VATECH
ND

Blackshear leads No. 20 Virginia Tech into Notre Dame

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 22, 2019

No. 20 Virginia Tech is coming off a tough loss as it travels to Notre Dame for an ACC matchup on Saturday afternoon, but coach Buzz Williams still found plenty of positives.

Mike Brey's Fighting Irish suffered another in a series of frustrating defeats this week, but their bigger picture isn't nearly as rosy.

How not-so-bad was the Hokies' 64-58 home loss to Virginia on Monday?

By comparison, Virginia Tech (20-6, 9-5 ACC) were drilled 81-59 at Virginia on Jan. 15, so it did get improved play against the Cavaliers and their touted defense.

"I thought, from start to finish, in many respects, we executed as well on both ends of the floor as we ever have," Williams said after the game, noting that of "58 balls that we shot, (only) three of them were bad. Against a team that's as potent as they are defensively, that ratio is very good. The shots that we shot were the shots we wanted to shoot."

Also, Williams' team has taken on a different look since that first meeting against Virginia, because Justin Robinson, the Hokies' second-leading scorer, later went down with a left foot injury and is out indefinitely.

Without him, Virginia Tech has slowed the tempo in order to play a more-grinding style. Forward Kerry Blackshear Jr., a 6-foot-10 junior, has embraced the transition, averaging 19.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the six games since Robinson suffered his injury Jan. 30.

"For sure, in the last six games, he at least gives us a chance," Williams said, also crediting the rest of the team for being "accepting of the fact that we need to get the ball to him in different spots in order to help our team."

Blackshear is averaging 14.3 points a game, just below Robinson's 14.4 and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker's 16.7. Blackshear is leading the team in rebounding at 6.9 per game.

The biggest issue for Notre Dame (13-13, 3-10) has been scoring. In conference play, the Irish have reached 70 points in only two games. Perhaps no game was more typical of that frustration than Tuesday's 75-68 home loss to Wake Forest, another of the ACC's bottom-feeders.

The Irish shot well for most of the first half and led 36-29 with 3:39 left in the first half but didn't score again before intermission.

"The way the game started, you figured you were going to score a little more tonight," Brey said after the game. "But we hit the wall a little bit. We had some great looks again at key times that we couldn't make."

Juniors John Mooney (14.1 points, 10.9 rebounds per game) and T.J. Gibbs (13.9 points) are leading the offense, with sophomore D.J. Harvey adding 10.8 points per game.

The Irish haven't been able to replace the ball-distribution skills of senior Rex Pflueger, who went down with a torn ACL in his left knee in December. He was averaging 4.3 assists a game.

"The reality is we are kind of who we are right now," Brey said, referring to his team's offensive struggles. "Getting over the hump is a big hurdle for any group that is developing. We've shown no signs of being able to do it. That's who we are."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Robinson
5 G
T. Gibbs
10 G
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
47.5 Field Goal % 35.8
41.1 Three Point % 33.3
82.5 Free Throw % 76.9
  Personal foul on Nickeil Alexander-Walker 11:43
  Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham 12:04
  Ahmed Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot 12:06
  Offensive rebound by Ty Outlaw 12:12
  Ty Outlaw missed 3-pt. jump shot 12:14
  Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 12:35
  T.J. Gibbs missed free throw 12:35
  Shooting foul on Ahmed Hill 12:35
+ 3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Harvey 12:36
+ 1 Nickeil Alexander-Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 12:54
+ 1 Nickeil Alexander-Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 12:54
Team Stats
Points 39 32
Field Goals 13-37 (35.1%) 10-36 (27.8%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 3-17 (17.6%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 19
Offensive 10 4
Defensive 21 14
Team 3 1
Assists 6 5
Steals 5 8
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 13 8
Fouls 13 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F
13 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
10
T. Gibbs G
9 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo 20 Virginia Tech 20-6 30939
home team logo Notre Dame 13-13 23932
ND +4, O/U 133
Purcell Pavilion South Bend, IN
ND +4, O/U 133
Purcell Pavilion South Bend, IN
Team Stats
away team logo 20 Virginia Tech 20-6 74.7 PPG 35.1 RPG 15.9 APG
home team logo Notre Dame 13-13 70.7 PPG 40 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F 14.3 PPG 6.9 RPG 2.1 APG 53.2 FG%
10
T. Gibbs G 13.9 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.6 APG 36.2 FG%
Top Scorers
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F 13 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
10
T. Gibbs G 9 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
35.1 FG% 27.8
33.3 3PT FG% 17.6
80.0 FT% 90.0
Virginia Tech
Starters
K. Blackshear Jr.
N. Alexander-Walker
I. Wilkins
A. Hill
T. Outlaw
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Blackshear Jr. 13 9 3 5/9 1/2 2/3 2 23 0 0 3 2 7
N. Alexander-Walker 8 2 0 2/6 1/2 3/3 3 26 0 0 4 0 2
I. Wilkins 8 6 0 2/2 1/1 3/4 0 13 1 0 2 3 3
A. Hill 5 3 0 2/10 1/4 0/0 2 27 0 0 0 1 2
T. Outlaw 3 4 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 3 19 0 0 2 2 2
On Court
K. Blackshear Jr.
N. Alexander-Walker
I. Wilkins
A. Hill
T. Outlaw
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Blackshear Jr. 13 9 3 5/9 1/2 2/3 2 23 0 0 3 2 7
N. Alexander-Walker 8 2 0 2/6 1/2 3/3 3 26 0 0 4 0 2
I. Wilkins 8 6 0 2/2 1/1 3/4 0 13 1 0 2 3 3
A. Hill 5 3 0 2/10 1/4 0/0 2 27 0 0 0 1 2
T. Outlaw 3 4 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 3 19 0 0 2 2 2
On Bench
P. Horne
J. Kabongo
J. Robinson
L. Nolley II
T. Radford
B. Palmer
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Horne 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 1 1 1 0
J. Kabongo 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2 1 0 0 0 0
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 39 31 6 13/37 5/15 8/10 13 117 5 1 13 10 21
Notre Dame
Starters
T. Gibbs
N. Laszewski
J. Durham
D. Harvey
D. Goodwin
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Gibbs 9 2 0 2/9 2/6 3/4 3 27 3 0 1 0 2
N. Laszewski 7 0 0 2/6 1/5 2/2 0 11 0 1 1 0 0
J. Durham 6 1 0 1/1 0/0 4/4 1 15 1 1 1 0 1
D. Harvey 4 4 1 2/7 0/1 0/0 3 16 1 0 2 2 2
D. Goodwin 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 0 2
On Court
T. Gibbs
N. Laszewski
J. Durham
D. Harvey
D. Goodwin
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Gibbs 9 2 0 2/9 2/6 3/4 3 27 3 0 1 0 2
N. Laszewski 7 0 0 2/6 1/5 2/2 0 11 0 1 1 0 0
J. Durham 6 1 0 1/1 0/0 4/4 1 15 1 1 1 0 1
D. Harvey 4 4 1 2/7 0/1 0/0 3 16 1 0 2 2 2
D. Goodwin 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 0 2
On Bench
R. Pflueger
L. Nelligan
R. Carmody
C. Doherty
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Pflueger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nelligan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Carmody - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Doherty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 18 5 10/36 3/17 9/10 13 84 8 2 8 4 14
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores