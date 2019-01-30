PURDUE
PSU

Ranked again, No. 17 Purdue visits last-place Penn State

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 30, 2019

It was a long road back to a Top 25 ranking for Purdue, but the 17th-ranked Boilermakers re-entered the poll Monday, and they are playing like one of the nation's best teams heading into a Thursday game against Penn State in University Park, Pa.

Purdue was ranked No. 19 in late November, but a stretch of five losses in seven games dropped the Boilermakers out of the Top 25.

However, since a 77-59 loss at No. 6 Michigan State on Jan. 8, the Boilermakers (14-6, 7-2 Big Ten) have reeled off five consecutive wins, four of them by double digits. The only one that wasn't was an 84-80 overtime decision at Wisconsin on Jan. 11.

All the others have been fairly lopsided wins for Purdue, including a payback-administering home game on Sunday against the Spartans, a contest that saw the Boilermakers lead by 23 in the second half before winning 73-63.

Purdue hopes it can successfully handle life as a ranked team again when it visits the Big Ten's last-place team, Penn State (7-13, 0-9).

The Boilermakers sit in third place in the conference, 1 1/2 games behind Michigan and Michigan State.

"For us, we're not even halfway (through the Big Ten race) after nine games, so I think you have to get yourself into a race those last couple weeks of the season," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "So if we are in this type of position at that time, that would be great. But we still have so many games to play."

Purdue has one of the country's top point guards, junior Carsen Edwards, who is averaging 24.2 points per game. Lately, though, his supporting cast is making the difference.

Senior Ryan Cline is shooting 42.4 percent from 3-point range, sophomore Matt Haarms and freshman Trevion Williams are providing interior toughness on both ends in the paint, and sophomore Nojel Eastern, freshman Aaron Wheeler, senior Grady Eifert and junior Evan Boudreaux are adding shooting and defense on the perimeter.

Purdue beat Michigan State handily despite getting only 14 points from Edwards, mainly because the reserves provided 22 points in the first half.

For Penn State, the season has been a mighty struggle, though four of the past five games were close.

The Nittany Lions lost by six at Nebraska, by seven to then-No. 23 Iowa, by one at Minnesota and by four to Rutgers, but those close defeats just added to Penn State's frustration.

"I love the team's grit," coach Patrick Chambers said after the Saturday loss to the Scarlet Knights. "We're this close to breaking through. I'm more optimistic walking out of this arena than I was a week ago. We just have to clean up a few things. A couple rebounds here and there, a couple missed free throws here and there, and a couple of missed assignments on both ends."

Penn State does have one of the conference's best players, junior forward Lamar Stevens, who is averaging 18.7 points and 7.8 rebounds a game.

This is the first of two regular-season meetings between the teams. The rematch will be on Feb. 16 at Purdue.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
C. Edwards
3 G
L. Stevens
11 F
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
41.4 Field Goal % 42.1
38.9 Three Point % 23.0
86.0 Free Throw % 77.1
+ 3 Aaron Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 2 Mike Watkins made tip-in 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins 2.0
  Mike Watkins missed tip-in 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins 5.0
  Mike Watkins missed tip-in 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins 8.0
  Rasir Bolton missed layup 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler 30.0
  Carsen Edwards missed driving layup 32.0
+ 3 Josh Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 48.0
Team Stats
Points 50 44
Field Goals 19-30 (63.3%) 13-30 (43.3%)
3-Pointers 10-15 (66.7%) 8-15 (53.3%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 11 20
Offensive 1 9
Defensive 10 9
Team 0 2
Assists 11 9
Steals 3 1
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 3 5
Fouls 10 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
C. Edwards G
20 PTS, 2 AST
home team logo
11
L. Stevens F
10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 17 Purdue 14-6 50-50
home team logo Penn State 7-13 44-44
PSU +7.5, O/U 138.5
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
PSU +7.5, O/U 138.5
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Team Stats
away team logo 17 Purdue 14-6 78.0 PPG 38.6 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Penn State 7-13 67.4 PPG 39.5 RPG 12.4 APG
Key Players
3
C. Edwards G 24.2 PPG 3.4 RPG 3.5 APG 41.0 FG%
11
L. Stevens F 18.7 PPG 7.8 RPG 1.9 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
C. Edwards G 20 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
11
L. Stevens F 10 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
63.3 FG% 43.3
66.7 3PT FG% 53.3
100.0 FT% 71.4
Purdue
Starters
C. Edwards
R. Cline
T. Williams
A. Wheeler
N. Eastern
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Edwards 20 0 2 7/13 6/9 0/0 1 17 1 0 2 0 0
R. Cline 6 0 4 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 18 1 0 0 0 0
T. Williams 6 1 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 1
A. Wheeler 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1
N. Eastern 2 5 2 0/2 0/0 2/2 0 12 0 0 0 1 4
On Court
C. Edwards
R. Cline
T. Williams
A. Wheeler
N. Eastern
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Edwards 20 0 2 7/13 6/9 0/0 1 17 1 0 2 0 0
R. Cline 6 0 4 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 18 1 0 0 0 0
T. Williams 6 1 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 1
A. Wheeler 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1
N. Eastern 2 5 2 0/2 0/0 2/2 0 12 0 0 0 1 4
On Bench
S. Stefanovic
E. Hunter Jr.
E. Boudreaux
M. Haarms
T. Luce
E. Dowuona
K. King
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Stefanovic 5 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
E. Hunter Jr. 4 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 0
E. Boudreaux 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 2
M. Haarms 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 1 0 0 1
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 11 11 19/30 10/15 2/2 10 87 3 1 3 1 10
Penn State
Starters
L. Stevens
M. Watkins
J. Reaves
R. Bolton
J. Wheeler
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Stevens 10 2 2 2/4 2/2 4/4 0 19 0 0 2 0 2
M. Watkins 9 10 0 3/6 0/0 3/6 0 9 0 0 1 6 4
J. Reaves 7 1 3 2/4 1/3 2/2 1 18 0 0 1 0 1
R. Bolton 6 1 2 2/6 2/3 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 0 1
J. Wheeler 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 1
On Court
L. Stevens
M. Watkins
J. Reaves
R. Bolton
J. Wheeler
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Stevens 10 2 2 2/4 2/2 4/4 0 19 0 0 2 0 2
M. Watkins 9 10 0 3/6 0/0 3/6 0 9 0 0 1 6 4
J. Reaves 7 1 3 2/4 1/3 2/2 1 18 0 0 1 0 1
R. Bolton 6 1 2 2/6 2/3 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 0 1
J. Wheeler 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 1
On Bench
K. McCloskey
T. Buttrick
D. Zemgulis
G. Hazle
T. Nussbaum
I. Brockington
D. Kasatkin
M. Jones
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. McCloskey 1 2 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 5 0 0 1 2 0
T. Buttrick 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Zemgulis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hazle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brockington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kasatkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 18 9 13/30 8/15 10/14 5 82 1 0 5 9 9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores