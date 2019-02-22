TENN
5 Tennessee
Volunteers
24-2
away team logo
71
TF 11
FINAL
2nd
8.0
ESPN
Sat Feb. 23
12:00pm
BONUS
71
TF 9
home team logo
LSU
13 LSU
Tigers
21-5
ML: -161
LSU +3, O/U 153.5
ML: +139
TENN
LSU

No. 5 Tennessee, No. 13 LSU meet in key SEC matchup

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 22, 2019

No. 5 Tennessee bounced back from its first Southeastern Conference loss with a victory.

No. 13 LSU will try to respond the same way to its second SEC loss when it hosts the Volunteers on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La.

The top of the league standings will be affected by the outcome between the Volunteers (24-2, 12-1 SEC) and the Tigers (21-5, 11-2).

LSU's 82-77 overtime loss at home to Florida on Wednesday dropped the Tigers out of a first-place tie with Tennessee and into a second-place tie with No. 4 Kentucky (22-4, 11-2).

The Volunteers, who fell 86-69 at Kentucky last Saturday, snapping their 19-game winning streak, bounced back with a 58-46 home win against Vanderbilt on Tuesday. The loss to the Wildcats dropped the Volunteers from the top spot in the AP rankings.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said he had been telling his players for two weeks that they were ripe for a defeat because they weren't improving at the rate they needed to even as they were winning.

However, he was pleased with how his players responded to the loss, the Volunteers' first since an overtime defeat against then-No. 2 Kansas on Nov. 23.

"I thought our guys did everything right leading into this game (against the Commodores)," Barnes said. "We came back, and I thought they, very seriously, took a look at the game after Saturday night and understood the mistakes that we made. We came out (Monday) and had as good of a practice that we've probably had in about three weeks.

"They did the right things, they came in, they went at each other hard, competed very hard. I expected them to do what they did. They know they weren't happy with their performance (at Kentucky). That is why I think they responded the way they did."

Barnes said he was pleased with his team's defense against Vanderbilt, but Tennessee shot just 41 percent from the field, just as it had against Kentucky.

"Honestly, we just aren't worried about that stuff," Volunteers forward Grant Williams said. "You go into slumps, and sometimes you aren't making shots. As hard as we work and as confident as we are, we know guys will make shots. For us, we just aren't worried about that stuff. We know shots will fall."

The Tigers are also trying to bounce back from a subpar shooting performance, primarily on free throws. They had their worst conference game at the foul line, making 64 percent (16 of 25).

"We didn't shoot free throws like we normally shoot free throws," LSU coach Will Wade said.

One player who didn't have any trouble with foul shots was guard Skylar Mays, who made all four of his on his way to a team-high 18 points. All five Tigers starters scored in double figures.

"Obviously we have to shoot better from the free-throw line," Mays said. "I do not think that was the only deciding factor in the game ... but it was a big part of it."

The Tigers followed their first SEC loss, a 90-89 home setback against Arkansas on Feb. 2, with a four-game winning streak that ended against Florida.

"It was not the level of desperation we needed (against the Gators)," Mays said. "They came out more desperate, and you could tell in the first few minutes of the game that it was going to be a street fight. Credit to them, they just played harder than us. They got all the 50/50 balls. When things go like that, it is hard to win that way.

"At the end of the day, we are not getting this game back, so we cannot let this game beat us twice. We are just going to come out and play a lot harder on Saturday."

LSU can mitigate the effect of the loss to Florida by beating Tennessee, which would put the Tigers back into a tie for first and give them victories against their top two competitors for the SEC title. They won at Kentucky, 73-71, on Feb. 12.

"I told our guys all week that Florida was going to give us unbelievable resistance defensively, and I don't think some of our guys believed us," Wade said. "I think some of our guys just thought we would show up and do what we do, but that wasn't the case."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Bone
0 G
T. Waters
3 G
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
15.7 Pts. Per Game 15.7
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
47.1 Field Goal % 43.2
33.7 Three Point % 33.1
82.5 Free Throw % 79.1
  Offensive rebound by LSU 6.0
  Ja'vonte Smart missed layup, blocked by Kyle Alexander 8.0
+ 2 Grant Williams made layup 33.0
+ 1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 44.0
+ 1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 44.0
  Shooting foul on Admiral Schofield 44.0
  Defensive rebound by LSU 58.0
  Jordan Bone missed jump shot 1:00
+ 3 Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'vonte Smart 1:20
  Defensive rebound by Naz Reid 1:36
  Admiral Schofield missed layup 1:38
Team Stats
Points 71 71
Field Goals 26-59 (44.1%) 22-55 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 19-25 (76.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 30
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 28 20
Team 3 2
Assists 10 8
Steals 2 6
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 11 5
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
5
A. Schofield G
25 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
S. Mays G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 5 Tennessee 24-2 363571
home team logo 13 LSU 21-5 314071
LSU +3, O/U 153.5
Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA
LSU +3, O/U 153.5
Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA
Team Stats
away team logo 5 Tennessee 24-2 83.7 PPG 40.5 RPG 19.3 APG
home team logo 13 LSU 21-5 82.7 PPG 40.1 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
5
A. Schofield G 16.5 PPG 6.3 RPG 2.3 APG 48.0 FG%
1
J. Smart G 10.2 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.3 APG 36.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
A. Schofield G 25 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
1
J. Smart G 23 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
44.1 FG% 40.0
42.1 3PT FG% 34.8
73.3 FT% 76.0
Tennessee
Starters
A. Schofield
G. Williams
K. Alexander
L. Turner
J. Bowden
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Schofield 25 8 1 10/19 3/6 2/2 4 34 0 0 2 2 6
G. Williams 13 8 3 3/12 0/1 7/9 1 34 0 0 4 4 4
K. Alexander 7 6 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 2 22 0 2 0 1 5
L. Turner 5 4 3 2/8 1/5 0/2 0 34 0 0 1 0 4
J. Bowden 4 5 1 1/4 0/1 2/2 4 23 0 0 1 0 5
On Court
A. Schofield
G. Williams
K. Alexander
L. Turner
J. Bowden
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Schofield 25 8 1 10/19 3/6 2/2 4 34 0 0 2 2 6
G. Williams 13 8 3 3/12 0/1 7/9 1 34 0 0 4 4 4
K. Alexander 7 6 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 2 22 0 2 0 1 5
L. Turner 5 4 3 2/8 1/5 0/2 0 34 0 0 1 0 4
J. Bowden 4 5 1 1/4 0/1 2/2 4 23 0 0 1 0 5
On Bench
J. Fulkerson
Y. Pons
D. Walker
B. Woodson
L. Campbell
J. Fleschman
J. Johnson
Z. Kent
D. Burns
B. Jancek
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Fulkerson 2 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 1 2
Y. Pons 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 1 0
D. Walker 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
B. Woodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jancek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 38 10 26/59 8/19 11/15 18 173 2 2 11 10 28
LSU
Starters
S. Mays
J. Smart
E. Williams
M. Taylor
N. Reid
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Mays 23 3 2 5/13 3/8 10/12 0 40 1 1 0 0 3
J. Smart 23 4 5 8/19 2/6 5/6 2 38 2 0 4 0 4
E. Williams 5 5 0 2/3 0/1 1/2 3 16 0 0 0 2 3
M. Taylor 2 1 0 0/2 0/2 2/4 0 26 1 0 0 0 1
N. Reid 0 4 0 0/5 0/1 0/0 3 23 0 0 0 1 3
On Court
S. Mays
J. Smart
E. Williams
M. Taylor
N. Reid
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Mays 23 3 2 5/13 3/8 10/12 0 40 1 1 0 0 3
J. Smart 23 4 5 8/19 2/6 5/6 2 38 2 0 4 0 4
E. Williams 5 5 0 2/3 0/1 1/2 3 16 0 0 0 2 3
M. Taylor 2 1 0 0/2 0/2 2/4 0 26 1 0 0 0 1
N. Reid 0 4 0 0/5 0/1 0/0 3 23 0 0 0 1 3
On Bench
D. Days
M. Graves
D. Edwards
T. Waters
C. Cooper
W. Reese
A. Hyatt
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Days 9 4 0 3/5 2/4 1/1 5 21 2 0 1 1 3
M. Graves 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
D. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waters - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hyatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 28 8 22/55 8/23 19/25 17 171 6 1 5 8 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores