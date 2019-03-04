UVA
CUSE

Key Players
T. Jerome
11 G
T. Battle
25 G
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
17.7 Pts. Per Game 17.7
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
44.6 Field Goal % 43.7
42.9 Three Point % 31.1
74.3 Free Throw % 77.1
  Defensive rebound by Austin Katstra 27.0
  Adrian Autry missed free throw 27.0
  Personal foul on Marco Anthony 27.0
+ 2 Jayden Nixon made dunk 38.0
  Offensive rebound by Jayden Nixon 38.0
  Kody Stattmann missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Adrian Autry 1:14
  Lost ball turnover on Marco Anthony, stolen by Adrian Autry 1:14
  Defensive rebound by Virginia 1:43
  Tyus Battle missed free throw 1:43
  Shooting foul on Kody Stattmann 1:43
Team Stats
Points 79 53
Field Goals 28-51 (54.9%) 19-57 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 18-25 (72.0%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 5-11 (45.5%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 35 33
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 26 19
Team 3 3
Assists 22 8
Steals 7 9
Blocks 8 4
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
K. Guy G
25 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
33
E. Hughes F
11 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo 2 Virginia 27-2 324779
home team logo Syracuse 19-11 341953
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
Team Stats
away team logo 2 Virginia 27-2 71.9 PPG 37.6 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Syracuse 19-11 70.6 PPG 39.1 RPG 12.4 APG
Key Players
5
K. Guy G 15.1 PPG 4.3 RPG 2.1 APG 45.6 FG%
35
B. Boeheim G 5.9 PPG 1.4 RPG 0.9 APG 38.3 FG%
Top Scorers
5
K. Guy G 25 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
35
B. Boeheim G 11 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
54.9 FG% 33.3
72.0 3PT FG% 30.8
45.5 FT% 63.6
Virginia
Starters
K. Guy
D. Hunter
T. Jerome
J. Salt
K. Clark
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Guy 25 7 3 8/10 8/10 1/2 1 37 1 0 1 1 6
D. Hunter 21 6 5 7/13 5/7 2/3 0 35 0 3 4 2 4
T. Jerome 16 3 13 5/9 5/6 1/2 2 35 4 0 2 0 3
J. Salt 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/2 3 13 1 0 0 0 2
K. Clark 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 1
Syracuse
Starters
E. Hughes
T. Battle
P. Chukwu
F. Howard
O. Brissett
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Hughes 11 1 0 3/6 2/5 3/3 3 26 3 0 0 0 1
T. Battle 11 5 3 5/19 1/6 0/1 2 35 0 0 0 1 4
P. Chukwu 8 8 0 3/4 0/0 2/4 4 36 2 2 1 7 1
F. Howard 6 1 1 2/6 2/3 0/0 0 22 0 0 3 0 1
O. Brissett 6 8 2 2/8 0/2 2/2 2 25 1 1 1 2 6
NCAA BB Scores