Top-ranked Tennessee attempts to set a school mark for consecutive victories when it faces Texas A&M on Saturday in Southeastern Conference action at College Station, Texas.

The Volunteers have won 15 consecutive games to tie the record set more than 100 years ago when World War I was raging.

That streak began with two wins to conclude the 1914-15 season, continued with a 12-0 record in 1915-16 and ended with a loss in the second contest of the 1916-17 campaign.

Tennessee (19-1, 7-0 SEC) began its current run of victories after falling 87-81 in overtime to then-No. 2 Kansas on Nov. 23.

The Volunteers notched a nonconference win over then-No. 1 Gonzaga during the streak and have been superb in SEC play, winning seven times by average of 18.6 points.

The solid efforts include a 92-70 road win over South Carolina on Tuesday. Senior guard Admiral Schofield recorded 24 points and nine rebounds, and junior forward Grant Williams contributed 23 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Williams, the favorite to win SEC Player of the Year honors, has team-best averages of 20.4 points and 7.4 rebounds. Schofield is averaging 17 points and 6.7 rebounds.

The two stars are sharing the spotlight that has engulfed the team since the Volunteers rose to the nation's No. 1 ranking.

"I think the most important thing is how we really want to see each other do well, but most importantly we really push each other," Schofield told ESPN. "During the summer, people don't think we're friends because of how much we get at each other. Everything's competitive."

Texas A&M (8-11, 1-6) will try to slow the Tennessee duo, but it could be a challenging task.

The Aggies have dropped seven of their past nine games and also have lost four straight SEC contests since posting an 81-80 win at Alabama on Jan. 12.

Texas A&M's offense was an issue Wednesday in a 72-57 home loss to LSU. The Aggies shot just 33.3 percent from the field while posting their second-lowest point total of the campaign.

"Our decision-making and our shot selection had to be the two things that just sum it up," sophomore guard TJ Starks said after the loss. "If we took better shots and made better passes, I feel like we would have had a better chance to win that game."

Starks scored 21 points -- his second 20-point outing of the season -- to raise his team-best average to 13.3 points.

Sophomore forward Savion Flagg, who averages 12.3 points and a team-best eight rebounds, and junior guard Wendell Mitchell (11.3 ppg) also average double digits.

Reserve junior forward Josh Nebo played well Wednesday, producing 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for his second double-double of the season.

"Josh is doing it by example," Aggies coach Billy Kennedy said, complimenting Nebo's leadership as well as his production. "He had a heck of a game. I thought defensively he was the one guy that was throwing his body around. He had four blocked shots and 11 rebounds. He was a major factor in the game."

Tennessee may be without junior guard Jordan Bowden for the second game in a row. He sustained a knee injury during the shootaround prior to the South Carolina game.

"I'm serious, they told me 10 minutes before the game," Volunteers coach Rick Barnes told reporters. "And they kept working on him. When they came back in the last time, with 12 minutes on the clock (prior to tipoff), he just didn't think he could go."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.