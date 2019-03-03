MICH
MD

Key Players
Z. Simpson
3 G
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
15.9 Pts. Per Game 15.9
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
43.9 Field Goal % 40.1
29.2 Three Point % 33.5
66.7 Free Throw % 82.6
  Lost ball turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Ignas Brazdeikis 16.0
+ 1 Ignas Brazdeikis made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Ignas Brazdeikis made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Darryl Morsell 20.0
+ 2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 21.0
+ 1 Jordan Poole made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 Jordan Poole made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr. 29.0
+ 3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando 41.0
  Zavier Simpson missed free throw 41.0
Team Stats
Points 69 62
Field Goals 25-57 (43.9%) 25-58 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 13-15 (86.7%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 35
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 19 19
Team 6 5
Assists 14 8
Steals 4 1
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 3 9
Fouls 12 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
I. Brazdeikis F
21 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
23
B. Fernando F
12 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 9 Michigan 26-4 284169
home team logo 17 Maryland 21-9 243862
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
Team Stats
away team logo 9 Michigan 26-4 70.7 PPG 38.3 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo 17 Maryland 21-9 72.1 PPG 42.7 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
13
I. Brazdeikis F 14.6 PPG 5.3 RPG 0.9 APG 46.0 FG%
23
B. Fernando F 14.2 PPG 10.5 RPG 2.0 APG 64.7 FG%
Top Scorers
13
I. Brazdeikis F 21 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
23
B. Fernando F 12 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
43.9 FG% 43.1
30.0 3PT FG% 30.0
86.7 FT% 60.0
Michigan
Starters
I. Brazdeikis
Z. Simpson
J. Poole
J. Teske
I. Livers
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Brazdeikis 21 7 1 6/12 2/4 7/8 0 38 1 0 1 3 4
Z. Simpson 12 4 10 6/7 0/1 0/1 3 32 0 0 2 1 3
J. Poole 12 1 2 4/12 0/1 4/4 1 38 2 0 0 0 1
J. Teske 11 10 0 5/13 1/6 0/0 3 35 0 2 0 3 7
I. Livers 11 5 1 3/9 3/8 2/2 2 37 1 1 0 2 3
Bench
C. Castleton
E. Brooks
D. DeJulius
C. Matthews
A. Davis
J. Faulds
L. Wilson
C. Baird
R. Ozuna-Harrison
B. Johns Jr.
A. Nunez
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Castleton 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 5 0 0 0 0 0
E. Brooks 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
D. DeJulius 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
C. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ozuna-Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johns Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nunez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 28 14 25/57 6/20 13/15 12 199 4 3 3 9 19
Maryland
Starters
B. Fernando
J. Smith
A. Cowan Jr.
D. Morsell
E. Ayala
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Fernando 12 10 1 5/13 0/0 2/2 2 39 1 6 3 4 6
J. Smith 11 5 0 5/8 1/2 0/2 2 21 0 0 0 3 2
A. Cowan Jr. 10 3 1 4/15 1/7 1/2 4 37 0 0 4 0 3
D. Morsell 10 3 4 4/8 1/4 1/1 3 34 0 0 0 1 2
E. Ayala 10 2 2 4/7 2/4 0/0 2 33 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
A. Wiggins
R. Lindo
J. Tomaic
S. Smith Jr.
I. Bender
A. Terrell
T. Valmon
R. Mona
T. Ramsey
W. Clark
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Wiggins 5 2 0 1/2 1/1 2/2 4 16 0 0 0 0 2
R. Lindo 4 5 0 2/3 0/1 0/1 0 12 0 0 0 3 2
J. Tomaic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Smith Jr. 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
I. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Valmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ramsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 30 8 25/58 6/20 6/10 17 201 1 6 9 11 19
NCAA BB Scores