WASH
25 Washington
Huskies
22-6
away team logo
62
TF 11
FINAL
2nd
14.0
ESP2
Sun Mar. 3
4:00pm
BONUS
61
TF 7
home team logo
STNFRD
Stanford
Cardinal
15-13
ML: -131
STNFRD 2, O/U 137.5
ML: +111
WASH
STNFRD

After Cal disaster, No. 25 Washington tries Stanford

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 02, 2019

The No. 25 Washington Huskies will try to rebound from a shocking defeat at California when they complete a road trip with a Pac-12 game at Stanford on Sunday afternoon.

The Cardinal (15-13, 8-8) is coming off one of its most impressive victory of the season, a 98-50 shellacking of Washington State on Thursday night. Stanford led 52-15 at halftime, meaning it could have gone scoreless in the second half and still won.

Washington (22-6, 13-2) will be looking to win at Stanford for the first time since 2013. The Huskies have lost four in a row since, including 94-78 last February.

The Huskies have bounced back with a win after each of their previous five losses this season.

Flying south riding a three-game winning streak and ranked for the first time this season, Washington was hoping to celebrate its first outright conference regular-season title since 2012 with a victory at Cal on Thursday. The Huskies wound up clinching that title, but not in the way they had hoped.

They claimed the regular-season title and top seeding in the conference tournament because of losses that night by Arizona State and Oregon State. Washington, meanwhile, lost 76-73 to a Cal team that had been 0-15 in conference play.

"Championships or no championships, all I care about is playing the best that we can play as a team," Washington coach Mike Hopkins said after the loss. "I always say: We've been in uncharted territory. How do you know what you don't know?

"(The loss at Cal) was a great lesson. We just didn't play like you got to play to be a championship-level team."

Washington has a chance Sunday to equal its most wins ever in Pac-12 play. The 2012 conference champs went 14-4.

Actually, the Huskies have three shots at matching and potentially surpassing the 14-win total, with home games against Oregon State and Oregon slated for the week ahead to end the regular season.

Stanford has lost its past five games against ranked opponents, including three this season -- at North Carolina and Kansas, and at a neutral site against Wisconsin.

The Cardinal's last win against a ranked team came in a home game last January against Arizona State.

Stanford figures to face much more of a challenge in the Huskies, who shot 51.7 percent in their 80-64 home win over the Cardinal in January. Jaylen Nowell led four Washington players in double figures that night with 22 points. That point total was matched by Stanford star KZ Okpala, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.

The Cardinal limited Washington State to 30.8 percent shooting on Thursday. Stanford coach Jerod Haase would like to see that carry over to a much more talented opponent on Sunday.

"I thought our energy level was off the charts," he said after Thursday's win. "I loved our energy defensively."

Stanford needs wins its final two games to finish the Pac-12 regular season with a winning record for the second consecutive season. The Cardinal went 11-7 last year.

Stanford wraps up its regular season at home on Thursday night against rival Cal.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Nowell
5 G
D. Davis
1 G
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
50.7 Field Goal % 43.4
44.2 Three Point % 35.4
76.4 Free Throw % 75.8
  30-second timeout called 13.0
+ 2 Oscar Da Silva made layup, assist by Josh Sharma 14.0
  Offensive rebound by Oscar Da Silva 13.0
  Josh Sharma missed dunk, blocked by Hameir Wright 15.0
+ 2 Jaylen Nowell made jump shot 31.0
  Bad pass turnover on Cormac Ryan, stolen by Matisse Thybulle 57.0
+ 2 Jaylen Nowell made jump shot 1:27
+ 2 Josh Sharma made hook shot 1:51
  Bad pass turnover on Matisse Thybulle 2:07
  Offensive rebound by Jaylen Nowell 2:22
  Jaylen Nowell missed layup 2:24
Team Stats
Points 62 61
Field Goals 23-57 (40.4%) 20-50 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 15-25 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 40
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 19 26
Team 7 4
Assists 8 10
Steals 8 7
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 13 19
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
5
J. Nowell G
13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
20
J. Sharma C
16 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 25 Washington 22-6 293362
home team logo Stanford 15-13 233861
STNFRD 2, O/U 137.5
Maples Pavilion Stanford, CA
STNFRD 2, O/U 137.5
Maples Pavilion Stanford, CA
Team Stats
away team logo 25 Washington 22-6 71.1 PPG 35.8 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Stanford 15-13 73.7 PPG 39.4 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
5
J. Nowell G 16.3 PPG 5.5 RPG 3.2 APG 50.6 FG%
20
J. Sharma C 9.7 PPG 6.5 RPG 0.3 APG 70.8 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Nowell G 13 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
20
J. Sharma C 16 PTS 13 REB 1 AST
40.4 FG% 40.0
35.3 3PT FG% 37.5
66.7 FT% 60.0
Washington
Starters
J. Nowell
N. Dickerson
M. Thybulle
D. Crisp
H. Wright
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nowell 13 6 1 6/11 1/2 0/0 4 23 2 1 1 2 4
N. Dickerson 12 5 0 3/9 0/0 6/6 4 21 0 0 5 2 3
M. Thybulle 8 2 2 4/10 0/2 0/0 2 36 3 0 3 1 1
D. Crisp 7 3 0 2/8 1/4 2/5 2 36 1 0 2 0 3
H. Wright 5 2 2 1/5 1/3 2/2 3 30 1 4 0 0 2
On Court
J. Nowell
N. Dickerson
M. Thybulle
D. Crisp
H. Wright
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nowell 13 6 1 6/11 1/2 0/0 4 23 2 1 1 2 4
N. Dickerson 12 5 0 3/9 0/0 6/6 4 21 0 0 5 2 3
M. Thybulle 8 2 2 4/10 0/2 0/0 2 36 3 0 3 1 1
D. Crisp 7 3 0 2/8 1/4 2/5 2 36 1 0 2 0 3
H. Wright 5 2 2 1/5 1/3 2/2 3 30 1 4 0 0 2
On Bench
N. Carter
D. Green
S. Timmins
J. Bey
T. Rice
Q. Barnard
J. Crandall
R. Sorn
E. Hardy
N. Roberts
B. Penn-Johnson
J. Geron
N. Neubauer
R. Lundeen
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Carter 7 3 2 3/6 1/2 0/2 4 16 0 0 1 0 3
D. Green 6 2 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 0 2
S. Timmins 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 1 1
J. Bey 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 1 0 0 0 0
T. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Barnard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crandall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Sorn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Hardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Penn-Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Geron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Neubauer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lundeen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 25 8 23/57 6/17 10/15 21 198 8 5 13 6 19
Stanford
Starters
J. Sharma
O. Da Silva
C. Ryan
M. Sheffield
K. Okpala
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Sharma 16 13 1 6/12 0/0 4/6 3 31 2 4 1 4 9
O. Da Silva 15 10 3 5/8 1/2 4/5 3 31 1 1 1 5 5
C. Ryan 13 3 0 4/6 3/5 2/2 2 31 1 0 7 0 3
M. Sheffield 8 1 1 3/8 2/6 0/0 0 26 0 0 1 0 1
K. Okpala 6 4 2 2/6 0/1 2/8 3 29 0 1 3 1 3
On Court
J. Sharma
O. Da Silva
C. Ryan
M. Sheffield
K. Okpala
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Sharma 16 13 1 6/12 0/0 4/6 3 31 2 4 1 4 9
O. Da Silva 15 10 3 5/8 1/2 4/5 3 31 1 1 1 5 5
C. Ryan 13 3 0 4/6 3/5 2/2 2 31 1 0 7 0 3
M. Sheffield 8 1 1 3/8 2/6 0/0 0 26 0 0 1 0 1
K. Okpala 6 4 2 2/6 0/1 2/8 3 29 0 1 3 1 3
On Bench
J. Delaire
K. Pugh
I. White
L. Kisunas
T. Stanback
R. Herenton
D. Davis
S. Beskind
K. Fitzmorris
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Delaire 2 1 0 0/3 0/0 2/2 1 6 0 0 1 0 1
K. Pugh 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
I. White 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 2 0 1
L. Kisunas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0
T. Stanback - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beskind - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 36 10 20/50 6/16 15/25 16 169 7 6 19 10 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores