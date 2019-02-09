No. 5 Kentucky escapes with 71-67 win over Mississippi St
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) PJ Washington scored 23 points, Keldon Johnson added 13 and No. 5 Kentucky held on to beat Mississippi State 71-67 on Saturday.
Kentucky (20-3, 9-1 Southeastern Conference) has won 10 straight games since losing to Alabama in its conference opener on Jan. 5. The Wildcats had to work for this one after an 18-point lead dwindled to one possession with 1:18 left, but the Bulldogs weren't able to score again.
The Wildcats looked like they might cruise to the win after Washington hit a 3-pointer early in the second half to give them a 49-31 lead. But Mississippi State responded with a huge run to pull within 51-50 on a pair of free throws by Quinndary Weatherspoon with 8:41 left.
After Washington and Ashton Hagans hit back-to-back layups to squash the Bulldogs' momentum, but Weatherspoon made a free throw to cut Kentucky's advantage to 70-67 with 1:18 left.
Mississippi State (16-7, 4-6) led 17-15 midway through the first half, but Tyler Herro nailed a contested 3-pointer to give Kentucky the lead. The Wildcats never trailed again, outscoring the Bulldogs 25-8 over the rest of the first half for a 40-25 halftime advantage.
Lamar Peters led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Weatherspoon added 14.
BIG PICTURE
Kentucky: The Wildcats' defense has been phenomenal over the past few weeks, but they gave up 42 points in the second half. Washington scored at least 20 points for the fifth time in six games.
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have now lost 13 straight games to Kentucky dating to 2009. Mississippi State still has a legitimate path to the NCAA Tournament thanks to good wins during nonconference play, but the Bulldogs need some conference wins in a hurry. Tuesday's home game against Alabama is a big one.
UP NEXT
Kentucky returns home to face LSU on Tuesday.
Mississippi State wraps up a three-game homestand against Alabama on Tuesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|33.8
|Min. Per Game
|33.8
|18.0
|Pts. Per Game
|18.0
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|5.5
|Reb. Per Game
|5.5
|51.3
|Field Goal %
|49.5
|44.9
|Three Point %
|37.9
|69.2
|Free Throw %
|84.2
|Defensive rebound by Keldon Johnson
|0.0
|Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Ashton Hagans missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Lamar Peters
|8.0
|Lost ball turnover on Quinndary Weatherspoon, stolen by Keldon Johnson
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon
|20.0
|Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery
|52.0
|Keldon Johnson missed layup
|54.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|67
|Field Goals
|27-57 (47.4%)
|23-53 (43.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-18 (38.9%)
|7-16 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|10-17 (58.8%)
|14-18 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|28
|Offensive
|10
|7
|Defensive
|23
|20
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|13
|7
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|9
|9
|Fouls
|18
|19
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|5 Kentucky 20-3
|79.0 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Miss. State 16-7
|79.0 PPG
|39 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|P. Washington F
|13.8 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|1.8 APG
|50.2 FG%
|
2
|L. Peters G
|12.3 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|5.8 APG
|40.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Washington F
|23 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|L. Peters G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|47.4
|FG%
|43.4
|
|
|38.9
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|58.8
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Washington
|23
|3
|1
|9/13
|3/3
|2/4
|5
|24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|K. Johnson
|13
|7
|0
|4/10
|1/3
|4/4
|3
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|T. Herro
|12
|2
|1
|5/9
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Travis
|8
|8
|1
|4/9
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|2
|1
|2
|6
|A. Hagans
|8
|4
|9
|2/5
|1/3
|3/5
|1
|35
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Washington
|23
|3
|1
|9/13
|3/3
|2/4
|5
|24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|K. Johnson
|13
|7
|0
|4/10
|1/3
|4/4
|3
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|T. Herro
|12
|2
|1
|5/9
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Travis
|8
|8
|1
|4/9
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|2
|1
|2
|6
|A. Hagans
|8
|4
|9
|2/5
|1/3
|3/5
|1
|35
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Baker Jr.
|3
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Richards
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|E. Montgomery
|2
|7
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/2
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|I. Quickley
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. David
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Calipari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|33
|13
|27/57
|7/18
|10/17
|18
|200
|4
|4
|9
|10
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Peters
|16
|3
|2
|6/13
|4/6
|0/0
|3
|34
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Q. Weatherspoon
|14
|4
|1
|4/12
|3/6
|3/4
|1
|35
|3
|0
|3
|2
|2
|N. Weatherspoon
|9
|2
|3
|4/8
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|26
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|A. Ado
|6
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|26
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|R. Perry
|4
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|23
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Peters
|16
|3
|2
|6/13
|4/6
|0/0
|3
|34
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Q. Weatherspoon
|14
|4
|1
|4/12
|3/6
|3/4
|1
|35
|3
|0
|3
|2
|2
|N. Weatherspoon
|9
|2
|3
|4/8
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|26
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|A. Ado
|6
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|26
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|R. Perry
|4
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|23
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Woodard II
|9
|5
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|24
|1
|2
|0
|0
|5
|T. Carter
|6
|0
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Holman
|3
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Tshisumpa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Datcher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feazell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Storm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oduro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Junkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|27
|7
|23/53
|7/16
|14/18
|19
|200
|7
|6
|9
|7
|20
-
TCU
17IOWAST85
74
2nd 1:11 ESPU
-
LOYMD
COLG72
75
2nd 0.0
-
BC
CUSE54
62
2nd 2:45
-
NILL
EMICH49
55
2nd 48.0 ESP+
-
ARMY
AMER66
69
2nd 48.0
-
WMICH
BALLST59
79
2nd 22.0
-
VCU
STBON85
52
2nd 50.0 CBSSN
-
AUBURN
21LSU78
79
2nd 23.0 ESP2
-
NCST
PITT76
73
2nd 1:06
-
14NOVA
10MARQET37
47
2nd 10:48 FOX
-
ARK
SC25
14
1st 7:50 SECN
-
CMICH
23BUFF32
19
1st 6:47
-
RUT
ILL0
0
1st 20:00 BTN
-
ARKST
TROY34
36
1st 0.0
-
APPST
TXARL37
39
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MOUNT
SACHRT35
28
1st 0.0
-
MILW
CLEVST37
46
1st 0.0
-
MIAMI
8UNC85
88
Final/OT
-
PROV
STJOHN70
56
Final
-
19WISC
7MICH52
61
Final
-
OKLAST
13KANSAS72
84
Final
-
11VATECH
CLEM51
59
Final
-
BUTLER
GTOWN73
69
Final
-
TEMPLE
TULSA58
76
Final
-
BU
BUCK76
82
Final
-
5UK
MISSST71
67
Final
-
BING
NH68
61
Final
-
ILLCHI
IUPUI76
75
Final
-
SAMFORD
VMI84
77
Final/OT
-
MNMTH
FAIR61
49
Final
-
DAVID
UMASS51
54
Final
-
MISS
UGA80
64
Final
-
CHARSO
NCASHV85
75
Final
-
SJST
BOISE57
105
Final
-
HAMP
WINTHR91
101
Final
-
ALBANY
UVM49
67
Final
-
DUQ
FORD74
66
Final
-
COLOST
WYO66
74
Final
-
MINN
9MICHST55
79
Final
-
OHIO
MIAOH59
79
Final
-
18TXTECH
OKLA0
0131 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESPU
-
ELON
NEAST0
0143 O/U
-16.5
4:00pm
-
IDAHO
MONST0
0151.5 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm
-
CIT
MERCER0
0161.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
FDU
STFRAN0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
DELST
NCAT0
0136 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
UMES
NCCU0
0121.5 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
CCTST
ROBERT0
0137 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
HOW
FAMU0
0137 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
MORGAN
SCST0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
FAU
TXSA0
0153 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA0
0150 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
UNF
NALAB0
0149.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
NWST
MCNSE0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
FLA
1TENN0
0138 O/U
-11
4:00pm ESPN
-
ARKLR
SALAB0
0145.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
DAYTON
RI0
0137.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm CBSSN
-
HIGHPT
RADFRD0
0130.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
NORFLK
BCU0
0145 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
ETNST
FURMAN0
0134 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
WEBER
NAU0
0151 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
IDST
SUTAH0
0149 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
16LVILLE
22FSU0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
JMAD
TOWSON0
0131.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
CHARLS
DREXEL0
0145 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE0
