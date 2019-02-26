With just two weeks in the regular season left to play, No. 2 Virginia enters Wednesday night's game in Charlottesville, Va., against Georgia Tech in a familiar position.

The Cavaliers (24-2, 12-2 ACC) find themselves tied with two others atop the ACC standings, with a good shot of taking home another regular-season title -- their fourth in the last six seasons.

Georgia Tech will be just the third unranked opponent Virginia has faced in the month of February after the Cavaliers posted a 3-1 record over ranked foes this month.

The Yellow Jackets boast just one double-digit scorer this season in Jose Alvarado (12.6 points per game), as they shoot just 43.3 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc as a team.

"We're not in position to hit any doubles, or triples or home runs," Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner said in his Monday teleconference. "We need to hit singles."

After Virginia, the Yellow Jackets (12-16, 4-11) have just two more regular-season games left and find themselves losers in eight of their last nine games. Not only has Georgia Tech been losing games at a rapid pace, but their 11 league losses have come by an average of over 15 points.

"Maybe that's just part of being a young team," Pastner said of his squad. "You're continuing to have them understand about that energy factor."

Georgia Tech has lost 11 of their last 13 games against the Cavaliers and are currently on a six-game losing streak in Charlottesville.

While the Yellow Jackets' defense has been their strong point this season, their offense sputters to the tone of 65.2 points per game. They have not scored more than 54 points during their four-game losing streak to the Cavaliers.

Virginia sophomore De'Andre Hunter is coming off of two straight games where he committed two early first-half fouls, forcing head coach Tony Bennett to sit him.

"I just want to be out there so when I get a chance, I can be aggressive," Hunter said.

On Saturday against Louisville, Hunter scored 19 of his career-high 26 points in the second half, pushing the Cavaliers past the Cardinals. Hunter is now tied for the team lead in scoring at 15.2 points per game and is shooting 54.3 percent from the field.

"He's playing really good basketball," Bennett said of Hunter. "I couldn't be happier for him. You see it in his eyes. We needed that."

Hunter is one of three Cavaliers averaging in double figures, as junior guards Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome score 15.2 and 12.8 points per game respectively.

Wednesday night's clash will be the final game of the month for both teams as the calendar flips to March. Virginia would currently receive the coveted double-bye and be the third seed in the ACC Tournament, while Georgia Tech sits in the 12th slot.

Virginia owns an ACC best 70-7 home record since 2014 and looks to improve its record this season to 13-1 on its home court.

