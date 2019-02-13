PROV
Providence
Friars
14-10
away team logo
57
TF 6
FINAL
2nd
7:59
FS1
Wed Feb. 13
6:30pm
BONUS
62
TF 9
home team logo
NOVA
13 Villanova
Wildcats
19-5
ML: +498
NOVA -10.5, O/U 133.5
ML: -685
PROV
NOVA

No. 13 Villanova shakes off loss, eyes sweep of Providence

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 13, 2019

Coming off its first Big East Conference defeat of the season, No. 13 Villanova still is on an upward trend heading into its second matchup with Providence on Wednesday.

The Wildcats (19-5, 10-1) were edged 66-65 at No. 10 Marquette on Saturday in a marquee matchup that did not disappoint. Villanova got 19 points from Phil Booth and 17 more from Eric Paschall.

But like everybody else in Big East play this season, Villanova was burned by 38 points from Markus Howard, the conference's leading scorer.

"You lose a game like that, you look at a lot of the little things you could have done better," Villanova head coach Jay Wright said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. "But that's what it is. You've got to learn from it. But I'm proud of our guys. I'm proud of Eric and Phil's leadership and the way the team stuck together. We weren't making shots, and we didn't let it affect our defense."

The Wildcats do not figure to see as big of an individual scoring threat on Wednesday. Friars top scorer Alpha Diallo (17 points per game) pours in about eight points per game fewer than Howard.

Diallo is also coming off a 10-point performance -- his lowest total since Jan. 5 against Villanova -- in a victory Saturday against St. John's, when he went 3-of-12 from the field. He still found a way to be a factor, though, with a career-high 15 rebounds.

Adding to Villanova's sense of urgency for getting back on track is that Wednesday's home game will be followed by three consecutive road games at St. John's (Madison Square Garden), Georgetown and Xavier.

The Wildcats have defeated each of their next four opponents already, all coming during an 11-game win streak after they opened the season with an 8-4 record. That 8-4 start included head-scratching losses to Furman and Penn, but defeats to Michigan, Kansas and Marquette are nothing to be ashamed about for the defending national champions.

Providence (14-10, 4-7) heads into Wednesday's game knowing that it will have a different look than the first meeting, a 65-59 defeat to the Wildcats at home.

Friars freshman A.J. Reeves (11.1 points per game), who did not play in that game because of a foot injury, is set to go this time. Wildcats freshman Cole Swider, who had 10 points in the first matchup, is out with a fractured bone in his right hand.

Perhaps the biggest difference Villanova will see this time around is the new vibe coming from Providence head coach Ed Cooley.

"Today was one of the most joyous coaching games I've had in my 13 years as a head coach," Cooley said after the St. John's victory, according to the Providence Journal. "I woke up this morning and it's been an up-and-down year for us. It's been frustration and it's been anger but I told the guys, 'Hey, let's have some fun. Nobody expects us to do much, so let's have some fun.'"

Diallo will still be the key, as the Big East's leading rebounder (8.3 per game) comes off his seventh double-double of the season and the 13th of his career. He also leads Providence with 3.2 assists per game. He has 10 games with at least 20 points this season.

There have been 14 meetings between the teams since the new Big East Conference was formed, with Villanova holding a 12-2 advantage.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Diallo
11 G
P. Booth
5 G
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
42.3 Field Goal % 44.8
36.5 Three Point % 39.0
72.0 Free Throw % 72.3
  30-second timeout called 7:59
+ 3 Eric Paschall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 8:01
  Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey 8:10
  Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:12
+ 2 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made layup, assist by Phil Booth 8:28
  Lost ball turnover on Nate Watson, stolen by Collin Gillespie 8:37
+ 2 Eric Paschall made dunk, assist by Collin Gillespie 8:53
  Personal foul on Maliek White 8:54
+ 2 Nate Watson made layup, assist by Isaiah Jackson 9:17
+ 2 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made dunk, assist by Phil Booth 9:38
  Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree 9:48
Team Stats
Points 57 62
Field Goals 22-44 (50.0%) 21-42 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 6-14 (42.9%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 26 20
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 13 9
Team 5 5
Assists 16 14
Steals 6 4
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
0
N. Watson C
16 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
4
E. Paschall F
20 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Providence 14-10 342357
home team logo 13 Villanova 19-5 392362
NOVA -10.5, O/U 133.5
The William B. Finneran Pavilion Bryn Mawr, PA
NOVA -10.5, O/U 133.5
The William B. Finneran Pavilion Bryn Mawr, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Providence 14-10 71.8 PPG 40.1 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo 13 Villanova 19-5 75.8 PPG 38.4 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
0
N. Watson C 10.9 PPG 5.3 RPG 0.4 APG 57.2 FG%
4
E. Paschall F 17.3 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.9 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
0
N. Watson C 16 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
4
E. Paschall F 20 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
50.0 FG% 50.0
35.3 3PT FG% 42.9
87.5 FT% 82.4
Providence
Starters
N. Watson
A. Diallo
D. Edwards
I. Jackson
D. Duke
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Watson 16 3 0 8/11 0/0 0/0 0 18 1 0 1 2 1
A. Diallo 8 6 3 3/8 1/2 1/1 2 26 2 0 4 1 5
D. Edwards 5 2 0 1/2 1/2 2/2 4 11 2 0 1 1 1
I. Jackson 4 2 6 1/6 0/3 2/2 0 26 0 0 0 0 2
D. Duke 4 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/1 4 15 0 0 2 0 1
On Court
N. Watson
A. Diallo
D. Edwards
I. Jackson
D. Duke
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Watson 16 3 0 8/11 0/0 0/0 0 18 1 0 1 2 1
A. Diallo 8 6 3 3/8 1/2 1/1 2 26 2 0 4 1 5
D. Edwards 5 2 0 1/2 1/2 2/2 4 11 2 0 1 1 1
I. Jackson 4 2 6 1/6 0/3 2/2 0 26 0 0 0 0 2
D. Duke 4 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/1 4 15 0 0 2 0 1
On Bench
M. White
K. Young
M. Ashton-Langford
E. Holt
A. Fonts
K. Monroe
J. Nichols Jr.
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. White 8 1 0 3/6 2/5 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 0 1
K. Young 6 4 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 2 13 0 0 1 4 0
M. Ashton-Langford 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 20 0 0 3 0 1
E. Holt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nichols Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 21 16 22/44 6/17 7/8 17 142 6 0 12 8 13
Villanova
Starters
E. Paschall
P. Booth
D. Cosby-Roundtree
C. Gillespie
S. Bey
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Paschall 20 1 1 8/11 4/4 0/0 2 27 0 0 0 1 0
P. Booth 15 4 3 6/12 1/2 2/5 2 29 1 0 5 2 2
D. Cosby-Roundtree 9 3 1 3/3 0/0 3/3 3 13 0 1 0 0 3
C. Gillespie 7 0 6 1/8 0/5 5/5 2 23 2 0 1 0 0
S. Bey 0 4 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 3 24 0 0 1 2 2
On Court
E. Paschall
P. Booth
D. Cosby-Roundtree
C. Gillespie
S. Bey
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Paschall 20 1 1 8/11 4/4 0/0 2 27 0 0 0 1 0
P. Booth 15 4 3 6/12 1/2 2/5 2 29 1 0 5 2 2
D. Cosby-Roundtree 9 3 1 3/3 0/0 3/3 3 13 0 1 0 0 3
C. Gillespie 7 0 6 1/8 0/5 5/5 2 23 2 0 1 0 0
S. Bey 0 4 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 3 24 0 0 1 2 2
On Bench
J. Cremo
J. Quinerly
T. Delaney
P. Heck
C. Swider
T. Saunders
B. Slater
K. Hoehn
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cremo 5 0 0 1/3 1/2 2/2 1 14 1 0 1 0 0
J. Quinerly 2 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Heck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Slater - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoehn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 15 14 21/42 6/14 14/17 15 133 4 2 10 6 9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores