Hunter rallies No. 3 Virginia past No. 18 Louisville 64-52
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) De'Andre Hunter scored 19 of his career-high 26 points after halftime, and No. 3 Virginia rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat No. 18 Louisville 64-52 on Saturday.
The Cavaliers (24-2, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed early in the second half before regrouping to hold the Cardinals (18-10, 9-6) to 6 of 30 from the field (20 percent) and 31 percent shooting overall. Virginia also found its offense, shooting 59 percent and using a 12-1 run over 4:36 for a 55-48 lead it stretched to 12 for its fourth consecutive victory.
Hunter was perfect after the break, making all six shots to finish 9 of 11 from the field. Mamadi Diakite added 14 points, while Jay Huff came off the bench to score 12. The Cavaliers maintained at least a share of the conference lead in the process.
After making 10 of 16 from long range in the first 20 minutes, Louisville managed just 2 of 17 afterward and lost for the fifth time in seven games.
Jordan Nwora had 17 points and reserve Ryan McMahon scored 12 for the Cardinals.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Virginia continued its push toward the top of the AP Top 25 with the victory. Louisville figures to fall out of the poll with its second double-digit loss this week.
BIG PICTURE
Virginia: The Cavaliers improved to 8-2 against ranked foes and won their eighth in a row over Louisville. While they shut off the inside throughout the game, their patience in letting the Cardinals shoot themselves out paid off as they won on the boards 39-28 while dominating the paint 38-4.
Louisville: The Cardinals needed this victory for reasons beyond conquering their nemesis. They instead continued their freefall in the standings, and their failure to generate anything inside was a key factor.
UP NEXT
Virginia: hosts Georgia Tech on Wednesday in its lone regular-season meeting with the Yellow Jackets.
Louisville: visits Boston College on Wednesday night, seeking a season sweep of the Eagles after winning the earlier matchup 80-70 last month.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|10.3
|Pts. Per Game
|10.3
|4.9
|Ast. Per Game
|4.9
|2.2
|Reb. Per Game
|2.2
|42.7
|Field Goal %
|47.2
|40.3
|Three Point %
|37.0
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|77.0
|Defensive rebound by Virginia
|20.0
|Malik Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|+ 2
|Mamadi Diakite made alley-oop shot, assist by Kihei Clark
|37.0
|+ 2
|Christen Cunningham made floating jump shot
|51.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia
|57.0
|Offensive rebound by Ty Jerome
|57.0
|Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot
|59.0
|Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter
|1:33
|Jordan Nwora missed jump shot
|1:35
|Offensive rebound by Louisville
|1:42
|Jordan Nwora missed jump shot, blocked by De'Andre Hunter
|1:44
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|52
|Field Goals
|26-56 (46.4%)
|17-55 (30.9%)
|3-Pointers
|2-17 (11.8%)
|12-33 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|10-10 (100.0%)
|6-8 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|29
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|29
|21
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|12
|10
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|7
|3
|Turnovers
|4
|5
|Fouls
|12
|12
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|3 Virginia 24-2
|71.8 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|14.4 APG
|18 Louisville 18-10
|76.3 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|13.7 APG
|
|46.4
|FG%
|30.9
|
|
|11.8
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Diakite
|14
|5
|0
|7/10
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|J. Huff
|12
|7
|0
|6/8
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|K. Clark
|0
|5
|4
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|M. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Badocchi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Caffaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Stattmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|35
|12
|26/56
|2/17
|10/10
|12
|200
|2
|7
|4
|6
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nwora
|17
|4
|0
|5/16
|4/10
|3/4
|4
|40
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|C. Cunningham
|9
|1
|6
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|39
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Sutton
|8
|11
|2
|2/8
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|40
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|M. Williams
|3
|7
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|K. Fore
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nwora
|17
|4
|0
|5/16
|4/10
|3/4
|4
|40
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|C. Cunningham
|9
|1
|6
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|39
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Sutton
|8
|11
|2
|2/8
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|40
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|M. Williams
|3
|7
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|K. Fore
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. McMahon
|12
|0
|0
|4/7
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S. Enoch
|3
|2
|0
|1/10
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Perry
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Agau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Redding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Rainey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Battaile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|26
|10
|17/55
|12/33
|6/8
|12
|200
|2
|3
|5
|5
|21
-
5TENN
13LSU71
71
2nd 8.0 ESPN
-
PSU
ILL78
70
2nd 22.0 BTN
-
TOWSON
NEAST52
67
2nd 1:24
-
LIU
SFTRPA48
46
2nd 12:49
-
WKY
ODU33
34
2nd 15:06
-
SAMFORD
CIT44
38
2nd 15:18 ESP3
-
AUBURN
4UK25
38
1st 2:23 CBS
-
GATECH
MIAMI6
13
1st 14:08
-
OHIOST
24MD7
4
1st 14:41 ESPN
-
WMICH
EMICH7
7
1st 14:26 ESP+
-
NAVY
COLG4
16
1st 15:18 CBSSN
-
INDST
MOST5
6
1st 15:32 ESP3
-
19IOWAST
TCU4
6
1st 15:41 ESP2
-
WVU
BAYLOR9
2
1st 16:08 ESPU
-
CHARSO
WINTHR11
10
1st 13:55 ESP3
-
GAST
CSTCAR6
16
1st 14:44 ESP+
-
15PURDUE
NEB6
3
1st 18:19 BTN
-
STJOES
UMASS10
4
1st 16:11 ELEV
-
GWASH
VCU11
7
1st 15:29 ESP+
-
MIAOH
AKRON6
8
1st 15:12 ESP+
-
WYO
COLOST5
17
1st 14:02 ATSN
-
CMICH
BALLST2
7
1st 15:42 ESP+
-
GASOU
APPST7
8
1st 15:35 ESP+
-
RICH
LSALLE21
14
1st 11:46 ESP+
-
EVAN
BRAD8
10
1st 14:06 ESP3
-
TEXAS
OKLA67
69
Final
-
11MARQET
PROV76
58
Final
-
TULSA
TEMPLE73
84
Final
-
3UVA
18LVILLE64
52
Final
-
BC
CLEM66
76
Final
-
UVM
BING0
0132.5 O/U
+14.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
GTOWN
CREIGH0
0160 O/U
-6
2:30pm FOX
-
UAB
USM0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm
-
LAMON
TXARL0
0138 O/U
-1
3:00pm ESP+
-
DTROIT
OAK0
0155.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
YOUNG
WRIGHT0
0143.5 O/U
-11.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
CAMP
LONGWD0
0139 O/U
+4
3:00pm ESP+
-
SACHRT
CCTST0
0158.5 O/U
-1
3:30pm
-
UGA
MISS0
0147 O/U
-10
3:30pm SECN
-
LOYMRY
UOP0
0121 O/U
+2
3:30pm
-
16FSU
8UNC0
0160 O/U
-7
3:45pm CBS
-
20VATECH
ND0
0133 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
NALAB
STETSON0
0145.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
NCAT0
0141.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
NORFLK
MORGAN0
0148.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
CHATT
MERCER0
0140 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
NCWILM
WMMARY0
0158.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
BCU
FAMU0
0
4:00pm
-
FIU
FAU0
0155.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
OKLAST
23KSTATE0
0123 O/U
-9
4:00pm ESP2
-
MOUNT
BRYANT0
0143.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
DENVER
NDAK0
0
4:00pm ESP3
-
SAV
NCCU0
0158.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
HOW
COPPST0
0151.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
DUQ
GMASON0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
NORL
MCNSE0
0140.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
MIZZOU
FLA0
0125.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm ESPU
-
UMES
DELST0
0128.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
STLOU
DAYTON0
0131.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm CBSSN
-
JMAD
HOFSTRA0
0147.5 O/U
-14
4:00pm
-
SJST
AF0
0138.5 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
WOFF
FURMAN0
0137.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm ESP3
-
UTAHST
BOISE0
0138 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm FBOOK
-
CHIST
SEATTLE0
0138 O/U
-22
4:00pm
-
EWASH
NAU0
0148 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
IDAHO
SUTAH0
0140 O/U
-16.5
4:00pm
-
PRESBY
NCASHV0
0137.5 O/U
+10
4:30pm ESP+
-
CARK
NICHST0
0151.5 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
STBON
FORD0
0127.5 O/U
+4
4:30pm NBCS
-
LAMAR
TXAMCC0
0135 O/U
-1
4:30pm
-
LOYMD
BU0
0147.5 O/U
-5
4:30pm
-
SELOU
ABIL0
0130.5 O/U
-9.5
4:30pm ESP3
-
WAGNER
FDU0
0134.5 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
LALAF
TEXST0
0146.5 O/U
-6
5:00pm ESP+
-
SDAK
SDAKST0
0148 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
ARKLR
ARKST0
0150 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
DEL
DREXEL0
0144 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
NEBOM
NDAKST0
0153.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
EKY
JAXST0
0154 O/U
-11.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
HAMP
RADFRD0
0152.5 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
STFRAN
ROBERT0
0134 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
TNMART
PEAY0
0152.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
UNF0
0141 O/U
+5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SALAB
TROY0
0144.5 O/U
-1
5:15pm
-
UIW
SFA0
0137.5 O/U
-9.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
HARTFD
MASLOW0
0155.5 O/U
PK
5:30pm ESP3
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0135 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm
-
NJTECH
JVILLE0
0141.5 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESP+
-
MVSU
PVAM0
0148.5 O/U
-15.5
6:00pm
-
OREGST
USC0
0144.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm PACN
-
CHARLO
MTSU0
0129 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
SFLA
9HOU0
0131 O/U
-12
6:00pm ESP2
-
1DUKE
CUSE0
0143.5 O/U
+5
6:00pm ESPN
-
DART
BROWN0
0143 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
VANDY
BAMA0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
NILL
TOLEDO0
0144 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
SIUE
BELMONT0
0157.5 O/U
-22
6:00pm ESP+
-
SC
MISSST0
0147.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
GRAM
JACKST0
0126 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
ALST
ALCORN0
0132.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm
-
CHARLS
ELON0
0140.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
KENSAW
FGC0
0137.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
CLEVST
NKY0
0149.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
HARV
YALE0
0142.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
CORN
PENN0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MAINE
STNYBRK0
0131 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP3
-
UMBC
ALBANY0
0125.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP3
-
GWEBB
HIGHPT0
0134 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP+
-
VMI
WCAR0
0156.5 O/U
-4.5
7:30pm ESP3
-
VALPO
NIOWA0
0125.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
MEMP
WICHST0
0157.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm ESP2
-
LNGBCH
UCRIV0
0145.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
ORAL
WILL0
0143.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
ECU
TULANE0
0140 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
NTEXAS
LATECH0
0129 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
UTAH
WASHST0
0156.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm PACN
-
HOUBP
SAMHOU0
0151.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm ESP+
-
12KANSAS
14TXTECH0
0134.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESPN
-
CLMB
PRINCE0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SETON
STJOHN0
0149 O/U
-4
8:00pm FS1
-
PORT
PEPPER0
0144 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
SEMO
MURYST0
0147.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
6NEVADA0
0146.5 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
MOREHD
TNTECH0
0138 O/U
+3
8:30pm ESP+
-
ARKPB
TEXSO0
0150 O/U
-10.5
8:30pm
-
EILL
TNST0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
TEXAM
ARK0
0146.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm SECN
-
22WISC
NWEST0
0121.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm BTN
-
ALAM
STHRN0
0130.5 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm
-
RICE
UTEP0
0140 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
UMKC
UTVALL0
0143.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
MARYCA
USD0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
MONST
MNTNA0
0153.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
CALBPTST
CSBAK0
0
10:00pm ESP3
-
OREG
UCLA0
0141 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
CSFULL
UCSB0
0138.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
BYU
2GONZAG0
0156.5 O/U
-20
10:00pm ESPN
-
UCDAV
CSN0
0142 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
CPOLY0
0132 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
SDGST
UNLV0
0144 O/U
+1
10:00pm ESPU
-
SACST
PORTST0
0148 O/U
-3
10:05pm
-
COLO
WASH0
0133.5 O/U
-8
10:30pm PACN
-
SANFRAN
SNCLRA0
0137.5 O/U
+7.5
11:00pm