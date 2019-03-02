Nevada coach Eric Musselman said his senior trio of Caleb Martin, Cody Martin and Jordan Caroline were "phenomenal" in Wednesday night's 89-73 rout of in-state rival UNLV.

And he said the 12th-ranked Wolf Pack will need a similar effort from his big three on Saturday night when they travel to second-place Utah State in a contest that likely will decide the regular-season Mountain West championship.

Nevada (26-2, 13-2 MW) holds a half-game lead over the Aggies (23-6, 13-3), who have won five straight games including an impressive 70-54 victory over San Diego State on Tuesday night at The Spectrum in Logan, Utah.

Utah State is 13-1 at home this season, with the lone loss coming to Fresno State, 78-77, on Braxton Huggins' 3-pointer with five seconds to go. And if the opportunity to move into first place in the Mountain West wasn't enough to get Aggies fans fired up, the school is also giving away free bacon to the first 1,500 fans in attendance.

Yes, free bacon.

The Martin twins and Caroline combined for 67 points on 24-of-44 shooting, including 12 of 21 3-pointers, in completing the school's sixth two-game sweep of the Runnin' Rebels in 32 seasons on Wednesday night in Reno.

Caleb Martin, the reigning Mountain West Player of the Year, led the way with 24 points while Cody Martin finished with a season-high 23 points and eight assists. Caroline added his 16th double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

"Our big three played great," Musselman told nevadasportsnet.com. "And when our big three play really good, we are a phenomenal basketball team. Those three guys ... I thought were absolutely phenomenal, and we need those three to play really well in Logan on Saturday night."

Nevada is trying to become the first school in Mountain West history to win three consecutive outright regular-season titles. The Wolf Pack have three games remaining, including at Air Force on Tuesday night and at home against old nemesis San Diego State next Saturday.

The Aztecs defeated Nevada, 65-57, last week in San Diego and have won three in a row over the Wolf Pack, including in the semifinal of the Mountain West tournament last March in Las Vegas.

Utah State, which finishes its regular season on Tuesday night at Colorado State, comes in off a dominating 70-54 win over San Diego State, its first over the Aztecs in 12 games as Mountain West opponents.

The Aggies did it despite going 1 of 15 from the 3-point line to start the game. They made up for the poor shooting by winning the rebounding battle, 44-30, including converting 14 offensive boards into 18 second-chance points.

Forward Quinn Taylor led the way with 13 points and 11 rebounds while junior guard Sam Merrill, who leads the team in scoring (20.2 ppg), scored 19 points despite going 1 of 9 beyond the arc.

Nevada won the first meeting between the schools on Jan. 2 in Reno, 72-49. Caroline finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and the Wolf Pack held Utah State to just 26.2 percent shooting, including 4 of 23 from 3-point range.

"They (Wolf Pack) are really good," Utah State head coach Craig Smith said in the Logan Herald Journal. "They are the defending Mountain West champs. They made the Sweet 16 last year. They have it all. ... They are well-coached. At the end of the day, we just need to play Aggie basketball and not over-think it."

--Field Level Media

