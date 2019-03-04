No Text
UVA
CUSE
No Text
Key Players
T. Jerome
11 G
T. Battle
25 G
|36.4
|Min. Per Game
|36.4
|17.7
|Pts. Per Game
|17.7
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|44.6
|Field Goal %
|43.7
|42.9
|Three Point %
|31.1
|74.3
|Free Throw %
|77.1
|Defensive rebound by Austin Katstra
|27.0
|Adrian Autry missed free throw
|27.0
|Personal foul on Marco Anthony
|27.0
|+ 2
|Jayden Nixon made dunk
|38.0
|Offensive rebound by Jayden Nixon
|38.0
|Kody Stattmann missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Adrian Autry
|1:14
|Lost ball turnover on Marco Anthony, stolen by Adrian Autry
|1:14
|Defensive rebound by Virginia
|1:43
|Tyus Battle missed free throw
|1:43
|Shooting foul on Kody Stattmann
|1:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|53
|Field Goals
|28-51 (54.9%)
|19-57 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|18-25 (72.0%)
|8-26 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|5-11 (45.5%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|33
|Offensive
|6
|11
|Defensive
|26
|19
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|22
|8
|Steals
|7
|9
|Blocks
|8
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|Key Players
|
5
|K. Guy G
|15.1 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|2.1 APG
|45.6 FG%
|
35
|B. Boeheim G
|5.9 PPG
|1.4 RPG
|0.9 APG
|38.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Guy G
|25 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|B. Boeheim G
|11 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|54.9
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|72.0
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|45.5
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Diakite
|9
|5
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|26
|0
|4
|0
|1
|4
|J. Huff
|4
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|B. Key
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Nixon
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M. Anthony
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Katstra
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Stattmann
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|F. Badocchi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Caffaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|32
|22
|28/51
|18/25
|5/11
|16
|199
|7
|8
|11
|6
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Hughes
|11
|1
|0
|3/6
|2/5
|3/3
|3
|26
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Battle
|11
|5
|3
|5/19
|1/6
|0/1
|2
|35
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|P. Chukwu
|8
|8
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|36
|2
|2
|1
|7
|1
|F. Howard
|6
|1
|1
|2/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|O. Brissett
|6
|8
|2
|2/8
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|25
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Hughes
|11
|1
|0
|3/6
|2/5
|3/3
|3
|26
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Battle
|11
|5
|3
|5/19
|1/6
|0/1
|2
|35
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|P. Chukwu
|8
|8
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|36
|2
|2
|1
|7
|1
|F. Howard
|6
|1
|1
|2/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|O. Brissett
|6
|8
|2
|2/8
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|25
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Boeheim
|11
|2
|1
|4/11
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Autry
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Feldman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Featherston
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Dolezaj
|0
|5
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|26
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4
|R. Braswell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Paul
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Balandi
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Belbey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Sidibe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Carey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|30
|8
|19/57
|8/26
|7/11
|14
|202
|9
|4
|9
|11
|19
-
JACKST
ARKPB10
12
1st 11:50
-
TEXSO
ALAM2
0
1st 19:19
-
NORFLK
DELST27
21
1st 0.0
-
MORGAN
UMES34
40
1st 0.0
-
KENSAW
LPSCMB26
42
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
2UVA
CUSE79
53
Final
-
NALAB
UNF66
76
Final
-
JVILLE
LIB58
72
Final
-
NJTECH
FGC83
78
Final
-
GRAM
MVSU0
0139 O/U
+4.5
8:52pm
-
18KSTATE
TCU0
0132.5 O/U
+1
9:00pm ESP2
-
TEXAS
8TXTECH0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
NAU
MNTNA0
0150.5 O/U
-15.5
9:00pm
-
SUTAH
MONST0
0157.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
PVAM
ALST0
0142.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
WEBER
IDST0
0157 O/U
+4
9:05pm