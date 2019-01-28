UK
VANDY

Vanderbilt struggling, but No. 7 Kentucky has reason to beware

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 28, 2019

The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats look to extend their winning streak to seven when they travel to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on Tuesday night in a Southeastern Conference matchup to be televised by ESPN.

The Wildcats (16-3, 5-1 SEC) have four players averaging in double figures in scoring: guards Keldon Johnson (14.6 ppg) and Tyler Herro (13.3) and forwards Reid Travis (12.8) and PJ Washington (12.7).

Those four, and guard Ashton Hagans (7.6), who has come on late as a scorer, were the only Wildcats players to score in Saturday's 71-63 defeat of then-No. 9 Kansas in Lexington.

Coach John Calipari had some prophetic words before that contest. He had been displeased with the team's uneven effort, which, according to him, wound up being an issue when the Kentucky trailed by three at half.

"We've got to get to where we can play for 40 minutes," Calipari said. "What this team does is, we'll (look good) in spurts and then two or three guys disengage, don't compete, think that one basket doesn't matter, and all of a sudden, they're on a 10-0 run against us, and it's a ballgame."

Calipari's halftime pep talk revolved around rebounding and shooting. Kansas' one-rebound advantage at halftime turned into a 49-36 edge for the game.

The Wildcats shot 33.3 percent in the first half and didn't hit a 3-pointer, but they were 48 percent (with four treys) in the second half, going 25 of 64 for the game (39.1 percent).

A slow start was also an issue on Jan. 12, when Vanderbilt led Kentucky 16-4 in Lexington after its first eight possessions, slowing the tempo with a zone that aggressively guarded the wings. However, the Commodores hit only 11 of their last 40 shots and eventually lost, 56-47.

That's been typical of Vanderbilt (9-10, 0-6 SEC) this season.

A 4-0 start to the season had Commodores fans excited. Then, five-star freshman point guard Darius Garland, the team's leading scorer who scored 33 points in that fourth game, a win over Liberty on Nov. 19, injured a knee four days later and was ruled out for the year.

It's been a nightmare since.

Vanderbilt enters on a seven-game losing streak, most recently an embarrassing 86-55 nonconference loss at Oklahoma on Saturday. Six times since Garland's departure, the Commodores have scored 65 or fewer points.

"For the first 10 to 12 minutes, I thought we responded well," Commodores coach Bryce Drew said of the performance at Oklahoma, which came on the heels of a heartbreaking home loss to top-ranked Tennessee in overtime.

"After that, we couldn't guard them one-on-one and couldn't hang on to the ball enough to keep it close," Drew said.

Vanderbilt has found scorers in spots. Freshman Aaron Nesmith has finished with 23- and 24-point games among Vanderbilt's last four games, and sophomore guard Saben Lee has 21 and 24 in the last two.

Recent history suggests that Kentucky should be wary of Vanderbilt. The Wildcats have won the last five meetings, but the nine-point margin from two weeks ago has been the biggest in the stretch.

The young Commodores also have a history of responding after bad games. They followed an 82-63 loss at Georgia by giving the Wildcats that scare on Jan. 12.

A terrible performance in a 71-55 loss to then-No. 24 Mississippi State preceded last week's near-miss against Tennessee.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
T. Herro
14 G
S. Lee
0 G
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
44.4 Field Goal % 46.1
33.0 Three Point % 33.3
91.1 Free Throw % 69.4
  Personal foul on Matthew Moyer 7:50
  Lost ball turnover on Simi Shittu, stolen by PJ Washington 7:59
  Offensive rebound by Matthew Moyer 8:06
  Matt Ryan missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:08
  Offensive rebound by Matthew Moyer 8:14
  Saben Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8:14
+ 1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 8:14
  Shooting foul on Ashton Hagans 8:14
  Backcourt turnover on Tyler Herro 8:28
+ 2 Matthew Moyer made jump shot, assist by Aaron Nesmith 8:44
+ 1 Keldon Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 9:11
Team Stats
Points 70 35
Field Goals 25-46 (54.3%) 12-35 (34.3%)
3-Pointers 8-13 (61.5%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 6-14 (42.9%)
Total Rebounds 25 26
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 18 15
Team 2 6
Assists 14 6
Steals 7 2
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 4 17
Fouls 18 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
P. Washington F
23 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
S. Lee G
13 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 7 Kentucky 16-3 452570
home team logo Vanderbilt 9-10 152035
VANDY +9, O/U 138.5
Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, TN
VANDY +9, O/U 138.5
Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo 7 Kentucky 16-3 79.5 PPG 41.3 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Vanderbilt 9-10 75.8 PPG 40.5 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
25
P. Washington F 12.7 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.8 APG 50.9 FG%
0
S. Lee G 13.4 PPG 3.6 RPG 3.7 APG 45.6 FG%
Top Scorers
25
P. Washington F 23 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
0
S. Lee G 13 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
54.3 FG% 34.3
61.5 3PT FG% 31.3
85.7 FT% 42.9
Kentucky
Starters
P. Washington
A. Hagans
J. Baker
I. Quickley
R. Travis
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Washington 23 12 2 8/14 2/2 5/6 1 26 3 0 0 4 8
A. Hagans 7 2 7 3/4 1/1 0/0 3 25 1 0 1 0 2
J. Baker 6 1 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 0 1
I. Quickley 6 1 0 2/4 1/2 1/1 2 11 0 0 0 0 1
R. Travis 1 3 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 2 21 0 1 1 0 3
On Court
P. Washington
A. Hagans
J. Baker
I. Quickley
R. Travis
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Washington 23 12 2 8/14 2/2 5/6 1 26 3 0 0 4 8
A. Hagans 7 2 7 3/4 1/1 0/0 3 25 1 0 1 0 2
J. Baker 6 1 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 0 1
I. Quickley 6 1 0 2/4 1/2 1/1 2 11 0 0 0 0 1
R. Travis 1 3 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 2 21 0 1 1 0 3
On Bench
E. Montgomery
N. Richards
J. David
B. Calipari
Z. Payne
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Montgomery 4 1 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 2 6 0 1 0 1 0
N. Richards 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 2 11 0 2 0 0 0
J. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Calipari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 23 14 25/46 8/13 12/14 18 115 7 4 4 5 18
Vanderbilt
Starters
S. Lee
A. Nesmith
M. Ryan
M. Moyer
S. Shittu
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Lee 13 3 3 4/7 1/3 4/7 0 30 0 0 2 0 3
A. Nesmith 8 2 3 3/7 2/4 0/0 3 30 0 1 3 0 2
M. Ryan 6 1 0 2/7 2/6 0/0 2 19 0 0 3 0 1
M. Moyer 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/3 1 9 0 0 0 2 0
S. Shittu 0 6 0 0/5 0/1 0/2 1 21 0 0 4 2 4
On Court
S. Lee
A. Nesmith
M. Ryan
M. Moyer
S. Shittu
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Lee 13 3 3 4/7 1/3 4/7 0 30 0 0 2 0 3
A. Nesmith 8 2 3 3/7 2/4 0/0 3 30 0 1 3 0 2
M. Ryan 6 1 0 2/7 2/6 0/0 2 19 0 0 3 0 1
M. Moyer 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/3 1 9 0 0 0 2 0
S. Shittu 0 6 0 0/5 0/1 0/2 1 21 0 0 4 2 4
On Bench
C. Brown
J. Toye
M. Evans
E. Obinna
I. Rice
D. Garland
M. Hunt
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Brown 3 4 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 3 15 0 2 2 1 3
J. Toye 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 16 1 0 1 0 1
M. Evans 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 1
E. Obinna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hunt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 35 20 6 12/35 5/16 6/14 14 147 2 3 17 5 15
NCAA BB Scores