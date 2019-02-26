GATECH
UVA

No. 2 Virginia starts home stretch vs. Georgia Tech

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 26, 2019

With just two weeks in the regular season left to play, No. 2 Virginia enters Wednesday night's game in Charlottesville, Va., against Georgia Tech in a familiar position.

The Cavaliers (24-2, 12-2 ACC) find themselves tied with two others atop the ACC standings, with a good shot of taking home another regular-season title -- their fourth in the last six seasons.

Georgia Tech will be just the third unranked opponent Virginia has faced in the month of February after the Cavaliers posted a 3-1 record over ranked foes this month.

The Yellow Jackets boast just one double-digit scorer this season in Jose Alvarado (12.6 points per game), as they shoot just 43.3 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc as a team.

"We're not in position to hit any doubles, or triples or home runs," Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner said in his Monday teleconference. "We need to hit singles."

After Virginia, the Yellow Jackets (12-16, 4-11) have just two more regular-season games left and find themselves losers in eight of their last nine games. Not only has Georgia Tech been losing games at a rapid pace, but their 11 league losses have come by an average of over 15 points.

"Maybe that's just part of being a young team," Pastner said of his squad. "You're continuing to have them understand about that energy factor."

Georgia Tech has lost 11 of their last 13 games against the Cavaliers and are currently on a six-game losing streak in Charlottesville.

While the Yellow Jackets' defense has been their strong point this season, their offense sputters to the tone of 65.2 points per game. They have not scored more than 54 points during their four-game losing streak to the Cavaliers.

Virginia sophomore De'Andre Hunter is coming off of two straight games where he committed two early first-half fouls, forcing head coach Tony Bennett to sit him.

"I just want to be out there so when I get a chance, I can be aggressive," Hunter said.

On Saturday against Louisville, Hunter scored 19 of his career-high 26 points in the second half, pushing the Cavaliers past the Cardinals. Hunter is now tied for the team lead in scoring at 15.2 points per game and is shooting 54.3 percent from the field.

"He's playing really good basketball," Bennett said of Hunter. "I couldn't be happier for him. You see it in his eyes. We needed that."

Hunter is one of three Cavaliers averaging in double figures, as junior guards Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome score 15.2 and 12.8 points per game respectively.

Wednesday night's clash will be the final game of the month for both teams as the calendar flips to March. Virginia would currently receive the coveted double-bye and be the third seed in the ACC Tournament, while Georgia Tech sits in the 12th slot.

Virginia owns an ACC best 70-7 home record since 2014 and looks to improve its record this season to 13-1 on its home court.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Alvarado
10 G
T. Jerome
11 G
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
39.3 Field Goal % 43.0
27.7 Three Point % 40.5
77.2 Free Throw % 75.0
+ 3 Kihei Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Jerome 16:01
  Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite 16:09
  Curtis Haywood II missed layup 16:11
  Defensive rebound by Moses Wright 16:25
  De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot 16:27
  Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter 16:40
  Jose Alvarado missed jump shot 16:42
+ 2 De'Andre Hunter made layup, assist by Mamadi Diakite 17:06
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Guy 17:18
  Moses Wright missed jump shot 17:20
+ 3 Kyle Guy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 17:40
Team Stats
Points 24 51
Field Goals 10-35 (28.6%) 20-38 (52.6%)
3-Pointers 1-8 (12.5%) 8-15 (53.3%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 16 28
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 11 19
Team 1 4
Assists 2 12
Steals 2 1
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 4 4
Fouls 5 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
J. Banks III F
9 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
12
D. Hunter G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Georgia Tech 12-16 22224
home team logo 2 Virginia 24-2 411051
UVA -18.5, O/U 120
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
UVA -18.5, O/U 120
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Georgia Tech 12-16 65.2 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo 2 Virginia 24-2 71.5 PPG 37.7 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
1
J. Banks III F 9.9 PPG 7.6 RPG 1.3 APG 53.1 FG%
12
D. Hunter G 15.2 PPG 5.4 RPG 2.0 APG 54.3 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Banks III F 9 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
12
D. Hunter G 16 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
28.6 FG% 52.6
12.5 3PT FG% 53.3
60.0 FT% 100.0
Georgia Tech
Starters
J. Banks III
J. Alvarado
M. Wright
C. Haywood II
K. Moore
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Banks III 9 5 0 3/7 0/0 3/3 1 20 0 0 0 0 5
J. Alvarado 4 0 1 2/6 0/1 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 0 0
M. Wright 4 6 1 2/5 0/0 0/2 1 18 1 1 1 2 4
C. Haywood II 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
K. Moore 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
J. Banks III
J. Alvarado
M. Wright
C. Haywood II
K. Moore
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Banks III 9 5 0 3/7 0/0 3/3 1 20 0 0 0 0 5
J. Alvarado 4 0 1 2/6 0/1 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 0 0
M. Wright 4 6 1 2/5 0/0 0/2 1 18 1 1 1 2 4
C. Haywood II 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
K. Moore 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
A. Gueye
B. Alston
S. Phillips
S. Ogbonda
S. Medlock
E. Cole
E. Jester
M. Rice
A. Schafer
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gueye 0 1 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 1 0
B. Alston 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
S. Phillips 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
S. Ogbonda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Medlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Jester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 15 2 10/35 1/8 3/5 5 86 2 2 4 4 11
Virginia
Starters
D. Hunter
T. Jerome
K. Guy
K. Clark
M. Diakite
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hunter 16 4 2 6/10 1/4 3/3 2 21 0 0 2 1 3
T. Jerome 11 3 3 5/10 1/2 0/0 0 19 0 0 1 1 2
K. Guy 9 2 0 3/7 3/5 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 2
K. Clark 6 2 5 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 2
M. Diakite 2 5 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 2 0 1 4
On Court
D. Hunter
T. Jerome
K. Guy
K. Clark
M. Diakite
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hunter 16 4 2 6/10 1/4 3/3 2 21 0 0 2 1 3
T. Jerome 11 3 3 5/10 1/2 0/0 0 19 0 0 1 1 2
K. Guy 9 2 0 3/7 3/5 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 2
K. Clark 6 2 5 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 2
M. Diakite 2 5 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 2 0 1 4
On Bench
J. Huff
B. Key
J. Salt
M. Anthony
F. Badocchi
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
F. Caffaro
K. Stattmann
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Huff 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 1 0 1 2
B. Key 3 4 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 11 1 0 1 1 3
J. Salt 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 1 0 0 1
M. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Badocchi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stattmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 24 12 20/38 8/15 3/3 5 119 1 4 4 5 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores