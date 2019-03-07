SMU
SMU
Mustangs
13-16
away team logo
79
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Thu Mar. 7
9:00pm
BONUS
90
TF 13
home team logo
HOU
12 Houston
Cougars
28-2
ML: +781
HOU -12.5, O/U 136.5
ML: -1207
SMU
HOU

No Text

Brooks, Davis help No. 12 Houston beat SMU 90-79

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) Armoni Brooks had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Davis Jr. added 17 points and No. 12 Houston rebounded from its second loss of the season to beat SMU 90-79 on Thursday night.

With No. 25 Central Florida's 58-55 home victory over No. 20 Cincinnati, the Cougars (28-2, 15-2) clinched at least a share of the American Athletic Conference regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in next week's conference tournament. The last time Houston won a regular-season championship was when it shared the Southwest Conference title in 1991-92.

Brooks made six 3-pointers, Davis had four and the Cougars shot 53 percent overall, going 12 of 29 from behind the arc. Breaon Brady added 16 points, Galen Robinson Jr. had 11, and Houston turned 15 SMU turnovers into 22 points.

The 28 regular-season tied the 1967-68 team, which included Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes, for most in school history.

Jahmal McMurray had 24 points, and Ethan Chargois added 21 points for SMU (13-16, 5-12). Isiaha Mike scored 15 points, and Feron Hunt had 10 for the Mustangs. They shot 52 percent in losing for the ninth time in 10 games.

Houston used a 21-6 run over an eight-minute span to open up a 27-16 lead. Brooks hit three consecutive 3-pointers to lead the run.

Houston led 46-37 at the half behind 12 points each from Brady and Brooks.

After SMU opened the second half with Jarrey Foster's 3-pointer to cut the lead to six, Houston responded with an 11-0 run to up the lead to 57-40 with 17 minutes remaining on seven straight points by Davis. SMU got no closer than nine the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

SMU: The Mustangs were able to keep it close with hot shooting in the first half, hitting 68 percent from the floor, including 7 of 10 on 3-pointers, but Houston's depth was too much for SMU. The Mustangs were 21 of 26 from the free throw line.

Houston: The Cougars out-hustled SMU throughout, holding a 35-25 edge in rebounds and outscoring the Mustangs, 24-8 in second chance points and 38-20 in points in the paint. Houston's bench outscored the Mustangs' bench 37-1.

UP NEXT

SMU: At South Florida on Sunday.

Houston: At Cincinnati on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Whitt Jr.
33 G
G. Robinson Jr.
25 G
30.1 Min. Per Game 30.1
7.8 Pts. Per Game 7.8
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
47.4 Field Goal % 43.5
14.3 Three Point % 32.9
60.9 Free Throw % 64.8
  Defensive rebound by SMU 1.0
  Landon Goesling missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton 4.0
  Landon Goesling missed jump shot 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Armoni Brooks 14.0
  Jahmar Young Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Jahmar Young Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Dejon Jarreau 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt 20.0
  Landon Goesling missed 3rd of 3 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Landon Goesling made 2nd of 3 free throws 20.0
Team Stats
Points 79 90
Field Goals 24-46 (52.2%) 34-64 (53.1%)
3-Pointers 10-19 (52.6%) 12-29 (41.4%)
Free Throws 21-26 (80.8%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 25 35
Offensive 3 13
Defensive 19 19
Team 3 3
Assists 10 19
Steals 4 6
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
J. McMurray G
24 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
A. Brooks G
20 PTS, 10 REB
12T
away team logo SMU 13-16 374279
home team logo 12 Houston 28-2 464490
HOU -12.5, O/U 136.5
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
HOU -12.5, O/U 136.5
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo SMU 13-16 71.4 PPG 39.9 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo 12 Houston 28-2 75.7 PPG 44.9 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
0
J. McMurray G 17.8 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.4 APG 43.8 FG%
3
A. Brooks G 13.5 PPG 6.4 RPG 0.9 APG 39.8 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. McMurray G 24 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
3
A. Brooks G 20 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
52.2 FG% 53.1
52.6 3PT FG% 41.4
80.8 FT% 71.4
SMU
Starters
J. McMurray
E. Chargois
I. Mike
F. Hunt
J. Foster
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McMurray 24 1 3 9/13 5/6 1/1 5 37 1 0 2 0 1
E. Chargois 21 2 2 6/13 2/5 7/7 2 38 1 0 3 0 2
I. Mike 15 6 1 3/6 1/2 8/10 1 40 1 0 1 0 6
F. Hunt 10 3 0 4/5 0/1 2/4 2 24 0 0 2 1 2
J. Foster 8 4 1 2/6 2/3 2/2 4 24 0 0 4 1 3
Starters
J. McMurray
E. Chargois
I. Mike
F. Hunt
J. Foster
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McMurray 24 1 3 9/13 5/6 1/1 5 37 1 0 2 0 1
E. Chargois 21 2 2 6/13 2/5 7/7 2 38 1 0 3 0 2
I. Mike 15 6 1 3/6 1/2 8/10 1 40 1 0 1 0 6
F. Hunt 10 3 0 4/5 0/1 2/4 2 24 0 0 2 1 2
J. Foster 8 4 1 2/6 2/3 2/2 4 24 0 0 4 1 3
Bench
J. Young Jr.
N. Dixon
W. Douglas
J. Whitt Jr.
G. Youngkin
J. Pyle
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
C. White
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Young Jr. 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
N. Dixon 0 1 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 16 0 0 1 1 0
W. Douglas 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 17 1 0 1 0 4
J. Whitt Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 22 10 24/46 10/19 21/26 16 199 4 0 15 3 19
Houston
Starters
C. Davis Jr.
B. Brady
G. Robinson Jr.
F. White Jr.
L. Goesling
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Davis Jr. 17 0 4 6/14 4/11 1/1 1 38 1 0 2 0 0
B. Brady 16 6 2 7/8 0/0 2/3 1 29 1 0 1 4 2
G. Robinson Jr. 11 1 5 5/8 0/2 1/2 0 28 2 0 3 0 1
F. White Jr. 8 3 0 3/6 0/0 2/2 2 13 0 0 1 3 0
L. Goesling 1 1 0 0/2 0/1 1/3 0 5 0 0 1 0 1
Starters
C. Davis Jr.
B. Brady
G. Robinson Jr.
F. White Jr.
L. Goesling
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Davis Jr. 17 0 4 6/14 4/11 1/1 1 38 1 0 2 0 0
B. Brady 16 6 2 7/8 0/0 2/3 1 29 1 0 1 4 2
G. Robinson Jr. 11 1 5 5/8 0/2 1/2 0 28 2 0 3 0 1
F. White Jr. 8 3 0 3/6 0/0 2/2 2 13 0 0 1 3 0
L. Goesling 1 1 0 0/2 0/1 1/3 0 5 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
A. Brooks
N. Hinton
D. Jarreau
B. Gresham
C. Alley Jr.
C. Harris Jr.
J. Gorham
C. Broodo
N. VanBeck
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Brooks 20 10 0 7/13 6/10 0/0 4 34 1 1 0 2 8
N. Hinton 9 9 4 3/7 1/3 2/2 4 27 1 0 1 4 5
D. Jarreau 8 1 4 3/6 1/2 1/1 2 19 0 0 1 0 1
B. Gresham 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 6 0 1 1 0 1
C. Alley Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Harris Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gorham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 32 19 34/64 12/29 10/14 19 200 6 2 11 13 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores