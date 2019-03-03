No Text
MICH
MD
No Text
Key Players
Z. Simpson
3 G
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
|34.4
|Min. Per Game
|34.4
|15.9
|Pts. Per Game
|15.9
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|43.9
|Field Goal %
|40.1
|29.2
|Three Point %
|33.5
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|82.6
|Lost ball turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Ignas Brazdeikis
|16.0
|+ 1
|Ignas Brazdeikis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Ignas Brazdeikis made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Darryl Morsell
|20.0
|+ 2
|Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup
|21.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Poole made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Poole made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.
|29.0
|+ 3
|Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando
|41.0
|Zavier Simpson missed free throw
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|62
|Field Goals
|25-57 (43.9%)
|25-58 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-15 (86.7%)
|6-10 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|35
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|19
|19
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|14
|8
|Steals
|4
|1
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|3
|9
|Fouls
|12
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
21 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
|Key Players
|
13
|I. Brazdeikis F
|14.6 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|0.9 APG
|46.0 FG%
|
23
|B. Fernando F
|14.2 PPG
|10.5 RPG
|2.0 APG
|64.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Brazdeikis F
|21 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|B. Fernando F
|12 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.9
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|86.7
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Brazdeikis
|21
|7
|1
|6/12
|2/4
|7/8
|0
|38
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Z. Simpson
|12
|4
|10
|6/7
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|J. Poole
|12
|1
|2
|4/12
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|38
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Teske
|11
|10
|0
|5/13
|1/6
|0/0
|3
|35
|0
|2
|0
|3
|7
|I. Livers
|11
|5
|1
|3/9
|3/8
|2/2
|2
|37
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Castleton
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Brooks
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. DeJulius
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Matthews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Faulds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Baird
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ozuna-Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johns Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nunez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|28
|14
|25/57
|6/20
|13/15
|12
|199
|4
|3
|3
|9
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Fernando
|12
|10
|1
|5/13
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|39
|1
|6
|3
|4
|6
|J. Smith
|11
|5
|0
|5/8
|1/2
|0/2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|A. Cowan Jr.
|10
|3
|1
|4/15
|1/7
|1/2
|4
|37
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|D. Morsell
|10
|3
|4
|4/8
|1/4
|1/1
|3
|34
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|E. Ayala
|10
|2
|2
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Wiggins
|5
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|2/2
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Lindo
|4
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|J. Tomaic
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Smith Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Bender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Terrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Valmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ramsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|30
|8
|25/58
|6/20
|6/10
|17
|201
|1
|6
|9
|11
|19
