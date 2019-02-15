BUFF
25 Buffalo
Bulls
21-3
away team logo
14
TF 11
FINAL
1st
8:19
ESPU
Fri Feb. 15
7:00pm
BONUS
24
TF 5
home team logo
TOLEDO
Toledo
Rockets
20-4
ML: -201
TOLEDO +4, O/U 158.5
ML: +170
BUFF
TOLEDO

No. 25 Buffalo wary of division-leading Toledo

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 15, 2019

A pair of conference losses jeopardized Buffalo's status as a Top 25 team. Toledo hopes to bounce the Bulls out of the rankings, and possibly take their place.

Ranked 25th in the latest poll, Buffalo will play at Toledo on Friday night in a showdown between division leaders in the Mid-American Conference.

The Bulls (21-3 overall, 9-2 league) are tied with Bowling Green in the East Division, while the Rockets (20-4, 8-3) hold the top spot in the West.

Buffalo has defeated Central Michigan and Akron since Bowling Green handed the preseason favorite its second MAC loss. The Bulls are the first ranked team in 20 years to play at Toledo's Savage Arena, where the natives will be ready for their marked visitors.

"Both teams are at the top of their divisions," Rockets athletic director Mike O'Brien told the Toledo Blade. "These teams played for the conference championship last year in Cleveland. I think it is the perfect storm. We don't have ranked opponents at Savage very often. This just happens to be a league opponent, which makes it that much better."

Buffalo is finding life as a ranked team and the conference's top dog burdensome.

The Bulls nearly gave away a nine-point lead in the final minute against the Zips, who have never beaten a ranked team, but held for a 76-70 victory on Tuesday.

"We're getting everybody's best shot now," guard Davonta Jordan told the Buffalo News. "People are just trying to come back and get at us, so we've got a target on our back now."

The Bulls are shooting 46.5 percent from the field this season and averaging 84.7 points but they struggled with Akron's ability to slow the game down.

"They're a better defensive team than we are, and I think it showed (Tuesday)," coach Nate Oats said. "It was difficult for us to score for long stretches of the game. ... We just didn't close it very well. We've got to do a better job of closing games."

The Bulls had no trouble putting away the Rockets in the first meeting between the conference powerhouses last month. Buffalo scored 65 second-half points in a 110-80 blowout. Senior guard Jeremy Harris erupted for 34 points and added seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Toledo heads into the rematch with a five-game winning streak. It captured a quality win at Bowling Green on Saturday. Senior guard Chris Darrington scored 20 points, one shy of his season high, in the 78-71 victory.

Darrington is the fifth-leading scorer (9.8 points per game) in a balanced attack. The Rockets have six players averaging nine or more points, led by senior guard Jaelan Sanford (15.8 ppg). Darrington scored a team-high 21 points off the bench at Buffalo while Sanford was held to three points.

Coach Tod Kowalczyk expects a packed house and a frenzied atmosphere when the Bulls come to town.

"I think people in this community know that this is a very good team," he said. "Obviously, we have a good opponent with a nationally ranked Buffalo team coming in. I like to think this is an easy sellout, as it should be."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Marreon Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 8:19
+ 1 Marreon Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 8:19
  Personal foul on Ronaldo Segu 8:19
+ 2 CJ Massinburg made layup 8:43
  Defensive rebound by Nick Perkins 9:01
  Marreon Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 9:01
+ 1 Marreon Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 9:01
  Personal foul on Ronaldo Segu 9:01
  Defensive rebound by Luke Knapke 9:06
  Nick Perkins missed layup 9:08
  Personal foul on Nate Navigato 9:15
Team Stats
Points 14 24
Field Goals 7-21 (33.3%) 8-20 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 0-6 (0.0%) 3-9 (33.3%)
Free Throws 0-1 (0.0%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 16 14
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 12 11
Team 0 0
Assists 1 3
Steals 2 2
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 7 3
Fouls 11 5
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
2
J. Harris G
4 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
M. Jackson G
10 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo 25 Buffalo 21-3 14-14
home team logo Toledo 20-4 24-24
TOLEDO +4, O/U 158.5
Savage Arena Toledo, OH
TOLEDO +4, O/U 158.5
Savage Arena Toledo, OH
Team Stats
away team logo 25 Buffalo 21-3 84.7 PPG 43.6 RPG 16.9 APG
home team logo Toledo 20-4 78.7 PPG 44.7 RPG 16.8 APG
Key Players
2
J. Harris G 13.9 PPG 6.4 RPG 2.9 APG 40.3 FG%
3
M. Jackson G 10.6 PPG 3.9 RPG 4.5 APG 41.1 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Harris G 4 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
3
M. Jackson G 10 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
33.3 FG% 40.0
0.0 3PT FG% 33.3
0.0 FT% 62.5
Buffalo
Starters
J. Harris
C. Massinburg
J. Graves
N. Perkins
D. Jordan
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harris 4 7 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 1 6
C. Massinburg 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 2 0 0
J. Graves 2 5 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 10 1 0 1 2 3
N. Perkins 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1
D. Jordan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 0 0
On Court
J. Harris
C. Massinburg
J. Graves
N. Perkins
D. Jordan
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harris 4 7 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 1 6
C. Massinburg 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 2 0 0
J. Graves 2 5 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 10 1 0 1 2 3
N. Perkins 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1
D. Jordan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench
D. Caruthers
J. Williams
R. Segu
D. Johnson
B. Bertram
A. Johnson
G. Grant
C. Moultrie
J. Bivens
G. Davis
T. Fagan
P. Moore
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Caruthers 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 2 5 0 0 1 0 0
J. Williams 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 2
R. Segu 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 4 1 0 0 0 0
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bertram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bivens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fagan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 14 16 1 7/21 0/6 0/1 11 53 2 0 7 4 12
Toledo
Starters
M. Jackson
L. Knapke
J. Sanford
W. Jackson
N. Navigato
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jackson 10 2 0 2/4 1/3 5/7 1 10 1 0 0 0 2
L. Knapke 5 4 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 2 1 3
J. Sanford 5 4 2 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 4
W. Jackson 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/1 1 10 0 0 0 2 0
N. Navigato 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1
On Court
M. Jackson
L. Knapke
J. Sanford
W. Jackson
N. Navigato
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jackson 10 2 0 2/4 1/3 5/7 1 10 1 0 0 0 2
L. Knapke 5 4 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 2 1 3
J. Sanford 5 4 2 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 4
W. Jackson 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/1 1 10 0 0 0 2 0
N. Navigato 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1
On Bench
A. Edu
S. Littleson
C. Darrington
J. Gordon IV
M. Schaffer
D. Alderson
L. Hill
T. Smith
B. Williams
K. Saunders
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Edu 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 4 1 0 0 0 1
S. Littleson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
C. Darrington 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
J. Gordon IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Schaffer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Alderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 14 3 8/20 3/9 5/8 5 60 2 0 3 3 11
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores