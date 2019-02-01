No Text
MD
WISC
No Text
Key Players
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
E. Happ
22 F
|31.9
|Min. Per Game
|31.9
|18.5
|Pts. Per Game
|18.5
|5.1
|Ast. Per Game
|5.1
|10.3
|Reb. Per Game
|10.3
|40.7
|Field Goal %
|55.6
|34.6
|Three Point %
|0.0
|84.9
|Free Throw %
|47.4
|+ 2
|Serrel Smith Jr. made layup
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Maryland
|24.0
|Tai Strickland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Ethan Happ
|54.0
|Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|56.0
|+ 1
|Brad Davison made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:00
|+ 1
|Brad Davison made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:00
|Personal foul on Eric Ayala
|1:00
|+ 2
|Eric Ayala made layup
|1:04
|Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando
|1:18
|Brad Davison missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|69
|Field Goals
|25-56 (44.6%)
|23-49 (46.9%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|9-18 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-8 (37.5%)
|14-23 (60.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|26
|Offensive
|9
|4
|Defensive
|26
|20
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|8
|13
|Steals
|2
|7
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|4
|Fouls
|18
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
21 PTS, 4 REB
|Key Players
|
5
|E. Ayala G
|8.5 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|2.5 APG
|44.8 FG%
|
34
|B. Davison G
|10.8 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|2.0 APG
|44.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Ayala G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|B. Davison G
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|44.6
|FG%
|46.9
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|37.5
|FT%
|60.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ayala
|18
|2
|2
|7/11
|4/5
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|B. Fernando
|13
|10
|0
|6/9
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|25
|1
|2
|4
|4
|6
|A. Cowan Jr.
|11
|2
|3
|4/16
|2/9
|1/2
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Morsell
|7
|3
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Smith
|5
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|1/4
|3
|26
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Wiggins
|5
|5
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|S. Smith Jr.
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Bender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Terrell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Tomaic
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Valmon
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Mona
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Ramsey
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Lindo
|0
|8
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|W. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|35
|8
|25/56
|8/20
|3/8
|18
|200
|2
|5
|12
|9
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Davison
|21
|4
|0
|6/11
|4/6
|5/6
|1
|35
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|E. Happ
|18
|11
|6
|6/14
|0/0
|6/12
|2
|37
|2
|2
|0
|2
|9
|D. Trice
|7
|1
|3
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|36
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|K. Iverson
|5
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Reuvers
|0
|1
|4
|0/4
|0/2
|0/1
|5
|24
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Ford
|10
|3
|0
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|B. Pritzl
|6
|3
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. King
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Ballard
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. McGrory
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Strickland
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Thomas IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Potter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Currie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Higginbottom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hedstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|24
|13
|23/49
|9/18
|14/23
|14
|200
|7
|4
|4
|4
|20