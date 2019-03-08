Buffalo has already clinched the Mid-American Conference's East Division title and the top seed in the conference tournament.

But the 19th-ranked Bulls (27-3, 15-2 MAC) still have a few things to play for when they host Bowling Green in their regular-season finale on Friday. They can set a single-season school record of 28 victories. They can also avenge one of their three losses and extend their winning streak to nine games.

Bowling Green won the first meeting 92-88 on Feb. 1.

Last-place Ohio gave Buffalo a big scare on Tuesday before the Bulls eked out an 82-79 road win. Buffalo relied on its 3-point shooting, while getting outscored 54-18 in the paint.

"Give Ohio a lot of credit, they came ready to play and gave us all we could handle," Buffalo coach Nate Oats said. "I was happy with the way we shot the ball in the first half, but I wasn't particularly pleased with our defensive effort, which we need to improve on before Friday."

Oats' club, which won an NCAA Tournament game last season, has big dreams this March. Establishing themselves as the conference's best team was still no small feat for the Bulls.

"I am extremely proud of this group for everything they have accomplished so far this year," Oats said. "Winning the regular season was just one of our goals for this season, and I am happy for the guys in our locker room."

Buffalo's top seniors led the way against the Bobcats, as Jeremy Harris had 20 points, while sixth man Nick Perkins and CJ Massinburg supplied 17 apiece.

The Falcons (20-10, 12-5) will be looking to gain some momentum heading into the conference tournament after a rough stretch the past two weeks. They have lost three of their last four and were blown out at Akron 91-67 on Tuesday.

The Zips, the poorest perimeter shooting team in the conference, made 14 of 31 3-pointers and held the Falcons to 32.4 percent from the field. Akron scored 31 of the game's last 42 points.

"All credit goes to Akron," Bowling Green coach Michael Huger said. "They played extremely well. They shot the ball extremely well. They just made shots; they hit everything. They shot the ball better than they've shot it from three all season long."

Bowling Green will be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the conference tournament. The Falcons could be vulnerable to a quarterfinal-round upset, considering their recent play. They also lost to Ohio and Miami (Ohio) during their recent slide, while pulling out a five-point home victory against Kent State.

In the Falcons' first meeting with the Bulls, junior guard Dylan Frye led the team with 25 points. Bowling Green rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit in front of a record crowd of over 5,000 fans at its home, the Stroh Center.

"It was great for our guys to be able to play in an atmosphere like that," Huger said shortly afterward. "That was the most important thing, is our guys got a chance to enjoy it, and you enjoy it even more with a victory."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.