UVA
LVILLE

No Text

Hunter rallies No. 3 Virginia past No. 18 Louisville 64-52

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 23, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) De'Andre Hunter scored 19 of his career-high 26 points after halftime, and No. 3 Virginia rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat No. 18 Louisville 64-52 on Saturday.

The Cavaliers (24-2, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed early in the second half before regrouping to hold the Cardinals (18-10, 9-6) to 6 of 30 from the field (20 percent) and 31 percent shooting overall. Virginia also found its offense, shooting 59 percent and using a 12-1 run over 4:36 for a 55-48 lead it stretched to 12 for its fourth consecutive victory.

Hunter was perfect after the break, making all six shots to finish 9 of 11 from the field. Mamadi Diakite added 14 points, while Jay Huff came off the bench to score 12. The Cavaliers maintained at least a share of the conference lead in the process.

After making 10 of 16 from long range in the first 20 minutes, Louisville managed just 2 of 17 afterward and lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Jordan Nwora had 17 points and reserve Ryan McMahon scored 12 for the Cardinals.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Virginia continued its push toward the top of the AP Top 25 with the victory. Louisville figures to fall out of the poll with its second double-digit loss this week.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers improved to 8-2 against ranked foes and won their eighth in a row over Louisville. While they shut off the inside throughout the game, their patience in letting the Cardinals shoot themselves out paid off as they won on the boards 39-28 while dominating the paint 38-4.

Louisville: The Cardinals needed this victory for reasons beyond conquering their nemesis. They instead continued their freefall in the standings, and their failure to generate anything inside was a key factor.

UP NEXT

Virginia: hosts Georgia Tech on Wednesday in its lone regular-season meeting with the Yellow Jackets.

Louisville: visits Boston College on Wednesday night, seeking a season sweep of the Eagles after winning the earlier matchup 80-70 last month.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Jerome
11 G
C. Cunningham
1 G
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
10.3 Pts. Per Game 10.3
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
2.2 Reb. Per Game 2.2
42.7 Field Goal % 47.2
40.3 Three Point % 37.0
75.0 Free Throw % 77.0
  Defensive rebound by Virginia 20.0
  Malik Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
+ 2 Mamadi Diakite made alley-oop shot, assist by Kihei Clark 37.0
+ 2 Christen Cunningham made floating jump shot 51.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia 57.0
  Offensive rebound by Ty Jerome 57.0
  Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot 59.0
  Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter 1:33
  Jordan Nwora missed jump shot 1:35
  Offensive rebound by Louisville 1:42
  Jordan Nwora missed jump shot, blocked by De'Andre Hunter 1:44
Team Stats
Points 64 52
Field Goals 26-56 (46.4%) 17-55 (30.9%)
3-Pointers 2-17 (11.8%) 12-33 (36.4%)
Free Throws 10-10 (100.0%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 39 29
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 29 21
Team 4 3
Assists 12 10
Steals 2 2
Blocks 7 3
Turnovers 4 5
Fouls 12 12
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
12
D. Hunter G
26 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
33
J. Nwora F
17 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo 3 Virginia 24-2 273764
home team logo 18 Louisville 18-10 371552
LVILLE +5, O/U 125
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
LVILLE +5, O/U 125
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Team Stats
away team logo 3 Virginia 24-2 71.8 PPG 37.5 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo 18 Louisville 18-10 76.3 PPG 39.5 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
12
D. Hunter G 14.8 PPG 5.4 RPG 2.1 APG 53.0 FG%
33
J. Nwora F 17.3 PPG 7.6 RPG 1.5 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
12
D. Hunter G 26 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
33
J. Nwora F 17 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
46.4 FG% 30.9
11.8 3PT FG% 36.4
100.0 FT% 75.0
Virginia
Starters
D. Hunter
K. Guy
T. Jerome
J. Salt
B. Key
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hunter 26 4 0 9/11 2/2 6/6 2 27 2 1 1 0 4
K. Guy 8 8 3 2/8 0/5 4/4 2 40 0 0 1 0 8
T. Jerome 4 4 5 2/12 0/6 0/0 3 38 0 0 1 1 3
J. Salt 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1
B. Key 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 1 0 0 1
Starters
D. Hunter
K. Guy
T. Jerome
J. Salt
B. Key
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hunter 26 4 0 9/11 2/2 6/6 2 27 2 1 1 0 4
K. Guy 8 8 3 2/8 0/5 4/4 2 40 0 0 1 0 8
T. Jerome 4 4 5 2/12 0/6 0/0 3 38 0 0 1 1 3
J. Salt 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1
B. Key 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 1 0 0 1
Bench
M. Diakite
J. Huff
K. Clark
M. Anthony
F. Badocchi
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
F. Caffaro
K. Stattmann
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Diakite 14 5 0 7/10 0/0 0/0 2 32 0 3 1 1 4
J. Huff 12 7 0 6/8 0/2 0/0 1 17 0 2 0 2 5
K. Clark 0 5 4 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 31 0 0 0 2 3
M. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Badocchi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stattmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 35 12 26/56 2/17 10/10 12 200 2 7 4 6 29
Louisville
Starters
J. Nwora
C. Cunningham
D. Sutton
M. Williams
K. Fore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nwora 17 4 0 5/16 4/10 3/4 4 40 0 0 1 0 4
C. Cunningham 9 1 6 4/7 1/3 0/0 1 39 1 0 1 0 1
D. Sutton 8 11 2 2/8 2/6 2/2 1 40 1 1 0 3 8
M. Williams 3 7 0 1/6 0/3 1/2 1 22 0 1 1 2 5
K. Fore 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 1
Starters
J. Nwora
C. Cunningham
D. Sutton
M. Williams
K. Fore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nwora 17 4 0 5/16 4/10 3/4 4 40 0 0 1 0 4
C. Cunningham 9 1 6 4/7 1/3 0/0 1 39 1 0 1 0 1
D. Sutton 8 11 2 2/8 2/6 2/2 1 40 1 1 0 3 8
M. Williams 3 7 0 1/6 0/3 1/2 1 22 0 1 1 2 5
K. Fore 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
R. McMahon
S. Enoch
D. Perry
A. Agau
V. King
J. Griffin
J. Redding
W. Rainey
W. Battaile
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. McMahon 12 0 0 4/7 4/7 0/0 1 25 0 1 0 0 0
S. Enoch 3 2 0 1/10 1/4 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 2
D. Perry 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Agau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Redding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Rainey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Battaile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 26 10 17/55 12/33 6/8 12 200 2 3 5 5 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores