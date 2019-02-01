MD
WISC

No Text

No Text
Key Players
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
E. Happ
22 F
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
10.3 Reb. Per Game 10.3
40.7 Field Goal % 55.6
34.6 Three Point % 0.0
84.9 Free Throw % 47.4
+ 2 Serrel Smith Jr. made layup 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Maryland 24.0
  Tai Strickland missed 3-pt. jump shot 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Ethan Happ 54.0
  Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 56.0
+ 1 Brad Davison made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
+ 1 Brad Davison made 1st of 2 free throws 1:00
  Personal foul on Eric Ayala 1:00
+ 2 Eric Ayala made layup 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando 1:18
  Brad Davison missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:18
Team Stats
Points 61 69
Field Goals 25-56 (44.6%) 23-49 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 9-18 (50.0%)
Free Throws 3-8 (37.5%) 14-23 (60.9%)
Total Rebounds 37 26
Offensive 9 4
Defensive 26 20
Team 2 2
Assists 8 13
Steals 2 7
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 12 4
Fouls 18 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
E. Ayala G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
34
B. Davison G
21 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo 21 Maryland 17-6 362561
home team logo 24 Wisconsin 16-6 313869
WISC -5, O/U 129.5
Kohl Center Madison, WI
WISC -5, O/U 129.5
Kohl Center Madison, WI
Team Stats
away team logo 21 Maryland 17-6 75.0 PPG 42.8 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo 24 Wisconsin 16-6 72.2 PPG 37.4 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
5
E. Ayala G 8.5 PPG 2.5 RPG 2.5 APG 44.8 FG%
34
B. Davison G 10.8 PPG 3.1 RPG 2.0 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
5
E. Ayala G 18 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
34
B. Davison G 21 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
44.6 FG% 46.9
40.0 3PT FG% 50.0
37.5 FT% 60.9
Maryland
Starters
E. Ayala
B. Fernando
A. Cowan Jr.
D. Morsell
J. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Ayala 18 2 2 7/11 4/5 0/0 2 35 0 2 2 0 2
B. Fernando 13 10 0 6/9 0/0 1/2 4 25 1 2 4 4 6
A. Cowan Jr. 11 2 3 4/16 2/9 1/2 2 34 0 0 1 0 2
D. Morsell 7 3 1 3/6 1/2 0/0 1 25 0 0 0 1 2
J. Smith 5 4 1 2/6 0/1 1/4 3 26 0 1 3 2 2
Bench
A. Wiggins
S. Smith Jr.
I. Bender
A. Terrell
J. Tomaic
T. Valmon
R. Mona
T. Ramsey
R. Lindo
W. Clark
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Wiggins 5 5 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 1 21 0 0 1 1 4
S. Smith Jr. 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 1 0 0 0 0
I. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Terrell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Tomaic 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1
T. Valmon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Mona 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Ramsey 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Lindo 0 8 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 21 0 0 1 1 7
W. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 35 8 25/56 8/20 3/8 18 200 2 5 12 9 26
Wisconsin
Starters
B. Davison
E. Happ
D. Trice
K. Iverson
N. Reuvers
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Davison 21 4 0 6/11 4/6 5/6 1 35 2 0 1 0 4
E. Happ 18 11 6 6/14 0/0 6/12 2 37 2 2 0 2 9
D. Trice 7 1 3 3/7 1/3 0/0 2 36 2 0 2 1 0
K. Iverson 5 1 0 1/3 0/0 3/4 1 10 0 0 0 0 1
N. Reuvers 0 1 4 0/4 0/2 0/1 5 24 0 2 1 0 1
Bench
A. Ford
B. Pritzl
K. King
M. Ballard
W. McGrory
T. Strickland
C. Thomas IV
M. Potter
T. Anderson
O. Hamilton
T. Currie
C. Higginbottom
J. Hedstrom
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Ford 10 3 0 4/6 2/4 0/0 2 19 0 0 0 1 2
B. Pritzl 6 3 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 21 1 0 0 0 3
K. King 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 0 0
M. Ballard 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
W. McGrory 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Strickland 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Thomas IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Potter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Currie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 24 13 23/49 9/18 14/23 14 200 7 4 4 4 20
NCAA BB Scores