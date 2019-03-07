Brooks, Davis help No. 12 Houston beat SMU 90-79
HOUSTON (AP) Armoni Brooks had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Davis Jr. added 17 points and No. 12 Houston rebounded from its second loss of the season to beat SMU 90-79 on Thursday night.
With No. 25 Central Florida's 58-55 home victory over No. 20 Cincinnati, the Cougars (28-2, 15-2) clinched at least a share of the American Athletic Conference regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in next week's conference tournament. The last time Houston won a regular-season championship was when it shared the Southwest Conference title in 1991-92.
Brooks made six 3-pointers, Davis had four and the Cougars shot 53 percent overall, going 12 of 29 from behind the arc. Breaon Brady added 16 points, Galen Robinson Jr. had 11, and Houston turned 15 SMU turnovers into 22 points.
The 28 regular-season tied the 1967-68 team, which included Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes, for most in school history.
Jahmal McMurray had 24 points, and Ethan Chargois added 21 points for SMU (13-16, 5-12). Isiaha Mike scored 15 points, and Feron Hunt had 10 for the Mustangs. They shot 52 percent in losing for the ninth time in 10 games.
Houston used a 21-6 run over an eight-minute span to open up a 27-16 lead. Brooks hit three consecutive 3-pointers to lead the run.
Houston led 46-37 at the half behind 12 points each from Brady and Brooks.
After SMU opened the second half with Jarrey Foster's 3-pointer to cut the lead to six, Houston responded with an 11-0 run to up the lead to 57-40 with 17 minutes remaining on seven straight points by Davis. SMU got no closer than nine the rest of the way.
BIG PICTURE
SMU: The Mustangs were able to keep it close with hot shooting in the first half, hitting 68 percent from the floor, including 7 of 10 on 3-pointers, but Houston's depth was too much for SMU. The Mustangs were 21 of 26 from the free throw line.
Houston: The Cougars out-hustled SMU throughout, holding a 35-25 edge in rebounds and outscoring the Mustangs, 24-8 in second chance points and 38-20 in points in the paint. Houston's bench outscored the Mustangs' bench 37-1.
UP NEXT
SMU: At South Florida on Sunday.
Houston: At Cincinnati on Sunday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.1
|Min. Per Game
|30.1
|7.8
|Pts. Per Game
|7.8
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|47.4
|Field Goal %
|43.5
|14.3
|Three Point %
|32.9
|60.9
|Free Throw %
|64.8
|Defensive rebound by SMU
|1.0
|Landon Goesling missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|4.0
|Landon Goesling missed jump shot
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Armoni Brooks
|14.0
|Jahmar Young Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Jahmar Young Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Dejon Jarreau
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
|20.0
|Landon Goesling missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Landon Goesling made 2nd of 3 free throws
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|90
|Field Goals
|24-46 (52.2%)
|34-64 (53.1%)
|3-Pointers
|10-19 (52.6%)
|12-29 (41.4%)
|Free Throws
|21-26 (80.8%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|35
|Offensive
|3
|13
|Defensive
|19
|19
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|10
|19
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|16
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|J. McMurray G
|17.8 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|2.4 APG
|43.8 FG%
|
3
|A. Brooks G
|13.5 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|0.9 APG
|39.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. McMurray G
|24 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|A. Brooks G
|20 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|
|52.2
|FG%
|53.1
|
|
|52.6
|3PT FG%
|41.4
|
|
|80.8
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McMurray
|24
|1
|3
|9/13
|5/6
|1/1
|5
|37
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|E. Chargois
|21
|2
|2
|6/13
|2/5
|7/7
|2
|38
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|I. Mike
|15
|6
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|8/10
|1
|40
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|F. Hunt
|10
|3
|0
|4/5
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|24
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Foster
|8
|4
|1
|2/6
|2/3
|2/2
|4
|24
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McMurray
|24
|1
|3
|9/13
|5/6
|1/1
|5
|37
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|E. Chargois
|21
|2
|2
|6/13
|2/5
|7/7
|2
|38
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|I. Mike
|15
|6
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|8/10
|1
|40
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|F. Hunt
|10
|3
|0
|4/5
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|24
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Foster
|8
|4
|1
|2/6
|2/3
|2/2
|4
|24
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Young Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Dixon
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|W. Douglas
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Whitt Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Youngkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilfong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|22
|10
|24/46
|10/19
|21/26
|16
|199
|4
|0
|15
|3
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Davis Jr.
|17
|0
|4
|6/14
|4/11
|1/1
|1
|38
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|B. Brady
|16
|6
|2
|7/8
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|29
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|G. Robinson Jr.
|11
|1
|5
|5/8
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|28
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|F. White Jr.
|8
|3
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|L. Goesling
|1
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/3
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Davis Jr.
|17
|0
|4
|6/14
|4/11
|1/1
|1
|38
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|B. Brady
|16
|6
|2
|7/8
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|29
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|G. Robinson Jr.
|11
|1
|5
|5/8
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|28
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|F. White Jr.
|8
|3
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|L. Goesling
|1
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/3
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brooks
|20
|10
|0
|7/13
|6/10
|0/0
|4
|34
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|N. Hinton
|9
|9
|4
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|27
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|D. Jarreau
|8
|1
|4
|3/6
|1/2
|1/1
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Gresham
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|C. Alley Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Harris Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gorham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Broodo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. VanBeck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|90
|32
|19
|34/64
|12/29
|10/14
|19
|200
|6
|2
|11
|13
|19
