No. 20 Iowa State already owns wins over Kansas and at Texas Tech, but coach Steve Prohm is looking at Saturday's 87-73 win at Mississippi as proof that the Cyclones have yet to hit their ceiling.

Iowa State connected on 13 consecutive field goals in the second half to break open a one-point game against the Rebels, finishing at 69.1 percent from the field in its second win of the month against a Top 25 foe.

"I think you just see the depth of our team," Prohm said. "If our team can just really chase our ceiling, we can do some really good things."

The Cyclones' race along their upward arc continues Wednesday night when they return to Big 12 action against struggling West Virginia at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Iowa State (15-5, 4-3 Big 12) entered the week just a game off a three-way tie for first place in the conference behind Kansas, Kansas State and surprising Baylor.

It has been a surprisingly rough season for West Virginia, which started as a Top 25 team but fell out of the rankings after opening with an overtime home loss to Buffalo. While that defeat looks better by the day, given the Bulls' ascension into the rankings three days later and their remarkable staying power, it was only the beginning for the Mountaineers.

Making matters worse: Junior guard James Bolden, the team's third-leading scorer at 12.2 points per game, won't make the trip to Iowa State because of an ankle injury suffered against Tennessee on Saturday.

"We're going to really miss him, but on top of that he's just been a great teammate," coach Bob Huggins said, according to Rivals.com. "He doesn't worry about if he's starting or coming off the bench. He just wants to win so we're going to miss him a lot. I'd be lying if I told you we weren't."

That 83-66 defeat to the No. 1 Volunteers was the Mountaineers' seventh loss in eight games, with the one win coming at home at Kansas' expense. West Virginia's defense, the calling card for so much success during Huggins' regime, has been toasted for an average of 83.0 points in the past five outings.

"We generally take pride in being able to guard," Huggins said. "This group's pretty much made me a liar."

It hasn't helped that the Mountaineers (9-11, 1-6) have played the past 11 games without forward Sagaba Konate, who leads the team in scoring at 13.6 points per game and also serves as their anchor defensively.

Konate (knee) hasn't played since early December and there's no indication he'll return any time soon.

The Mountaineers figure to have their hands full with Iowa State's balance. Four players are scoring in double figures for the Cyclones, led by Marial Shayok, who is scoring 19.7 points per game and shooting 51.4 percent from the field.

Michael Jacobson chips in 12.7 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds, making nearly 59 percent of his field goal tries. Talen Horton-Tucker, who fired in 23 points at Ole Miss, leads all Big 12 freshmen in scoring with 12.5 points per game, and Lindell Wigginton is hitting for 11.6 points per game despite missing 10 games with a foot injury.

--Field Level Media

