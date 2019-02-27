UNLV
UNLV
Rebels
15-12
away team logo
66
TF 8
FINAL
2nd
2:55
CBSSN
Wed Feb. 27
11:00pm
BONUS
79
TF 8
home team logo
NEVADA
12 Nevada
Wolf Pack
25-2
ML: +1124
NEVADA -17, O/U 152.5
ML: -1943
UNLV
NEVADA

Can No. 12 Nevada continue in-state dominance of UNLV?

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 27, 2019

Nevada has long played second fiddle to UNLV but that hasn't been the case in recent seasons.

The No. 12 Wolf Pack are clearly the state's top program heading into Wednesday's home matchup in Reno as they attempt to defeat the Rebels for the sixth time in the past seven meetings.

Nevada thumped the Rebels 87-70 in Las Vegas earlier this season and looks to complete the season sweep. The Wolf Pack (25-2, 12-2 Mountain West) also are looking to win their 17th straight home contest dating back to last season.

Nevada coach Eric Musselman is expecting a loud crowd when the Rebels come looking to post the upset.

"Bring your ear plugs if you don't like noise," Musselman said during a recent news conference. "I almost feel like the roof could come off on Wednesday. But the good thing is, for us, it's not going to be that much different.

"There wasn't a seat to be had the other night and a couple games before that."

The other night was Saturday's 74-68 win over Fresno State, a bounce-back performance that followed a 65-57 road loss at San Diego State last Wednesday.

Senior shooting guard Caleb Martin scored 24 points against Fresno State for his 15th 20-point outing of the season while senior power forward Jordan Caroline had 17 points after struggling to a season-low eight points on 3-of-12 shooting against San Diego State.

Musselman said Monday that Caroline is bothered by foot and ankle injuries. In addition, senior forward Cody Martin -- twin brother of Caleb -- has a bruised hip bone. Musselman expects both players to play against the Rebels.

Nevada dropped six places in the rankings due to its loss to San Diego State. After the victory over Fresno State, Musselman alluded to the high expectations and scrutiny the program is under this season.

"This stuff is really, really hard," Musselman told reporters. "To be 25-2, everybody starts writing and talking (after you lose a game). It's hard to win a game every night. We've got some banged-up bodies for sure. The last couple of games, we have a tired group."

UNLV (15-12, 9-6) is coming off a 60-59 loss at home to San Diego State after winning its previous three games.

The Rebels' ho-hum season has placed third-year coach Marvin Menzies on the hot seat and he isn't too happy about it.

"A non-issue," Menzies told reporters recently. "I know where I stand here with my athletic director, with my president. It can be a distraction because the players hear some of that stuff, so we talk about it with them and say, 'Hey guys, focus on us, focus on what's going on.'"

Senior guard Noah Robotham had his shooting focus in line as he matched his season high of five 3-pointers while scoring 18 points in Saturday's loss to the Aztecs.

"I got a lot of good looks," Robotham said afterward. "Once you're in a rhythm like that, it feels like you're in a workout. It was big for us because we were down ... and I think people around UNLV really love 3s, so it's important to make those."

Senior guard Kris Clyburn, who averages a team-best 13.3 points, scored 23 points in last month's loss to Nevada. Caleb Martin scored 26 points for the Wolf Pack in that game.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
N. Robotham
5 G
J. Caroline
24 G
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
9.6 Reb. Per Game 9.6
36.9 Field Goal % 47.6
34.2 Three Point % 40.4
73.1 Free Throw % 65.5
+ 1 Amauri Hardy made 1st of 2 free throws 3:09
  Shooting foul on Cody Martin 3:09
  Defensive rebound by Nevada 3:28
  Kris Clyburn missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:30
  Offensive rebound by Noah Robotham 3:47
  Kris Clyburn missed layup, blocked by Cody Martin 3:49
  Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong 3:54
  Cody Martin missed jump shot 3:56
  Defensive rebound by Tre'Shawn Thurman 4:11
  Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed tip-in 4:13
  Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong 4:15
Team Stats
Points 66 79
Field Goals 26-59 (44.1%) 29-57 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 6-11 (54.5%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 38 29
Offensive 12 8
Defensive 18 16
Team 8 5
Assists 11 16
Steals 8 9
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 16 8
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
A. Hardy G
17 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
11
Co. Martin F
23 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo UNLV 15-12 283866
home team logo 12 Nevada 25-2 463379
NEVADA -17, O/U 152.5
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
NEVADA -17, O/U 152.5
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
Team Stats
away team logo UNLV 15-12 74.0 PPG 42.3 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo 12 Nevada 25-2 81.2 PPG 40 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
3
A. Hardy G 13.0 PPG 2.6 RPG 3.4 APG 44.5 FG%
11
Co. Martin F 10.7 PPG 4.4 RPG 5.2 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
A. Hardy G 17 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
11
Co. Martin F 23 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
44.1 FG% 50.9
33.3 3PT FG% 44.0
54.5 FT% 76.9
UNLV
Starters
A. Hardy
K. Clyburn
N. Robotham
C. Diong
N. Blair
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hardy 17 1 3 6/12 3/4 2/3 3 28 1 0 1 0 1
K. Clyburn 16 2 0 7/14 1/4 1/2 2 33 3 0 5 0 2
N. Robotham 13 4 4 5/11 3/9 0/0 0 34 1 0 3 1 3
C. Diong 4 9 0 2/6 0/0 0/2 4 27 3 0 2 5 4
N. Blair 3 6 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 22 0 1 1 2 4
On Court
A. Hardy
K. Clyburn
N. Robotham
C. Diong
N. Blair
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hardy 17 1 3 6/12 3/4 2/3 3 28 1 0 1 0 1
K. Clyburn 16 2 0 7/14 1/4 1/2 2 33 3 0 5 0 2
N. Robotham 13 4 4 5/11 3/9 0/0 0 34 1 0 3 1 3
C. Diong 4 9 0 2/6 0/0 0/2 4 27 3 0 2 5 4
N. Blair 3 6 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 22 0 1 1 2 4
On Bench
B. Hamilton
T. Woodbury
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
B. Coupet Jr.
C. Dembele
D. Sljivancanin
T. Beck
J. Green
S. Juiston
M. Coleman
L. Bangai
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hamilton 4 0 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
T. Woodbury 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1 10 0 0 0 1 1
B. Coupet Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Beck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Juiston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bangai - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 30 11 26/59 8/24 6/11 16 163 8 1 16 12 18
Nevada
Starters
Co. Martin
Ca. Martin
J. Caroline
T. Thurman
C. Henson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Co. Martin 23 2 6 8/14 4/6 3/3 1 35 1 1 1 0 2
Ca. Martin 22 4 2 8/13 6/11 0/0 2 35 4 0 3 1 3
J. Caroline 15 12 3 6/15 1/3 2/3 2 33 1 0 2 4 8
T. Thurman 9 3 2 3/5 0/0 3/5 2 21 1 0 0 1 2
C. Henson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 0
On Court
Co. Martin
Ca. Martin
J. Caroline
T. Thurman
C. Henson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Co. Martin 23 2 6 8/14 4/6 3/3 1 35 1 1 1 0 2
Ca. Martin 22 4 2 8/13 6/11 0/0 2 35 4 0 3 1 3
J. Caroline 15 12 3 6/15 1/3 2/3 2 33 1 0 2 4 8
T. Thurman 9 3 2 3/5 0/0 3/5 2 21 1 0 0 1 2
C. Henson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 0
On Bench
J. Johnson
J. Brown
N. Zouzoua
L. Drew
D. Cunningham
J. Harris
J. Anderson
J. Townsell
K. Hymes
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson 4 1 2 2/7 0/4 0/0 3 22 0 0 0 1 0
J. Brown 3 0 1 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 8 1 0 1 0 0
N. Zouzoua - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Drew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Townsell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hymes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 24 16 29/57 11/25 10/13 12 165 9 4 8 8 16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores