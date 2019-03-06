If you're looking for further proof that the Big East Conference is the most unpredictable league in the country, take a peek at Wednesday night's matchup between No. 16 Marquette and Seton Hall in Newark, N.J.

The Golden Eagles (23-6, 12-4) had an outright regular-season conference title in their grasp until losing last week at Villanova and at home to Creighton. The Pirates (16-12, 7-9) are the definition of bubble team, but can control their destiny this week with chances for Quadrant 1 wins over Marquette and first-place Villanova.

Seton Hall could have given itself a bit more margin for error this week, but was unable to outlast Georgetown on Saturday night in a double-overtime thriller. The 77-71 defeat left star guard Myles Powell, who pumped in 35 points, searching for hope.

"We've still got two Top 25 teams coming to our house," he told the Asbury Park (N.J.) Press. "We're going to keep it together and keep fighting like we did today."

Powell has thrown every punch he can to keep the Pirates relevant in the bubble picture. Not only did he score nearly half their points at Georgetown, but his assists to Mike Nzei and Jared Rhoden forced overtime and a second overtime, respectively.

But he's not getting enough help. Powell shot 14 of 27 at Georgetown, but his teammates made just 15 of 52. Seton Hall's other four starters combined to hit only 7 of 27 shots, and that included a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double from Sandro Mamukelashvili.

The Pirates are also turning the ball over too much. They committed 19 at Georgetown, which the Hoyas turned into 21 points. The 12-point discrepancy in points off turnovers was the difference-maker.

Don't look for the Golden Eagles to have much sympathy. They wasted Markus Howard's game-high 33 points Sunday in a 66-60 loss to Creighton in Milwaukee. Turnovers were their bugaboo as well, as they hacked up 22 that led to 18 points for the Bluejays.

"We've just got to have a better focus going into games," Howard said. "I thought we didn't really have any energy or life from the beginning of the game to the end. So that's something we can't have. We have to have that spirit, that life, throughout the game. I think we lacked that today."

Howard did his part by scoring 21 straight points over an 11-minute span of the first half, but he also committed six turnovers. That kind of sloppiness defined Marquette last week. It also made 18 turnovers in the loss at Villanova.

Golden Eagles coach Steve Wojciechowski said he has to make his team more aware of the importance of valuing the basketball.

"If somebody makes running offense harder on you, you have to be more fundamentally sound," he said. "Obviously, I did not do a good job communicating that to our team. So like I said, that's on me."

Marquette held off Seton Hall 70-66 on Jan. 12 in Milwaukee, getting 26 from Howard, the conference's leading scorer. Powell delivered 21 points and nine boards for the Pirates.

