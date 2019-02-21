A once-promising season has disintegrated badly for Indiana.

The Hoosiers will attempt to win for just the second time in their past 13 games when they visit No. 21 Iowa on Friday night in Big Ten play.

Indiana (13-13, 4-11 Big Ten) won its first three conference games and was a stellar 12-2 after a win over Illinois on Jan. 3.

But the Hoosiers dropped their next seven games, and even just their second victory in their past 23 visits to Michigan State didn't turn things around. Indiana has lost four straight games since that upset win, including Tuesday's 48-46 slog against Purdue, a contest decided when Boilermakers center Matt Haarms tipped in the winning basket with 3.2 seconds remaining.

"I think you learn a lot of yourself when you get punched in the mouth," Indiana senior forward Juwan Morgan told reporters after the loss. "You can't really reach the highs until you reach the lows."

Iowa (20-6, 9-6) also lost in heartbreaking fashion in its last game, as Maryland forward Bruno Fernando scored on a putback with 7.6 seconds left to send the Hawkeyes to a 66-65 loss.

The contest snapped Iowa's four-game winning streak as a stagnant offense committed 14 turnovers. The point total was the club's lowest of the campaign, and the 32.8 field-goal percentage matched a season worst.

"Offensively, it was a struggle for us all night," Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery said after the contest. "We never got where we wanted to, but we made enough shots to hang in."

Junior shooting guard Jordan Bohannon was just 2 of 11 from the field against Maryland despite having 14 points.

"I think he really battled," McCaffery said. "I think he's facing teams that are going to focus on stopping him. They're going to face-guard him, they're going to chase him,, they're going to bang him, they'll trap him and it's kind of what he's got to get used to.

"I think if there's any frustration, it's just that he expects to make more shots than he made."

Bohannon, who averages 11.5 points, certainly wasn't experiencing any difficulties when Iowa recorded a 77-72 road win over Indiana on Feb. 7. He made five 3-pointers and matched his season high of 25 points.

Junior forward Tyler Cook added 21 points and seven boards. He leads the Hawkeyes with averages of 15.9 points and 8.0 rebounds.

Freshman guard Romeo Langford led the Hoosiers with 22 points, one of his nine 20-point outings of the season, in the first meeting.

Langford leads Indiana with a 17.1 average. Morgan is the only other Hoosier scoring in double digits. He averages 15.1 points and a team-best 8.2 rebounds.

Langford was the lone Indiana player to score in double digits (14) in the loss to Purdue. The Hoosiers shot just 27.3 percent from the field -- including 5 of 25 from 3-point range -- and committed 17 turnovers.

"Our team competed at a high level," Indiana coach Archie Miller told reporters. "We played well enough to win. It was an ugly game. We have to stay with what we talked about the last 48 hours. The sting is there. The mentality has to stay."

The Hoosiers have won nine of the past 13 meetings with the Hawkeyes despite the loss in this season's first meeting.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.