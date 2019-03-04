KANSAS
13 Kansas
Jayhawks
22-7
away team logo
32
TF 2
FINAL
2nd
18:34
ESP2
Tue Mar. 5
9:00pm
BONUS
45
TF 0
home team logo
OKLA
Oklahoma
Sooners
18-11
ML: -139
OKLA 2.5, O/U 143
ML: +119
KANSAS
OKLA

No. 13 Kansas looks to keep title hopes alive at Oklahoma

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 04, 2019

Kansas coach Bill Self isn't focusing too much on the chances of extending the school's streak of earning at least a share of the Big 12 title to 15 consecutive seasons.

That's out of the Jayhawks' hands at this point.

Kansas (22-7, 11-5 Big 12) sits 1 1/2 games behind Texas Tech and Kansas State in the conference race after the Red Raiders and Wildcats both earned wins Monday night.

No. 13 Kansas visits Oklahoma on Tuesday night before finishing the regular season by hosting Baylor on Saturday. Unless both Texas Tech and Kansas State lose their regular-season finales to unranked opponents this weekend, the Jayhawks' conference-title streak will end regardless of Kansas' results.

"All we can do is what we can and control what we can," Self said. "All we can control is preparation for OU, and getting ready to play a good Sooner team that's also playing for a lot as well."

The Jayhawks relish the streak and still have a chance to keep it alive, which would require a two-win week to close the regular season and lots of help.

"It'll be interesting down there, but at least going into the last week, we're still in the game," Self said. "I think we're starting to play better, even if it doesn't always look that way. I think the ball's getting where it's going, I think we're understanding how we're going to score."

The Jayhawks have won two consecutive games and five of their last six to put themselves back in contention.

Still, Kansas has struggled away from home this season, going 3-7 in true road games, including 3-5 in Big 12 play.

As Self alluded to, Oklahoma (18-11, 6-10) has plenty to play for itself.

While Kansas is a lock to make the NCAA Tournament, the Sooners are still working to solidify a spot.

A 12-1 nonconference record -- with a schedule that made them the only team in Division I without a game against a Quadrant 4 opponent -- has kept the Sooners alive even with a 6-10 Big 12 record coming into Tuesday's game.

Kansas is a much different team than they were on Jan. 2, when the teams opened up conference play against each other, with Kansas prevailing 70-63 at home.

In that game, the Jayhawks had both Udoka Azubuike and Lagerald Vick in the starting lineup. That was Azubuike's last game of the year, as he tore ligaments in his right hand in practice shortly after the game, requiring season-ending surgery. Vick hasn't played in a month after taking a leave of absence for "personal reasons" in early February.

"They're always good," Sooners coach Lon Kruger said of the Jayhawks. "They've got one of the premier players in the country, of course, in (Dedric) Lawson and other really good players around him. So we know we have to come out with a great effort and make shots and do a good job on the boards and every other way."

In that first meeting, Kansas jumped out to a quick lead, leading by 15 at halftime, before Oklahoma tightened things up in the second half. The Jayhawks eventually prevailed, thanks to 13 points and 15 rebounds from Lawson.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Lawson
1 F
C. James
0 G
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
49.0 Field Goal % 41.5
35.2 Three Point % 33.9
79.5 Free Throw % 76.2
  Defensive rebound by Dedric Lawson 18:34
  Jamal Bieniemy missed driving layup 18:36
+ 2 Devon Dotson made driving layup 18:46
+ 1 Brady Manek made 2nd of 2 free throws 18:58
+ 1 Brady Manek made 1st of 2 free throws 18:58
  Shooting foul on Ochai Agbaji 18:58
  Defensive rebound by Brady Manek 19:13
  Dedric Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot 19:15
  Defensive rebound by Dedric Lawson 19:22
  Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot 19:24
+ 2 Ochai Agbaji made floating jump shot 19:37
Team Stats
Points 32 45
Field Goals 12-31 (38.7%) 16-32 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 2-15 (13.3%) 7-14 (50.0%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 6-6 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 20 15
Offensive 4 0
Defensive 16 15
Team 0 0
Assists 3 10
Steals 3 5
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 9 6
Fouls 7 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
D. Lawson F
8 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
35
B. Manek F
17 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo 13 Kansas 22-7 28432
home team logo Oklahoma 18-11 41445
OKLA 2.5, O/U 143
Lloyd Noble Center Norman, OK
OKLA 2.5, O/U 143
Lloyd Noble Center Norman, OK
Team Stats
away team logo 13 Kansas 22-7 75.8 PPG 40.1 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo Oklahoma 18-11 71.4 PPG 42.3 RPG 12.7 APG
Key Players
1
D. Lawson F 19.0 PPG 10.4 RPG 1.9 APG 49.1 FG%
35
B. Manek F 11.7 PPG 6.2 RPG 0.9 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
1
D. Lawson F 8 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
35
B. Manek F 17 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
38.7 FG% 50.0
13.3 3PT FG% 50.0
75.0 FT% 100.0
Kansas
Starters
D. Lawson
D. McCormack
D. Dotson
M. Garrett
O. Agbaji
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Lawson 8 8 0 2/5 1/4 3/4 0 17 1 0 1 2 6
D. McCormack 7 2 1 3/5 0/0 1/2 1 12 1 0 0 0 2
D. Dotson 6 3 2 2/5 0/2 2/2 0 16 0 0 1 1 2
M. Garrett 4 4 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 2 1 3
O. Agbaji 4 1 0 2/6 0/3 0/0 3 19 0 1 1 0 1
On Court
D. Lawson
D. McCormack
D. Dotson
M. Garrett
O. Agbaji
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Lawson 8 8 0 2/5 1/4 3/4 0 17 1 0 1 2 6
D. McCormack 7 2 1 3/5 0/0 1/2 1 12 1 0 0 0 2
D. Dotson 6 3 2 2/5 0/2 2/2 0 16 0 0 1 1 2
M. Garrett 4 4 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 2 1 3
O. Agbaji 4 1 0 2/6 0/3 0/0 3 19 0 1 1 0 1
On Bench
K. Lawson
C. Moore
M. Lightfoot
L. Vick
U. Azubuike
C. Teahan
S. De Sousa
E. Elliott
G. Luinstra
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lawson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 1
C. Moore 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
M. Lightfoot 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 2 0 1
L. Vick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Azubuike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Teahan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. De Sousa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Luinstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 20 3 12/31 2/15 6/8 7 93 3 1 9 4 16
Oklahoma
Starters
B. Manek
K. Doolittle
C. James
R. Odomes
J. Bieniemy
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Manek 17 4 0 6/8 3/5 2/2 0 17 0 0 0 0 4
K. Doolittle 10 6 1 4/8 0/0 2/2 1 19 2 0 1 0 6
C. James 6 3 2 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 19 1 0 0 0 3
R. Odomes 6 0 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 1 13 0 0 0 0 0
J. Bieniemy 3 1 5 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 18 1 0 2 0 1
On Court
B. Manek
K. Doolittle
C. James
R. Odomes
J. Bieniemy
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Manek 17 4 0 6/8 3/5 2/2 0 17 0 0 0 0 4
K. Doolittle 10 6 1 4/8 0/0 2/2 1 19 2 0 1 0 6
C. James 6 3 2 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 19 1 0 0 0 3
R. Odomes 6 0 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 1 13 0 0 0 0 0
J. Bieniemy 3 1 5 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 18 1 0 2 0 1
On Bench
M. Freeman
A. Calixte
J. McNeace
M. Reynolds
A. Reaves
P. Geha
T. Lazenby
H. Polla
R. Streller
K. Kuath
L. Stephenson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Freeman 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 4 1 0 0 0 0
A. Calixte 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 6 0 0 2 0 0
J. McNeace 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Reynolds 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 1
A. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Geha - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lazenby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Polla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Streller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kuath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stephenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 45 15 10 16/32 7/14 6/6 7 108 5 0 6 0 15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores