtime win at Vanderbilt and an 83-66 home triumph against West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday. The Mountaineers were up by 12 after nine minutes, but Tennessee adjusted to the physical play and ended the half on a 24-2 run.

That is the lesson coach Rick Barnes hopes to take into the game against South Carolina (10-9, 5-1). He was asked if playing West Virginia was good preparation for the Gamecocks.

"Absolutely, there's no question that they are very physical," Barnes said. "We're going to see the same thing on Tuesday night in Columbia. ... Physical, hard-nosed, trying to run you out of your offense. We're going to see it again."

South Carolina had some puzzling November losses -- to Stony Brook and by 20 to Wofford -- but ran off four consecutive victories at the start of SEC play and have conference wins over then-No. 14 Mississippi State and then-No. 16 Auburn.

The Gamecocks dropped their game in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, falling 74-70 at Oklahoma State. Coach Frank Martin wasn't happy about his team's defense, sometimes playing when he called "wish defense."

"That's when you say, 'I wish he misses,'" he said.

"But we're not going to dwell and be negative," Martin added. "That's not who I am. I'm going to be demanding and we'll teach and we'll line up and hopefully get better."

South Carolina will have to do more than wish against Tennessee, which is averaging an SEC-best 86.1 points per game. The Vols lead the league in field goal percentage (50.7) and free-throw percentage (76.8) and its 3-point rate (35.8 percent) isn't bad.

Grant Williams, the reigning SEC Player of the Year, is having an All-American season, averaging 20.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Williams scored a career-best 43 last week against Vanderbilt.

Admiral Schofield leads four other double-digit scorers with 16.6 points per game but has made just 11 of 42 shots in the past three games.

This is the first time Tennessee has been ranked No. 1 in consecutive weeks. The only other time the Vols reached the top spot -- late in the 2007-08 regular season -- they promptly lost at Vanderbilt a day later and fell to No. 4 in the next poll.

"To be honest with you, I talked to them about how it's new to them," Barnes said of the No. 1 ranking after the win over West Virginia.

"They've earned it, but they can't forget what got them where they are. Is there more noise around them? Obviously, there is. But they have to be mature enough to deal with that. Defensively, we did it today. We did it. We were locked in there, but I don't know why we got away from what we were doing offensively.

"I just told them that the most important thing right now is that we got here as being a terrific team. It wasn't about individual guys; it was about everybody."

