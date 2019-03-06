Coach Will Wade's resurgent LSU team has been riding the crest of a powerful wave for most of the season, and now it simply has to finish what it started.

Following wins last week over Texas A&M and Alabama, the Tigers (24-5, 14-2 Southeastern Conference) rose to No. 10 in the national rankings on Monday. It is their highest placement since a No. 9 ranking in December 2006, the season after LSU advanced to its last Final Four.

LSU has done it by winning its first eight SEC road games, and it can finish 9-0 on the road with a victory Wednesday night against Florida (17-12, 9-7 SEC). The Gators handed the Tigers their last loss, 82-77 in overtime, at Baton Rouge on Feb. 20.

"They beat us every which way you could beat us," Wade said, recalling that game. "I got outcoached, we got outplayed. It was a total, total beat-down. Total takedown from start to finish against Florida. ... That was my fault for not having us ready and me not being as prepared as Coach (Mike) White was. We've got a big challenge."

If LSU can beat the Gators and then take care of Vanderbilt (9-20, 0-16 SEC) on Saturday in Baton Rouge, the Tigers would claim their first SEC regular-season title since 2009.

Even though No. 5 Tennessee (26-3, 14-2 SEC) is tied with LSU in conference play, LSU holds the tiebreaker by virtue of its 82-80 overtime victory against the visiting Volunteers on Feb. 23.

"I think the hardest thing to do is win your regular-season conference championship," Wade said. "You can get lucky in a tournament or get bad luck in a tournament. You guys know how much I love consistency. If you win your regular-season conference championship, that means you're consistent."

LSU got more good news on Monday with the announcement that sophomore Tremont Waters was named one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, emblematic of the best point guard in college basketball. The other finalists are Josh Perkins (Gonzaga), Markus Howard (Marquette), Cassius Winston (Michigan State) and Ja Morant (Murray State).

"I've said all along I think he's the best point guard in the country," Wade said. "Tremont's been great for us all season. He's done a phenomenal job for us. It's all about winning. When you win, good things happen. If you win as a team, good things happen and individual awards come."

Waters returned to action on Saturday against Alabama after missing two games with an illness. He is averaging 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists per game.

In Waters' absence, freshman point guard Javonte Smart ran the LSU offense, and he was named the SEC freshman of the week after averaging 18 points, four rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals in LSU's two victories.

LSU's offense took a slight dive with Waters out of the lineup, but the Tigers held their past two opponents to an average of 62 points. LSU trailed by three points with less than six minutes to play at Alabama but outscored the Tide 17-7 to pull away and remain the only team undefeated on the road in SEC play.

Florida had won five straight until taking a disappointing 61-55 loss to Georgia on Saturday. The Gators shot just 37.5 percent from the field. Senior guard Jalen Hudson scored a team-high 13 points against Georgia, but he hit only 4 of 13 field-goal attempts.

White said his team didn't practice with the correct intensity heading into the Saturday contest, and he hopes the lesson will be learned.

"Late in the year, when you feel like you figured out the formula and you win five in a row, and you have a team coming in that we've already beaten in their place ... to have the energy we had in practice (Friday) and at the shootaround ant tip (Saturday) is discouraging," White said.

"I think certain teams can get casual at home, and we're certainly one of them. It's not for lack of communicating about it though, we're going to continue to talk about it and find ways to bring the same amount of edge and focus."

The loss came at a crucial time for the Gators' NCAA Tournament hopes. After hosting LSU, Florida will close the regular season on Saturday at No. 6 Kentucky (24-5, 13-3).