0
4:00pm
-
USD
PEPPER0
0146 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
NAVY
LEHIGH0
0152.5 O/U
-10
4:30pm
-
USCUP
CAMP0
0140 O/U
-12
4:30pm
-
SACST
NCOLO0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
4:30pm
-
NJTECH
KENSAW0
0134.5 O/U
+8
4:30pm
-
WAGNER
LIU0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
4:30pm
-
GWEBB
PRESBY0
0147.5 O/U
-5
4:30pm
-
TNTECH
TNMART0
0142.5 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm ESP+
-
BELMONT
MOREHD0
0158.5 O/U
+10
4:35pm ESP+
-
JVILLE
LPSCMB0
0155.5 O/U
-20
5:00pm
-
DENVER
NDAKST0
0142.5 O/U
-8
5:00pm
-
SELOU
CARK0
0141 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
UTAH
UCLA0
0152.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
TEXST0
0137 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
LATECH
USM0
0132.5 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
EILL
PEAY0
0148.5 O/U
-12
5:00pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
UNLV0
0149.5 O/U
+2
5:00pm ESP3
-
NDAK
SDAKST0
0154 O/U
-16
5:15pm
-
NICHST
NORL0
0142 O/U
-7.5
5:15pm
-
LAMAR
SFA0
0144.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm
-
CAL
OREGST0
0143 O/U
-14.5
5:30pm PACN
-
JAXST
SEMO0
0
5:30pm
-
NMEX
6NEVADA0
0157 O/U
-20
6:00pm CBSSN
-
PRINCE
BROWN0
0132.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WISGB
YOUNG0
0164.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
WKY
NTEXAS0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR0
0125.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESP2
-
COPPST
SAV0
0160.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
GWASH
RICH0
0137 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN0
0147 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
2DUKE
3UVA0
0136.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESPN
-
NIOWA
DRAKE0
0133.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
TEXAM
MIZZOU0
0135.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm SECN
-
ARKPB
ALST0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
GRAM
STHRN0
0136.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
JACKST
ALCORN0
0120.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
TNST
EKY0
0160.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
CLMB
DART0
0139.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CORN
HARV0
0133.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WCAR
WOFF0
0149 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA0
0148 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
NCWILM
DEL0
0151.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
NCGRN
CHATT0
0145 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
ODU
MTSU0
0132 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
MASLOW
STNYBRK0
0149.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
MVSU
ALAM0
0131 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
DTROIT
WRIGHT0
0143.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
FGC
LIB0
0132 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
PENN
YALE0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SAMHOU
ABIL0
0134.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP3
-
OAK
NKY0
0152 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
WASHST
ARIZ0
0148.5 O/U
-11.5
7:30pm PACN
-
TULANE
WICHST0
0140 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
DEPAUL
XAVIER0
0145.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm FS1
-
CSFULL
UCRIV0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
TEXAS
WVU0
0141 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
UIW
TXAMCC0
0133.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
SIUE
MURYST0
0153 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm
-
CREIGH
SETON0
0148 O/U
-4
8:00pm CBSSN
-
INDST
BRAD0
0134.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
UAB0
0126 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
EVAN
SILL0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
MRSHL
RICE0
0172 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
TEXSO0
0155 O/U
-5
8:30pm
-
BAMA
VANDY0
0145 O/U
+3
8:30pm SECN
-
NEB
15PURDUE0
0138 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm BTN
-
EWASH
MNTNA0
0143.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
FIU
UTEP0
0151.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
NMEXST
GC0
0136.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
UOP
BYU0
0140 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
UMKC
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
TEXPA
CSBAK0
0138.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
COLO
USC0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
WASH
ARIZST0
0
10:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm ESP3
-
HAWAII
UCIRV0
0130 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
MARYCA
4GONZAG0
0149.5 O/U
-16.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
LOYMRY
PORT0
0126 O/U
+7.5
10:00pm
-
LNGBCH
CPOLY0
0141.5 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
SNCLRA
SANFRAN0
0136.5 O/U
-13
11:00pm
-
UCDAV
UCSB0
0131 O/U
-7
12:00am ESPU