NOVA
17 Villanova
Wildcats
20-6
away team logo
49
TF 6
FINAL
2nd
11:02
FS1
Wed Feb. 20
6:30pm
BONUS
60
TF 4
home team logo
GTOWN
Georgetown
Hoyas
15-10
ML: -274
GTOWN +6, O/U 148
ML: +225
NOVA
GTOWN

No. 17 Villanova looks to rebound vs. rival Georgetown

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 19, 2019

The No. 17-ranked Villanova Wildcats will look to rebound after a disappointing six-point loss at St. John's on Sunday.

The Wildcats will travel down I-95 to face Big East rival Georgetown on Wednesday night.

Villanova (20-6, 11-2) built a 29-10 lead against St. John's but couldn't hold on. The Wildcats' perimeter defense was terrific in the first half as St. John's shot 0 for 9 from beyond the arc. In the second half, the Red Storm were 8 for 14.

That was the difference in the game.

"There was great energy in the Garden and it was great Big East basketball," Villanova head coach Jay Wright told reporters. "I thought in the first half we were good. In the second half, they just took us out of it. They took us out of everything. We couldn't execute any offense. A lot of our turnovers and missed shots turned into transition baskets for them. That was the game. This really was the tale of two halves."

Joe Cremo paced led Villanova with 14 points. Seniors Phil Booth scored 13 points while Eric Paschall recorded a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. For the most part, Booth and Paschall were uncharacteristically ineffective down the stretch.

"Credit St. John's," Wright told reporters. "They were tough and physical and took us out of everything we tried to do in the second half."

Still, Villanova continued to receive production from ever-improving freshman forward Saddiq Bey, who was named the Big East Freshman of the Week. Bey scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds against St. John's.

Georgetown last played on Feb. 13 when it fell 90-75 at Seton Hall. The loss dropped the Hoyas to 15-10 overall and 5-7 in the conference.

Jessie Govan led the way with 20 points while Greg Malinowski added 16.

The schedule becomes even tougher for Georgetown as it looks to snap a nine-game losing streak to Villanova. The Wildcats have won by an average of 17 points in their last nine wins over the Hoyas. Georgetown's last win in the series came on Jan. 19, 2015, a 78-58 victory.

Following the 15-point loss to the Pirates, Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing said that he was extremely disappointed.

"They beat us in all phases of the game," Ewing told reporters. "We were poor defensively. We didn't execute our offense well. We didn't show up."

If the Hoyas harbor aspirations of upsetting Villanova, they'll need another strong performance from Govan. Last week, Govan was named as one of 10 finalists for the 2019 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award honoring the top center in college basketball.

Govan leads the Hoyas in scoring (18.1) and rebounding (7.8). He has seven double-double this season while also crossing the 1,500-point plateau for his career.

The Hoyas have dropped three of their last four games, including two in a row. The last time they face Villanova, they lost 77-65 on Feb. 3.

After winning 76-67 on the road against Providence on Feb. 6, they have lost consecutive games to Butler and Seton Hall.

The Hoyas are 10-5 at home.

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
E. Paschall
4 F
J. Akinjo
3 G
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
46.0 Field Goal % 34.8
37.3 Three Point % 38.0
76.5 Free Throw % 82.2
  Defensive rebound by Villanova 11:00
  James Akinjo missed layup 11:02
+ 3 Jahvon Quinerly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 11:20
+ 2 Jagan Mosely made layup, assist by James Akinjo 11:42
+ 3 Eric Paschall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 12:03
  Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall 12:12
  Jessie Govan missed jump shot 12:14
  Personal foul on Phil Booth 12:16
  Offensive rebound by Kaleb Johnson 12:30
  Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot 12:32
  Defensive rebound by Mac McClung 12:45
Team Stats
Points 49 60
Field Goals 18-43 (41.9%) 22-44 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 8-9 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 19 31
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 13 20
Team 2 3
Assists 13 16
Steals 4 4
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 6 9
Fouls 13 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
P. Booth G
18 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
2
M. McClung G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 17 Villanova 20-6 321749
home team logo Georgetown 15-10 421860
GTOWN +6, O/U 148
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
GTOWN +6, O/U 148
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo 17 Villanova 20-6 75.8 PPG 38.5 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Georgetown 15-10 81.3 PPG 43.4 RPG 17.3 APG
Key Players
5
P. Booth G 18.3 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.8 APG 44.0 FG%
2
M. McClung G 13.1 PPG 2.6 RPG 2.1 APG 39.4 FG%
Top Scorers
5
P. Booth G 18 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
2
M. McClung G 19 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
41.9 FG% 50.0
29.2 3PT FG% 36.4
75.0 FT% 88.9
Villanova
Starters
P. Booth
E. Paschall
S. Bey
D. Cosby-Roundtree
J. Quinerly
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Booth 18 5 3 7/13 3/6 1/1 3 27 0 0 2 0 5
E. Paschall 13 2 3 4/9 2/6 3/5 1 27 0 1 1 0 2
S. Bey 7 6 4 3/8 1/5 0/0 3 25 1 0 0 4 2
D. Cosby-Roundtree 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 16 1 0 0 0 1
J. Quinerly 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
On Court
P. Booth
E. Paschall
S. Bey
D. Cosby-Roundtree
J. Quinerly
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Booth 18 5 3 7/13 3/6 1/1 3 27 0 0 2 0 5
E. Paschall 13 2 3 4/9 2/6 3/5 1 27 0 1 1 0 2
S. Bey 7 6 4 3/8 1/5 0/0 3 25 1 0 0 4 2
D. Cosby-Roundtree 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 16 1 0 0 0 1
J. Quinerly 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
On Bench
J. Cremo
T. Delaney
P. Heck
C. Swider
T. Saunders
B. Slater
K. Hoehn
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cremo 0 0 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
T. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Heck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Slater - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoehn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 17 13 18/43 7/24 6/8 13 108 4 1 6 4 13
Georgetown
Starters
M. McClung
J. Govan
J. Akinjo
J. LeBlanc
J. Mosely
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McClung 19 3 2 6/11 4/8 3/3 1 26 0 0 4 0 3
J. Govan 17 11 1 6/10 1/2 4/4 2 26 0 0 1 5 6
J. Akinjo 8 3 9 3/8 2/4 0/0 1 26 1 0 2 0 3
J. LeBlanc 4 3 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 1 0 3
J. Mosely 2 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 1 0 0 0
On Court
M. McClung
J. Govan
J. Akinjo
J. LeBlanc
J. Mosely
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McClung 19 3 2 6/11 4/8 3/3 1 26 0 0 4 0 3
J. Govan 17 11 1 6/10 1/2 4/4 2 26 0 0 1 5 6
J. Akinjo 8 3 9 3/8 2/4 0/0 1 26 1 0 2 0 3
J. LeBlanc 4 3 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 1 0 3
J. Mosely 2 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 1 0 0 0
On Bench
K. Johnson
T. Mourning
G. Malinowski
J. Blair
G. Muresan
O. Yurtseven
J. Robinson
G. Carter
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Johnson 4 7 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 17 1 0 1 3 4
T. Mourning 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
G. Malinowski 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Blair 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Yurtseven - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 28 16 22/44 8/22 8/9 12 123 4 1 9 8 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores