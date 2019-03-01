Ethan Happ knew No. 19 Wisconsin would face a tougher challenge at Indiana Tuesday night than most anticipated.

The Badgers' senior center was right, as the Hoosiers banded together for a 75-73 double-overtime Big Ten Conference victory that came on the heels of a skid where they lost 12 times in 13 games.

"We knew that they were a better team than what their record shows in the Big Ten," Happ said. "We saw what they were doing earlier in the year. In the Big Ten, there's no easy games, and they were definitely a hungry team."

Happ could easily say the same thing about Wisconsin's opponent on Saturday, Penn State, but with one exception. Unlike Indiana, the Nittany Lions have strung together some conference wins lately, making the Badgers' home game, once again, more difficult than it might seem at first glance.

In a classic case of better late than never, Penn State (12-16, 5-12) has won three consecutive games. The Nittany Lions spent 40 minutes Wednesday night looking like a top 25 team, getting the best of No. 17 Maryland 78-61 in a game that wasn't that close.

Penn State jumped out to a 42-20 lead at the half and expanded it to 25 early in the second half before coasting to the finish line. Junior forward Lamar Stevens pumped in a game-high 24 points, putting him seventh on the school's all-time scoring list at 1,580 points.

"We're getting better," Nittany Lions coach Patrick Chambers said. "We played really good basketball out there today. I thought we played with energy and enthusiasm. Watching them on film, Maryland is without question one of the best teams in the league. We just had a good day and they didn't."

It was the fifth win in seven games for Penn State, which hasn't been picking on the weak links of the league. It also dumped then-No. 6 Michigan on Feb. 12 and scored a road win over an Illinois team which had won four of its last five, including a victory over Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions have the attention of some higher seeds heading toward the Big Ten Tournament.

"If you want to go back and watch us in November and December, and now you go back at watch us, that's improvement," Chambers said. "As a staff, you want to be the best you can be by the end of the year, and we're doing that. You want your players to continue to develop and get better. You're seeing that."

The trip to Kohl Center will be another measuring stick for Penn State's growth. Wisconsin (19-9, 11-6) is traditionally difficult to beat on its floor, and was efficient in a 71-52 victory over the Nittany Lions Jan. 6 in State College, Pa.

Happ stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists as the Badgers shot 49.2 percent from the field. They were also 8 of 16 from 3-point range while limiting Penn State to 37.7 percent from the floor.

Wisconsin remains in play for the double bye in the conference tournament that goes to the top four teams in the regular-season standings. The Badgers go into Saturday trailing Maryland by a half-game for fourth place and has a game in hand on the Terrapins.

--Field Level Media

