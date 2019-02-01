USD
San Diego
Toreros
15-7
65
TF 12
FINAL
2nd
1:22
ROOT
Sat Feb. 2
8:00pm
BONUS
82
TF 11
GONZAG
4 Gonzaga
Bulldogs
20-2
ML: +2532
GONZAG -22.5, O/U 150.5
ML: -4785
USD
GONZAG

No. 4 Gonzaga looks to continue roll versus San Diego

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 01, 2019

Next up for No. 4 Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference, after the Bulldogs dismantled BYU 93-63 on Thursday night, is a well-rested San Diego team that has not played in a week after capturing one of its most impressive wins of the season.

The Toreros (15-7, 4-3 WCC) rallied from 14 points down with 18:55 left to give San Francisco only its fourth loss of the season with a 67-63 win at San Diego last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga (20-2, 7-0) has a quick turnaround hosting San Diego on Saturday night after routing BYU in Provo, Utah, on Thursday.

The little rest while playing a team with fresh legs is likely one of only a few concerns for Gonzaga with the way the Bulldogs are playing.

Brandon Clarke had 23 points and Rui Hachimura added 20 against BYU. They each had nine rebounds. Josh Perkins finished with 10 assists.

The Bulldogs gave the Cougars their first 30-point home loss since Dave Rose became coach in 2005.

Gonzaga, which plays San Diego again on the road in two weeks, shot 37 of 63 (59 percent) from the field against BYU, including 10 for 20 from 3-point range. BYU shot only 36.9 percent from the floor.

In seven WCC games, the Bulldogs are winning by an average of 31 points.

"Our guys are taking the game plans to heart and they're going out and playing with great effort," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

San Diego, one of the surprise teams in the WCC this year, enters the game with three wins in its last four games. In that span, they have played without second-leading scorer Olin Carter III, who has an abdominal injury. His status for Saturday's game is questionable.

The Toreros' leading scorer and rebounder is Isaiah Pineiro (averages of 19.5 points and 8.8 rebounds), who led the rally against San Francisco. After a six-point, one-rebound first half, Pineiro finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

"I decided to be more aggressive," said Pineiro, who achieved his seventh double-double of the season. "I was playing too tentative, especially rebounding. I just tried stepping up to the challenge and be more aggressive, not worry about the outcome. And it seemed to work."

San Diego is in its first season under Sam Scholl, who is turning heads with the way he's leading the Toreros following a tumultuous season last year. He became the interim coach at the end of last season after coach Lamont Smith was arrested for domestic violence.

When the Toreros struggled against San Francisco last week, down by 11 at halftime, Scholl had an outburst in the locker room that worked.

"I kicked the (locker room) wall," said Scholl.

He also singled out Pineiro after his lackluster half.

"I challenged I.P. to be who he is," said Scholl.

San Diego will need more than Pineiro to beat Gonzaga, which has won 21 consecutive WCC games.

"Our team just has so many weapons offensively," Clarke said. "I feel like it's really, really hard to keep up with us in games if you don't have five players that can match up with us."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
I. Wright
22 G
J. Perkins
13 G
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
10.8 Pts. Per Game 10.8
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
42.4 Field Goal % 45.3
27.7 Three Point % 37.9
79.5 Free Throw % 86.7
+ 1 Josh Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 1:22
  Personal foul on Isaiah Wright 1:22
+ 1 Isaiah Pineiro made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:40
+ 1 Isaiah Pineiro made 1st of 2 free throws 1:40
  Personal foul on Brandon Clarke 1:40
+ 1 Zach Norvell Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:50
  Zach Norvell Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:50
  Personal foul on Isaiah Wright 1:50
+ 1 Isaiah Wright made free throw 2:10
  Shooting foul on Rui Hachimura 2:10
+ 2 Isaiah Wright made jump shot 2:11
Team Stats
Points 65 82
Field Goals 23-50 (46.0%) 28-52 (53.8%)
3-Pointers 9-21 (42.9%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 20-27 (74.1%)
Total Rebounds 28 30
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 19 23
Team 5 3
Assists 11 14
Steals 5 9
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 14 9
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 0
0
I. Pineiro F
30 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
21
R. Hachimura F
32 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo San Diego 15-7 323365
home team logo 4 Gonzaga 20-2 404282
Team Stats
away team logo San Diego 15-7 74.4 PPG 37.3 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo 4 Gonzaga 20-2 91.5 PPG 42.6 RPG 18.9 APG
Key Players
0
I. Pineiro F 19.5 PPG 8.8 RPG 2.0 APG 52.1 FG%
21
R. Hachimura F 19.9 PPG 6.4 RPG 1.8 APG 59.9 FG%
Top Scorers
0
I. Pineiro F 30 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
21
R. Hachimura F 32 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
46.0 FG% 53.8
42.9 3PT FG% 46.2
71.4 FT% 74.1
San Diego
Gonzaga
Starters
Z. Norvell Jr.
J. Perkins
B. Clarke
G. Crandall
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Norvell Jr. 21 6 2 7/10 5/7 2/4 0 36 2 0 3 0 6
J. Perkins 11 1 6 3/7 0/1 5/5 2 36 3 0 2 0 1
B. Clarke 10 7 1 4/8 0/0 2/2 3 27 0 2 0 1 6
G. Crandall 2 1 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 3 12 0 0 1 0 1
On Court
Z. Norvell Jr.
J. Perkins
B. Clarke
G. Crandall
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Norvell Jr. 21 6 2 7/10 5/7 2/4 0 36 2 0 3 0 6
J. Perkins 11 1 6 3/7 0/1 5/5 2 36 3 0 2 0 1
B. Clarke 10 7 1 4/8 0/0 2/2 3 27 0 2 0 1 6
G. Crandall 2 1 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 3 12 0 0 1 0 1
On Bench
K. Tillie
J. Jones
A. Martin
J. Beach
J. Ayayi
G. Foster Jr.
M. Lang
P. Pennington
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Tillie 4 2 0 1/4 0/1 2/2 2 16 0 0 1 1 1
J. Jones 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 15 1 1 0 0 2
A. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Beach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ayayi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Foster Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Pennington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 27 14 28/52 6/13 20/27 16 142 9 5 9 4 23
NCAA BB Scores