  • Feb 02, 2019

Coach Patrick Ewing knew he would need to take some chances to get Georgetown the talent it needed to return to prominence in the Big East Conference.

One of those chances involved dipping into the talent pool of southwest Virginia, not exactly a basketball hotbed. But Ewing liked what he saw in 6-foot-2 guard Mac McClung, who turned the football-crazy town of Gate City, Va., into a basketball power that won a state championship last spring.

And McClung has, to this point, proven Ewing right. He's averaging 13.8 points, good for third on the team, as the Hoyas (14-7, 4-4) are making a surprising run at an NCAA Tournament berth. An upset win over Big East front-runner Villanova on Sunday in Philadelphia would enhance Georgetown's chances.

Many questioned why Ewing was so crazy about McClung, even though one look at a videotape from his high school career showed why: McClung has the hops of a young David Thompson, the touch to hurt opponents from the three-point line and the handle to get around any defender.

It wasn't enough for one high school coach who brazenly told McClung he was going to Georgetown to sit. As a 25-point outing in Madison Square Garden during a win over St. John's proved, that bit of talent evaluation failed to hit the mark.

Ewing's college coach, John Thompson, didn't take long to become a McClung believer.

"A lot of kids can't handle the rigors of college basketball," Thompson said in December, "but he has proven that he can. He is very polite and the type of kid that I would have recruited. I love Mac McClung."

Sunday could be perhaps McClung's biggest challenge this season. No. 14 Villanova (17-4, 8-0) has carved up conference opposition with ball movement, 3-point shooting and good defense. The Wildcats used all those attributes Wednesday night in an 86-74 win at DePaul.

Villanova drilled 15 of 35 3-point attempts, giving it 32 threes in its last two games. What's more, the Wildcats drew 16 assists against the Blue Demons and turned the ball over just three times. And they also earned a 35-31 rebounding advantage, grabbing 14 offensive boards.

For the season, Villanova has taken nearly 53 percent of its shots from the 3-point line.

"We know we have really good shooters," Wildcats coach Jay Wright said. "But even good shooters miss. We're never discouraged when we miss. I thought we took one bad three against DePaul at the end of the first half when Phil (Booth) got a little mixed up on the clock. He was thinking 2-for-1. Other than that, we took all good threes.

"It's a big part of our offensive scheme and we want to take advantage of it."

Booth finished with 19 points and eight assists in the win over DePaul, and he is leading the team in scoring for the season at 18.7 points per game. Eric Paschall, who scored 20 at DePaul, is averaging 17 points and 6.3 boards per game.

Key Players
J. Akinjo
3 G
P. Booth
5 G
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
37.1 Field Goal % 45.4
40.2 Three Point % 40.8
82.1 Free Throw % 74.3
+ 3 James Akinjo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamorko Pickett 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Kaleb Johnson 12.0
  Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie 40.0
  James Akinjo missed layup, blocked by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Kaleb Johnson 42.0
  Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree missed dunk 42.0
  Offensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree 1:02
  Phil Booth missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree 1:17
  Kaleb Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:17
Team Stats
Points 34 33
Field Goals 11-32 (34.4%) 11-31 (35.5%)
3-Pointers 4-10 (40.0%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 22 23
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 14 16
Team 4 3
Assists 7 6
Steals 2 1
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 2 4
Fouls 11 10
Technicals 0 0
3
J. Akinjo G
8 PTS, 1 AST
2
C. Gillespie G
15 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
Georgetown 14-7
14 Villanova 17-4
Team Stats
away team logo Georgetown 14-7 83.2 PPG 42.9 RPG 17.7 APG
home team logo 14 Villanova 17-4 76.8 PPG 38 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
3
J. Akinjo G 13.9 PPG 2.8 RPG 5.3 APG 36.9 FG%
2
C. Gillespie G 11.2 PPG 2.7 RPG 2.8 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Akinjo G 8 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
2
C. Gillespie G 15 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
34.4 FG% 35.5
40.0 3PT FG% 25.0
66.7 FT% 63.6
Georgetown
Starters
J. Akinjo
J. Pickett
T. Mourning
K. Johnson
M. McClung
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Akinjo 8 0 1 3/7 1/1 1/2 1 16 1 0 0 0 0
J. Pickett 7 3 2 2/3 1/1 2/2 0 15 1 1 1 0 3
T. Mourning 6 1 0 2/5 0/1 2/4 0 13 0 0 0 1 0
K. Johnson 1 3 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 7 0 0 0 0 3
M. McClung 0 2 2 0/5 0/3 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 2
On Court
J. Akinjo
J. Pickett
T. Mourning
K. Johnson
M. McClung
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Akinjo 8 0 1 3/7 1/1 1/2 1 16 1 0 0 0 0
J. Pickett 7 3 2 2/3 1/1 2/2 0 15 1 1 1 0 3
T. Mourning 6 1 0 2/5 0/1 2/4 0 13 0 0 0 1 0
K. Johnson 1 3 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 7 0 0 0 0 3
M. McClung 0 2 2 0/5 0/3 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 2
On Bench
G. Malinowski
J. Blair
J. Mosely
G. Muresan
O. Yurtseven
J. Robinson
G. Carter
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Malinowski 5 2 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 2
J. Blair 3 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
J. Mosely 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 6 0 0 0 1 0
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Yurtseven - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 34 18 7 11/32 4/10 8/12 11 80 2 2 2 4 14
Villanova
Starters
C. Gillespie
E. Paschall
D. Cosby-Roundtree
P. Booth
J. Cremo
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Gillespie 15 2 2 4/8 4/7 3/4 0 18 0 0 0 0 2
E. Paschall 11 3 0 4/9 0/2 3/4 1 20 0 0 2 0 3
D. Cosby-Roundtree 4 4 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 1 0 2 2
P. Booth 2 1 1 1/7 0/4 0/1 2 13 1 0 1 0 1
J. Cremo 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 1
On Court
C. Gillespie
E. Paschall
D. Cosby-Roundtree
P. Booth
J. Cremo
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Gillespie 15 2 2 4/8 4/7 3/4 0 18 0 0 0 0 2
E. Paschall 11 3 0 4/9 0/2 3/4 1 20 0 0 2 0 3
D. Cosby-Roundtree 4 4 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 1 0 2 2
P. Booth 2 1 1 1/7 0/4 0/1 2 13 1 0 1 0 1
J. Cremo 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 1
On Bench
J. Quinerly
T. Delaney
P. Heck
C. Swider
T. Saunders
B. Slater
K. Hoehn
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Quinerly 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
T. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Heck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Slater - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoehn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 33 20 6 11/31 4/16 7/11 10 79 1 1 4 4 16
