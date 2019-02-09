UK
MISSST

No Text

No. 5 Kentucky escapes with 71-67 win over Mississippi St

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 09, 2019

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) PJ Washington scored 23 points, Keldon Johnson added 13 and No. 5 Kentucky held on to beat Mississippi State 71-67 on Saturday.

Kentucky (20-3, 9-1 Southeastern Conference) has won 10 straight games since losing to Alabama in its conference opener on Jan. 5. The Wildcats had to work for this one after an 18-point lead dwindled to one possession with 1:18 left, but the Bulldogs weren't able to score again.

The Wildcats looked like they might cruise to the win after Washington hit a 3-pointer early in the second half to give them a 49-31 lead. But Mississippi State responded with a huge run to pull within 51-50 on a pair of free throws by Quinndary Weatherspoon with 8:41 left.

After Washington and Ashton Hagans hit back-to-back layups to squash the Bulldogs' momentum, but Weatherspoon made a free throw to cut Kentucky's advantage to 70-67 with 1:18 left.

Mississippi State (16-7, 4-6) led 17-15 midway through the first half, but Tyler Herro nailed a contested 3-pointer to give Kentucky the lead. The Wildcats never trailed again, outscoring the Bulldogs 25-8 over the rest of the first half for a 40-25 halftime advantage.

Lamar Peters led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Weatherspoon added 14.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats' defense has been phenomenal over the past few weeks, but they gave up 42 points in the second half. Washington scored at least 20 points for the fifth time in six games.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have now lost 13 straight games to Kentucky dating to 2009. Mississippi State still has a legitimate path to the NCAA Tournament thanks to good wins during nonconference play, but the Bulldogs need some conference wins in a hurry. Tuesday's home game against Alabama is a big one.

UP NEXT

Kentucky returns home to face LSU on Tuesday.

Mississippi State wraps up a three-game homestand against Alabama on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
P. Washington
25 F
Q. Weatherspoon
11 G
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
51.3 Field Goal % 49.5
44.9 Three Point % 37.9
69.2 Free Throw % 84.2
  Defensive rebound by Keldon Johnson 0.0
  Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
  Ashton Hagans missed 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Lamar Peters 8.0
  Lost ball turnover on Quinndary Weatherspoon, stolen by Keldon Johnson 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon 20.0
  Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
  Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery 52.0
  Keldon Johnson missed layup 54.0
Team Stats
Points 71 67
Field Goals 27-57 (47.4%) 23-53 (43.4%)
3-Pointers 7-18 (38.9%) 7-16 (43.8%)
Free Throws 10-17 (58.8%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 35 28
Offensive 10 7
Defensive 23 20
Team 2 1
Assists 13 7
Steals 4 7
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
25
P. Washington F
23 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
L. Peters G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 5 Kentucky 20-3 403171
home team logo Miss. State 16-7 254267
MISSST +3.5, O/U 142.5
Humphrey Coliseum Starkville, MS
MISSST +3.5, O/U 142.5
Humphrey Coliseum Starkville, MS
Team Stats
away team logo 5 Kentucky 20-3 79.0 PPG 41.7 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo Miss. State 16-7 79.0 PPG 39 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
25
P. Washington F 13.8 PPG 8.3 RPG 1.8 APG 50.2 FG%
2
L. Peters G 12.3 PPG 1.7 RPG 5.8 APG 40.2 FG%
Top Scorers
25
P. Washington F 23 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
2
L. Peters G 16 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
47.4 FG% 43.4
38.9 3PT FG% 43.8
58.8 FT% 77.8
Kentucky
Starters
P. Washington
K. Johnson
T. Herro
R. Travis
A. Hagans
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Washington 23 3 1 9/13 3/3 2/4 5 24 0 1 1 1 2
K. Johnson 13 7 0 4/10 1/3 4/4 3 28 1 0 1 0 7
T. Herro 12 2 1 5/9 2/4 0/0 0 33 0 0 1 0 2
R. Travis 8 8 1 4/9 0/1 0/0 4 33 1 2 1 2 6
A. Hagans 8 4 9 2/5 1/3 3/5 1 35 1 0 3 2 2
Starters
P. Washington
K. Johnson
T. Herro
R. Travis
A. Hagans
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Washington 23 3 1 9/13 3/3 2/4 5 24 0 1 1 1 2
K. Johnson 13 7 0 4/10 1/3 4/4 3 28 1 0 1 0 7
T. Herro 12 2 1 5/9 2/4 0/0 0 33 0 0 1 0 2
R. Travis 8 8 1 4/9 0/1 0/0 4 33 1 2 1 2 6
A. Hagans 8 4 9 2/5 1/3 3/5 1 35 1 0 3 2 2
Bench
J. Baker Jr.
N. Richards
E. Montgomery
I. Quickley
J. David
B. Calipari
Z. Payne
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Baker Jr. 3 0 1 1/3 0/2 1/2 0 12 1 0 0 0 0
N. Richards 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 1 1 1 0
E. Montgomery 2 7 0 1/3 0/1 0/2 3 16 0 0 1 4 3
I. Quickley 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 1
J. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Calipari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 33 13 27/57 7/18 10/17 18 200 4 4 9 10 23
Miss. State
Starters
L. Peters
Q. Weatherspoon
N. Weatherspoon
A. Ado
R. Perry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Peters 16 3 2 6/13 4/6 0/0 3 34 2 0 2 1 2
Q. Weatherspoon 14 4 1 4/12 3/6 3/4 1 35 3 0 3 2 2
N. Weatherspoon 9 2 3 4/8 0/0 1/2 4 26 0 1 1 0 2
A. Ado 6 4 0 1/2 0/0 4/5 4 26 0 2 1 1 3
R. Perry 4 6 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 4 23 1 1 1 3 3
Starters
L. Peters
Q. Weatherspoon
N. Weatherspoon
A. Ado
R. Perry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Peters 16 3 2 6/13 4/6 0/0 3 34 2 0 2 1 2
Q. Weatherspoon 14 4 1 4/12 3/6 3/4 1 35 3 0 3 2 2
N. Weatherspoon 9 2 3 4/8 0/0 1/2 4 26 0 1 1 0 2
A. Ado 6 4 0 1/2 0/0 4/5 4 26 0 2 1 1 3
R. Perry 4 6 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 4 23 1 1 1 3 3
Bench
R. Woodard II
T. Carter
A. Holman
J. Tshisumpa
E. Datcher
T. Clayton
K. Feazell
T. Gray
M. Storm
P. Oduro
A. Junkin
D. Stewart
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Woodard II 9 5 1 3/6 0/1 3/4 2 24 1 2 0 0 5
T. Carter 6 0 0 3/6 0/1 0/0 0 20 0 0 1 0 0
A. Holman 3 3 0 1/3 0/1 1/1 1 12 0 0 0 0 3
J. Tshisumpa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Datcher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feazell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Storm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oduro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Junkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 27 7 23/53 7/16 14/18 19 200 7 6 9 7 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores