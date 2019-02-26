TENN
No. 7 Tennessee regrouping for trip to Ole Miss

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 26, 2019

Seventh-ranked Tennessee hopes to get its season headed back in a positive direction on the road when the Volunteers visit Mississippi on Wednesday night in Oxford, Miss.

Tennessee (24-3, 12-2) will be pursuing a 25th win for just the fifth time in school history when it attempts to snap a two-game road losing streak at a site where the Volunteers have had more than their fair share of problems in the recent past.

Mississippi (19-8, 9-5) has beaten Tennessee in six of the teams' last eight meetings in Oxford, although the Volunteers were able to escape with a 73-65 win on their visit last February.

Unless they hook up in the upcoming conference tournament, this will be the only time Tennessee and Mississippi will meet this season.

No doubt, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes is looking forward to his team getting back on the court after spending much of the past three days revisiting Saturday's 82-80 overtime loss at LSU.

Barnes hasn't had much to say about a controversial foul called on Grant Williams with six-tenths of a second remaining in overtime in a tie game. Instead, he has focused much of his attention on the final seconds of regulation, where his team had possession of the ball but did not get off the type of shot he'd have wanted.

One reason: Despite the fact that Barnes saw his team's final possession going nowhere, he was prohibited by rule from calling a timeout.

"I think we have a really bad rule in college basketball where coaches can't call timeouts in that situation," he told reporters in the wake of the defeat. "That's a perfect situation where you want your players to come down the floor ready to play. If we see something we don't like, we should be the ones to call a timeout."

The Volunteers had been unbeaten in their first six road games this season before losing their last two. That stretch includes an 86-69 shellacking at Kentucky.

A win at Mississippi doesn't figure to come easy. The Rebels are 11-3 at home this season, with Saturday's 72-71 win over Georgia being their third straight.

They enter Wednesday's game not only having won five of six overall, but with the incentive of reaching 20 wins for the eighth time in the last 10 seasons.

Like his Tennessee counterpart, Mississippi coach Kermit Davis found himself being asked more questions about a political statement made by his players Saturday rather than the impressive performance immediately thereafter that led to the narrow win.

Eight Rebels knelt during the national anthem, explaining afterward the action was in response to a pro-Confederate gathering that was taking place across campus.

Davis came to his players' defense after the incident became national news.

"This was all about the hate groups that came to our community and tried to spread racism and bigotry in our community. It has created a lot of tension for our campus," he explained to reporters after the game. "I think our players made an emotional decision to show these people they aren't welcome on our campus, and we respect our players' freedom and ability to choose that."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Bone
0 G
T. Davis
3 G
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
15.6 Pts. Per Game 15.6
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
47.3 Field Goal % 45.7
33.3 Three Point % 37.9
82.8 Free Throw % 75.3
+ 2 Grant Williams made jump shot, assist by Lamonte Turner 13:36
  Defensive rebound by Grant Williams 13:47
  Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot 13:49
+ 3 Admiral Schofield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamonte Turner 14:15
+ 3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 14:29
+ 2 Grant Williams made dunk, assist by Admiral Schofield 14:45
+ 3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 15:00
  Defensive rebound by Bruce Stevens 15:09
  John Fulkerson missed reverse layup 15:11
+ 2 Breein Tyree made jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 15:31
+ 1 Grant Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 15:44
Team Stats
Points 55 49
Field Goals 22-40 (55.0%) 18-44 (40.9%)
3-Pointers 3-9 (33.3%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 8-9 (88.9%) 6-6 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 19
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 20 10
Team 2 5
Assists 10 10
Steals 4 5
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 7 4
Fouls 6 10
Technicals 0 0
2
G. Williams F
14 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
3
T. Davis G
11 PTS, 1 AST
12T
Tennessee
Starters
G. Williams
L. Turner
A. Schofield
J. Fulkerson
J. Bowden
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Williams 14 4 3 5/8 0/0 4/4 1 24 2 1 1 1 3
L. Turner 13 3 2 6/9 1/3 0/0 0 22 2 0 0 0 3
A. Schofield 8 4 1 3/6 2/3 0/0 2 21 0 0 2 1 3
J. Fulkerson 6 3 1 2/4 0/0 2/2 1 13 0 0 0 2 1
J. Bowden 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 16 0 0 1 0 1
On Bench
Y. Pons
J. Johnson
D. Walker
B. Woodson
L. Campbell
J. Fleschman
Z. Kent
D. Burns
B. Jancek
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Y. Pons 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
J. Johnson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Walker 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Woodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jancek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 24 10 22/40 3/9 8/9 6 102 4 1 7 4 20
Ole Miss
Starters
B. Hinson
B. Tyree
D. Shuler
B. Stevens
K. Buffen
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hinson 10 2 0 4/8 2/6 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 2
B. Tyree 9 1 4 3/7 1/2 2/2 0 21 0 0 1 0 1
D. Shuler 8 0 1 3/6 2/2 0/0 0 20 0 0 1 0 0
B. Stevens 6 6 3 3/8 0/1 0/0 1 21 0 0 1 1 5
K. Buffen 5 4 1 1/4 0/0 3/3 2 13 3 0 0 3 1
On Bench
D. Olejniczak
D. Davis
A. Morgano
Z. Naylor
J. McBride
L. Rodriguez
C. Curry
F. Miller Jr.
B. Halums
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Olejniczak 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 6 1 0 0 0 0
D. Davis 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 1
A. Morgano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Naylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Halums - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 14 10 18/44 7/17 6/6 10 107 5 1 4 4 10
